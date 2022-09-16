We often don’t think about adding to our gardens at the end of summer — which is why this is an excellent time to look for highly discounted perennials, shrubs and trees. You will not be competing with crowds at local garden centers, which often have sales to clear out summer merchandise.

If you can find healthy plants that suit your needs, fall is an excellent time to plant. It is a pleasant time to work outside in the garden and natural irrigation is more plentiful.

What kinds of plants should you look for?

Fall-blooming plants will still command top dollar at the nursery. Therefore, it is best to do your research and seek out plants that will enhance your garden and look their best during the spring and summer. Search for perennials, shrubs and trees. Ask questions! Do not mistake an annual, even one with pretty fall color, for a perennial. With the possible exception of pansies, an annual will not overwinter outdoors.

How do I know it’s healthy?

Plants should appear to be have been watered and cared for. They should still have some green foliage, even if they are exhibiting some dead areas or signs of sun scald. Avoid plants with obvious insect damage or disease.

Also, question the nursery staff about the health of the plant you wish to purchase. They may have not had time to reexamine and cull through the sale plants, but will wish to uphold their business’ reputation by giving you an honest opinion about specific plants.

I found a bargain — now what?

— Once you bring the plant home, get it in the ground as soon as possible. Leaving it in the container too long is detrimental; it will be difficult to keep it hydrated and a container will freeze more quickly than the ground.

— Time your purchase (and planting) so that the root system establishes itself in the new soil, about four to six weeks before first frost. In Lancaster County, plant by the end of September.

— Plants may be root bound, so loosen the roots before planting. In the case of trees and shrubs, you should cut several shallow slits on the sides and an “X” in the bottom of the root ball to allow new roots to spread out into the back-filled soil.

— Before winter sets in, check weekly and water if dry. A 2- to 3-inch layer of mulch will keep the plant from heaving out of the ground during periods of freezing and thawing.

— If shrubs and trees appear to need pruning, only remove dead material in fall. Save more extensive pruning until late winter.

One final tip: Nurseries often offer plant warranties, but these may not be available for end-of-summer clearance plants. Make sure you have examined your sale plants carefully to determine if they are worth the gamble.

For planting advice and answers to your garden questions, please reach out to Lancaster’s Garden Hotline at LancasterMG@psu.edu or call 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.