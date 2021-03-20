Spring has sprung.
Where can you find flowers in the region?
Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up in the coming weeks at public gardens.
Tanger Arboretum, Lancaster (at LancasterHistory's Wheatland)
- Snowdrops
- Winter aconite
- Crocus
Lancaster County Central Park
Snowdrops and winter aconite can be found outside Shuts Environmental Library and along the wildflower trail. Hepatica and bloodroot are coming up next, says naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel.
Lancaster Conservancy preserves
Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve is expected to start the first week of April, says Kelly Snavely, director of marketing and communications.
The site has a new, larger parking area, which can be found off of Shenks Ferry Road.
Hershey Gardens
- Winter aconite
- Witch hazel
- Hazelnut tree
- Snowdrops
- Black pussy willow
- Early-blooming cherry trees
Welkinweir
- Hellebores
- Tommi crocus
- Witch hazel
Longwood Gardens
- Winter heath
- Winter jasmine
- Buttercup winter-hazel
- Snowdrops
- Cyclamen
- Hellebore
- Amur Adonis
- Wintersweet
- Crocus
Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library
- Crocus
- Winter aconite
- Snowdrops
- Tommies (early crocus, Crocus tommasinianus)
- Adonis