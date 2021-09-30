Tropical Depression Ida sent the Conestoga River and other waterways to historic levels.

A few weeks later, another heavy rain saturated soil.

Plenty of that water flowed into basements and buildings throughout Lancaster County. While the county didn’t qualify for federal disaster funding, some people reported flooding of up to four feet in their basements, says Robert Pena, Lancaster County Emergency Management Agency’s public affairs officer and volunteer liaison. Two creekside houses were destroyed.

If you saw flooding, what red flags should you look for?

How should you prepare for the next downpour?

We called on flooding experts for their suggestions.

If you had flooding, what should you do as the water recedes?

Before turning on mechanical systems, have them serviced by a professional.

Remove wet belongings and materials, especially porous materials. Even if materials will eventually dry, mold and mildew can become a permanent health hazard.

Drywall needs to be removed, even above the water line because it wicks moisture.

Wood studs should be removed, especially if they have mold or are not structurally sound. Moisture in sub-flooring creates an ideal environment for mold and should be removed.

Even if there’s a few inches of water, things like cabinets, vanities should be removed because the walls behind them can retain water, says Larry Stoner, region 1 operations coordinator for Mennonite Disaster Service, which includes the east coast.

Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority has seen an increase in wet materials, says Karen Gross, communications manager. Waterlogged materials can be brought to the transfer station, 1299 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster (6 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays and 7-11 a.m. Saturdays); Frey Farm Landfill 3049 River Road, Conestoga (7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays and 7-11 a.m. Saturdays); and the Lancaster Waste-to-Energy Facility, 1911 River Road, Bainbridge (6:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays and 7-10 a.m. Saturdays). The household refuse disposal rate is $78 per ton for household refuse and $60 a ton for construction materials, with a $35 minimum charge.

Floodwaters can carry contaminants as they flow through storm drains, septic systems, farms and areas with chemicals. Wear masks and gloves when going through personal belongings, says April Ramoni, a contract instructor for Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster response organization. She’s also a certified flood claim manager. Some nonporous items can be decontaminated with bleach and water. Others should be professionally cleaned.

Check the walls. If they have new cracks or bowing, call an expert to stabilize them, says Rick Brown, general manager at Baker’s Waterproofing, which covers most of eastern Pennsylvania.

Where is the water coming from? Did your storm drains clog? Were gutters dumping water too close to the foundation? If so, fix these.

Allow the space to dry before making repairs. Professionals can bring in drying equipment and dehumidifiers to speed up the process. “It’s messy. It’s nasty and it’s not fun but it has to be dried out,” Stoner says.

What should you do to prepare for the next flood?

Get flood insurance. The average Pennsylvania resident pays $1,176 annually for flood insurance, according to the National Flood Insurance Program. There is a 30-day waiting period before a policy becomes active, so waiting for the next flood forecast might be too late, Pena says.

Elevate systems like heating and cooling systems and electrical above the water line.

Have a battery backup to run a sump pump for two to four hours in case there’s a power outage.

Add sump pump insurance, which will cover for losses even if there isn’t a large flood.

Move valuables out of the basement. If they must be in the basement and aren’t waterproof, elevate them two to three feet off of the floor. Store in water-resistant containers. Scan your photos so they’re not lost in a flood.

Take a home inventory and photograph your valuables. Keep the photos and receipts for large purchases outside of your home, in a deposit box or someone else’s house (not your neighbor).

Contact a restoration or waterproofing company to take a look at your space now. Some will give you free assessments and tips on how to keep water out of your home.

When finishing a space that may flood, consider waterproof materials, like ceramic tile. They might be more expensive in the beginning but will be better in the long run, Ramoni says.

Look for efflorescence, a white residue that comes from salts in building materials. The white powder can be removed with a wire brush, but it’s also a sign that water’s present.

Connect with your local emergency management agency to get the latest updates on future floods.

Unplug appliances before a storm to prevent electrocution.