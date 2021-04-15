The scents of spring often include the earthy smell of wood-based mulches being applied to landscapes. If you take part in this annual gardening chore, here are some things to know to help you make the best use of mulch for your garden’s appearance and your plants’ health.

Why mulch?

Shrubs and perennials floating like neat islands in a sea of landscape mulch has become a popular garden look. Beyond aesthetics, mulch does serve a purpose. It preserves soil moisture, evens out soil temperature, reduces erosion and helps keep weed seeds from sprouting. Organic mulches add nutrients to the soil as they slowly decompose.

What kind of mulch should you use?

Although you can use landscape cloth, shredded rubber and stones as mulch, I recommend organic mulches. Here is a guide to the different organic mulches to help you decide which to use:

— Bark: A mulch made primarily of tree bark can be quite beneficial for plants. I prefer finely shredded bark mulch, as it is least likely to wash away and breaks down most readily.

— Natural and dyed wood: Many wood mulches are just as beneficial as bark, but try to avoid purchasing mulch made from pressure-treated wood, which often comes from recycled pallets and construction waste. Dyed mulches also are often composed of these undesirable wood waste materials, as they absorb the dye more easily than fresh wood chips.

— Pine needles: These are a great, natural choice. However, they may release too much acid to be beneficial in a vegetable garden, so it is best used in landscape beds.

— Leaves: You can save your autumn leaves, shred them with a mulching lawn mower and use them as mulch. They will break down more quickly than other organic mulches, but this is beneficial for your soil.

Mulching dos and don’ts

— Don’t use more than a 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch. Water needs to reach the plants’ roots, and they also need oxygen. Assess what remains of last year’s mulch and make sure you are not layering it on too thickly.

— Do keep mulch away from stems and tree trunks. You do not want to hold moisture against the plant or make an ideal cover for burrowing pests. Avoid the “mulch volcano” — a high mound of mulch around a tree trunk!

— Do beware of artillery fungus. This fungus is sometimes found in bark and wood mulches and can shoot tar-like specks of spores onto your house or even a car. These specks are very difficult to remove. If you notice specks accumulating on a surface, consider substituting a strip of landscape fabric or stones in this area.

— Don’t let mulch take precedence over your plants! Nobody wants mulch to be the best feature of their landscape. Many shrubs and perennials, especially native plants, are happy growing cheek to cheek. Mulching between them can just be a tool to help them get established.

If you have specific questions about mulch or other garden concerns, consult a Lancaster County Master Gardener at LancasterMG@psu.edu.

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.