Spring has sprung.

Where can you find flowers in the region?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up in the coming weeks at public gardens.

Snowdrops

Winter aconite

Crocus

Snowdrops and winter aconite can be found outside Shuts Environmental Library and along the wildflower trail. Hepatica and bloodroot are coming up next, says naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel.

Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve is expected to start the first week of April, says Kelly Snavely, director of marketing and communications.

The site has a new, larger parking area, which can be found off of Shenks Ferry Road.

Winter aconite

Witch hazel

Hazelnut tree

Snowdrops

Black pussy willow

Early-blooming cherry trees

Hellebores

Tommi crocus

Witch hazel

Winter heath

Winter jasmine

Buttercup winter-hazel

Snowdrops

Cyclamen

Hellebore

Amur Adonis

Wintersweet

Crocus

Crocus

Winter aconite

Snowdrops

Tommies (early crocus, Crocus tommasinianus)

Adonis