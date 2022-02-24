Lori Stahl knew she had to do something to help the bees. After reading several news stories about the dire situation facing honeybee populations, Stahl, of northern Lancaster County, decided to learn about beekeeping.

“It really felt like a calling,” says Stahl. “I just somehow intuited that I had a part to play.”

Stahl, a beekeeper for more than 20 years, owns and operates BeeBees All Naturals – a Lancaster County-based company specializing in honey and beeswax-based products. Stahl gives presentations to help raise awareness and educate people about beekeeping and the benefits of eating locally produced, raw, unheated honey. She is also a member of the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society – an organization that’s been around since 1876.

“The one thing I’m really careful to say is that the good news about the bad news about the bees is that people are so much more well-informed now and so much more research has gotten done,” says Stahl. “I think that’s been awesome.”

Millersville University entomology professor John Wallace closes each of his emails with a thought he feels is powerful enough to be repeated like a mantra. It’s a quote from the writer, naturalist and environmentalist John Muir: “When one tugs at a single thing in nature, one finds it attached to the rest of the world.”

It’s a good message to be delivered over the internet – a medium entirely based on connectivity – and it’s a powerful reminder of the interconnectedness of everything from ecology to economics. Thinking about Muir’s quote, it’s easy to see the parallels between our own health, the health of all species on the planet and the health of the planet itself.

Bees are a perfect example of the sticky, interconnected web of the natural world. As pollinators, bees help flowering plants to reproduce, they are a link on the food chain and they produce honey – an extremely versatile and healthy substance loaded with antioxidants.

Wallace, who trains students in beekeeping as part of Millersville University’s student-run apiary, says there is a global decline in insect biomass – including honeybees – and that can lead to dire consequences.

“I like to use the airplane rivet theory,” says Wallace. “Airplanes are made up of thousands and thousands of rivets. If one pops out, probably nothing happens; if 10 pop out, probably nothing happens; but if we lose 100 of them, maybe some of them hold a wing on. We’re losing species at an alarming rate. You lose one, maybe nothing happens; you lose 50, maybe nothing happens; you lose tens of thousands –and we are – then something is terribly wrong in the ecosystem.”

There are some basic things we can do to help the bees.

“I always tell people, if they want to help the bees, the thing that they can do is plant for pollinators,” says Stahl. “To take that one more step, it’s better to plant flowers early in the spring, late summer and fall when the bees really need it. And it’s better to plant a whole bunch of one thing instead of a big mix of things because the honeybees are going to forage on one kind of flower.”

Stahl says the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society (lancasterbeekeepers.org) has lots of great resources including lists of local native flowers and charts with the best times to plant them.

Another option is to simply let a section of your yard go wild.

“We can turn our lawns into naturescapes,” says Wallace. “Everyone wants to have the perfect yard, but grass is the worst thing we can have out there.”

Stahl and Wallace both agree that reducing our use of chemicals and pesticides is key, too.

“I think it’s super important for people to being to realize that we need to be thoughtful about using chemicals,” says Stahl. “I think it’s really important that people make better choices about how they maintain their yards.”

Stahl also mentions that the trend of putting out sugar water for the bees is actually really dangerous because it can create a place to vector viruses.

“That’s one of those things that went awry on Facebook,” says Stahl.

To go back to Wallace’s favorite John Muir quote about the interconnectedness of nature, having healthy honeybees means having a good source of honey – a delicious and extremely healthy source of antioxidants – which helps us become healthier.

There are many different varietals of honey including orange blossom, buckwheat and wildflower – it all depends on what the bees are foraging on – but all honey will have lots of antioxidants and minerals in it.

“You never want to heat honey over 104 degrees because you lose beneficial compounds,” says Stahl. “One thing I tell people is if you’re going to make a cup of tea don’t put the honey in the bottom of the mug and then pour the boiling water over it, just pour the tea and let it cool and then add the honey, because you’ll get more of the benefits of that honey.”

Stahl says she likes to remind people that honey is healthy, but it is still a sugar – a sugar that is easier for your body to process, but still sugar, and that people who have issues with sugar should be aware of that.

Honey not only has immense nutritional value, but can be used in other ways too, says Stahl.

“In eastern Europe, if people have a chest cold they will actually take raw honey and rub it all over their chest before they go to bed. In the morning you’re dry but it somehow it helps clears you out,” says Stahl. “There’s a lot of ancient wisdom around honey.”

How to remove a swarm of bees

The phrase “swarm of bees” may scare you, but you shouldn’t panic. If you do observe a swarm – a cluster of bees on a branch or structure, which according to the Lancaster County Beekeepers Society can number about 6,000-12,000 bees – you should call a beekeeper immediately. But not because you’re in danger – swarms are typically docile, according to the Beekeepers Society – but because swarms typically only stick around for a few hours. A beekeeper can safely retrieve the swarm and protect the colony of pollinators, which will in turn help the environment thrive.

Lori Stahl, owner of BeeBees All Naturals – a company that produces honey and beeswax-based products – also has a swarm retrieval service. And she works with a local contractor if bees happen to take up residence inside a house or commercial building.

“Lots of times if they’re all on a branch you can jerk the branch and then they’ll all fall into a box,” says Stahl.

Stahl says if she gets a call about a swarm she’ll race off right away to get them, but says the Beekeepers Society also maintains a list of swarm collectors and is a great resource.

Call Stahl at 717-859-3200 or visit lancasterbeekeepers.org/swarm-collectors to find the closest swarm collector.

Golden milk

Served warm or iced, honey-sweetened Golden Milk is a flexible “non-recipe” that you can customize to your liking. Here’s what you need for 2 servings:

Milk – 2 cups of your favorite milk: dairy, oat, nut, seed or soy

Spices – Use your favorite warm spices such as turmeric, cinnamon, black pepper, and/or ginger. Start with a small amount of each, no more than 1/8 teaspoon. Adjust each time you make it until you find the combination that suits you best. Maybe add a dash of salt.

Honey – Start with 1 tablespoon of local honey and adjust to suit your taste.

Warm – Put all the ingredients in a saucepan and heat until warm. Turn off heat, whisk briskly (or use a frother), and pour into 2 mugs through a strainer.

Iced – Make as above, let cool, then strain into a blender with a quarter cup of ice and blend until frothy.