The Pollinator Partnership has designated June 21-27 as Pollinator Week. According to this organization, pollinators — including bees, butterflies, birds, bats and beetles — are responsible for one out of every three bites of food that we eat!

Our gardens can provide sustenance for these creatures, which, in turn, support our food supply and healthy ecosystems.

How can you help? Most importantly, pollinators need food. This is a win-win proposition, as plants containing nectar and pollen also can create beautiful settings in our gardens. Native plants are on the top of the beneficial list because they have developed a symbiotic relationship with pollinators, most of which are also native.

Pollinator preference trials conducted by Penn State Master Gardeners have found these to be some of the best pollinator plants for Pennsylvania:

— Clustered mountain mint (Pycnanthemum muticum) was found to attract the most insect diversity. Like other plants that pollinators prefer, mountain mint’s blooms consist of a cluster of small flowers. It grows about 3 feet tall and its silvery-green flowers are alive with pollinators in mid- to late summer.

— Boneset (Eupatorium perfoliatum) grows to about 4 feet tall and has fragrant white flowers. It can tolerate wet soils and is a good choice for rain gardens.

— Coastal plain Joe Pye (Euthrochium dubium) sports dusky rose-colored flowers on tall plants (up to 5 feet) from mid- to late summer.

— Swamp milkweed (Asclepias incarnata), like all plants in the milkweed family, supports monarch butterfly caterpillars along with nectaring butterflies and bees. Swamp milkweed can grow up to 6 feet.

— Stiff goldenrod (Solidago rigida) supplies beautiful yellow blooms from late summer into fall. When planning a pollinator garden, it is important to have plants blooming through the growing season. Goldenrod supplies nectar at the end of the growing season, which is especially valuable for migrating monarchs.

(Don’t be afraid that goldenrod will fuel your fall allergies; the actual culprit is wind-pollinated ragweed.)

Though usually not native, many annual flowers are great sources of pollen and nectar. Some of the best choices are ageratum, cosmos, lantana, Mexican sunflower, salvia, sunflower and zinnia.

Beyond providing the right plants, the Penn State Master Gardeners’ Pollinator-Friendly Garden Certification Program also recommends these additional steps to make your garden pollinator friendly:

Provide shelter.

Though honeybees live in hives, our native pollinators need nesting areas in bare (unmulched) ground or dead wood, such as a tree trunk. Also, native bees and butterflies need stems and fallen leaves to overwinter, so delay garden cleanup until spring.

Provide water.

A simple water source such a bird bath benefits pollinating insects; water should be changed two to three times per week.

Safeguard habitat

.Forgo pesticides, or at least choose the least toxic pesticide available, and apply only in the evening when pollinators are not active.

Did you know that Lancaster County has the most Penn State- certified pollinator-friendly gardens in Pennsylvania? Help us maintain our lead by certifying your garden!

To learn more about the certification process, visit .

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.