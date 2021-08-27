Hershey Gardens plans to bring back Bug-O-Rama and — for the first time — host the annual Penn-Jersey District Rose Show this September.

Activities include a puppet show, the PA WoodMobile and a chance to ask rosarians questions about rose varieties and care.

Bug-O-Rama, Sunday, Sept. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Learn all about bugs from around the world with bug experts showing live exotic and native insects. Bug expert Ryan Bridge, sometimes known as “Ryan the Bug Man,” and a ZooAmerica representative will be at Hershey Gardens with a whole host of critters including tarantulas, scorpions, millipedes and cockroaches. Rick Mikula, “The Butterfly Guy,” will also make a special appearance. Families can find collections of preserved exotic and unusual bugs on display at the event as well.

Entertainment and activities that day also include:

An 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. puppet show in The Children’s Garden

The PA WoodMobile, a mobile exhibit about forestry and invasive insects

A beekeeping demonstration with local beekeeper Mark Bogrette

Hershey Garden’s Bug Cart

Kids’ games and crafts

Sarah’s Creamery

Bug-O-Rama is included in general admission, which includes entry to the Butterfly Atrium. General admission tickets may be purchased online in advance at HersheyGardens.org or at the door the day of the event.

The Annual Penn-Jersey District Rose Show: “Roses and Friends, Better Together Again,” Saturday, Sept. 18 from 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Members of the Penn-Jersey District of the American Rose Society will have their roses judged and displayed in Milton & Catherine Hershey Conservatory.

Events include:

Saturday, Sept. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Rosarians will be available in the Historic Rose Garden to answer questions about rose varieties and care.

Saturday, Sept. 18 at 12 and 3 p.m. – Presentations on roses from the rosarians in the Garden Cottage.

Sunday, Sept. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Rosarians will be available in the Historic Rose Garden to answer questions on rose varieties and care.

The rose show is included with general admission tickets, which may be purchased online at HersheyGardens.org or at the door the day of the event.

Homeschool Day: Biodiversity of Insects and Native Plants, Tuesday, Sept. 21 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Online pre-registration is required and closes 48 prior to the class. Tickets are $8 per student and $9 per adult. Entry into the Butterfly Atrium is included in admission. The program will take place rain or shine.

In this class, students will learn about the importance of native plants and how to identify them. They will also discover several varieties of native plants in the new native plant garden. Additionally, students learn about insects that inhabit native plants and how those insects can impact local bird populations. A Lancaster Conservancy team will lead an “insect safari” through the native meadow.