What’s blooming and what’s coming up in the coming weeks at public gardens?

Spring has sprung.

Where can you find flowers in the region?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up in the coming weeks at public gardens.

Tanger Arboretum, Lancaster (at LancasterHistory's Wheatland)

  • Snowdrops
  • Winter aconite
  • Crocus

Lancaster County Central Park

Snowdrops and winter aconite can be found outside Shuts Environmental Library and along the wildflower trail. Hepatica and bloodroot are coming up next, says naturalist Mary Ann Schlegel.

Lancaster Conservancy preserves

Peak bloom at Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve is expected to start the first week of April, says Kelly Snavely, director of marketing and communications.

The site has a new, larger parking area, which can be found off of Shenks Ferry Road.

Hershey Gardens

  • Winter aconite 
  • Witch hazel
  • Hazelnut tree
  • Snowdrops
  • Black pussy willow
  • Early-blooming cherry trees 

 Welkinweir

  • Hellebores
  • Tommi crocus
  • Witch hazel

Longwood Gardens

  • Winter heath
  • Winter jasmine
  • Buttercup winter-hazel
  • Snowdrops
  • Cyclamen
  • Hellebore
  • Amur Adonis
  • Wintersweet
  • Crocus

Winterthur Museum, Garden and Library

  • Crocus
  • Winter aconite
  • Snowdrops
  • Tommies (early crocus, Crocus tommasinianus)
  • Adonis

