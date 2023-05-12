Marilyn Hobday had her eye on a former school in her hometown of Columbia and told her husband.

“He was thinking of a one-room schoolhouse. So I brought him by,” she says. “And he goes, ‘Are you out of your mind?’”

The school she wanted to buy covers about 7,500 square feet, enough for her art gallery, a woodworking studio for her son and more. With the help of many high school laborers and professionals, she transformed the Poplar Street School into exactly what she wanted.

Three decades later, it’s time for Hobday to move on. The schoolhouse is on the market, with its chalkboards, four fireplaces and 54 huge windows.

Poplar Street School

Hobday grew up in Columbia and drove by the school, on the corner of Third and Poplar streets. In the early 1990s, the brick building was covered with ivy, hidden behind tall shrubs and looked abandoned. She wondered what it looked like inside so, one day, she rang the doorbell and shared her business card. A year later, Hobday got the call. The owners were ready to sell.

The school was a space for her to paint and showcase her art away from her Landisville home. It also had room for her son, Todd, a furniture-maker. They bought the property for $125,000 in 1994. Hobday estimates spending about twice as much to make it a functional workspace with an apartment.

“It was a labor of love,” she says.

239 Poplar St., Columbia Built: 1884

1884 Bedrooms: 1

1 Bathrooms: 4

4 Size: 7,405 square feet

7,405 square feet Sale price: $550,000

$550,000 Open house: Sunday, June 11, 1-3 p.m.

Built in 1884, Poplar Street School had four classrooms, where about 120 students in grades one to four learned, according to LNP archives. The center hall stairs now are a showcase, painted purple, turquoise and white. In the past, they were a liability, the reason the school closed. The wooden stairs were the only way to the second floor. Inspectors flagged this as a fire hazard. In 1959, Poplar Street students returned from Easter break at a newly expanded Park School a few blocks away.

Through the years, the Poplar Street School was used by the Columbia Little Theater. Props were stored there for productions for other theaters, including the Fulton Theatre. By the time Hobday knocked on the door, it was the home and workspace of an antique dealer.

School work

Hobday wanted a space for her art. She’s also a former art teacher at Hempfield High School who taught art in the summer. She’s still involved with the Heart of Lancaster Arts and Craft Show, which she helped start. (The spring 2023 show is May 20 at Root’s Country Market.)

She envisioned the basement of the school as her workshop. One problem: The basement only was about 4 feet deep and accessible by ladder.

With the help of the Columbia High School football team and art students from Hempfield, the basement became a more workable space, 8 feet high. They dug down, removing 150 tons of dirt, by hand, in 10 days.

“I paid them cash. I fed them every day. I think that was a good motivator,” she says. “Plus they got really excited about, they found report cards downstairs.”

The student crew also reglazed the windows. It was a group effort to refinish the original wood floors.

Not all of the workers were teenagers. An architect figured out how to support the structure and the larger basement. A drop ceiling there protected Hobday’s artwork. Outside, professionals removed the ivy, some of which grew through the brick walls.

Her husband, Dennis Pierce, installed new electric and central air from the basement to the attic, managing to hide the mechanicals in rooms built long before ducts were the norm.

The work was finished in a year, a deadline set within Hodbay’s teaching sabbatical.

Time to move on

Now, the first grade classroom is a woodworking studio. The second grade classroom is Hobday’s gallery. Each room has a fireplace and chalkboards, some hidden behind carpet or wood panels. Upstairs are an art studio and an apartment. The attic is 2,500 square feet of storage or space to live.

While the gallery has 12-foot ceilings, Hobday calls it a cozy, comfortable space to turn on the fireplace and paint. Since Dennis died in early 2021, she hasn’t had much time to spend there.

“It’s time to pass it on to someone younger,” she says. “And a little more energy than I do.”

She turned to Marilyn Hartman, Realtor with Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty, Manheim Township, to sell the property. Hartman knows the property’s history and went to first grade there.

“There’s a lot of history here,” Hartman says. “I grew up here and she’s my best friend.”

The space has gone on and off the market through the pandemic and for the latest updates to the apartment. Most recently, it was listed in January for $550,000.

“It’s a beautiful building,” Hobday says. “I just want the right person to find it.”