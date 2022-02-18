Dozens, if not hundreds, of new plant varieties are released each year. Plant breeders are constantly developing new “cultivars” (short for “cultivated varieties”) of annuals, perennials, fruits, vegetables, trees, and shrubs. Often the goal is increased beauty or improved flavor, but new cultivars of plants also reflect current preferences and conditions.

Some of the latest cultivars have focused on drought resistance, compact size for small gardens, and reduced maintenance.

How are new plants developed?

Most new cultivars are hybrids, the result of cross-pollinating two different parents to produce offspring with a new combination of traits. Growers that develop new cultivars often send them to trial gardens, such as the Penn State Flower Trials, located in Lancaster County. Here new cultivars are grown in real-world conditions; their performance is rated at various times during the growing season, and the results are published. Nurseries then use the trial results to select their stock for the following season. For more information about the Penn State Flower trials, visit lanc.news/FlowerTrials22.

What’s new for 2022?

With so many new plants often featured in seed catalogs or on nursery websites, it can be hard to choose which to try! Here are some fresh choices that I am eager to add to my garden this season:

• Tomato "Veranda Red": Like many Lancaster County residents, I love to grow my own tomatoes but have a hard time finding the garden space for more than one variety. "Veranda Red" is a compact plant that can be grown in a container, and it promises to yield a harvest of tasty cherry tomatoes all summer long.

• Coleus "Copperhead": New varieties of coleus have such exciting foliage that they vie with annuals that sport showy flowers. "Copperhead" was selected as a “Best in Show” plant at the 2021 Penn State Flower trials. It has ruffled and serrated burgundy leaves edged with lime. This coleus has a large, mounded shape that would look spectacular in a container.

• Phlox "Fashionably Early" Series: Tall summer phlox, Phlox paniculata, has a great reputation among Master Gardeners for its beauty and ability to attract pollinators. Unfortunately, phlox’s foliage is susceptible to powdery mildew. The "Fashionably Early" series of phlox is bred to be mildew resistant and, as the name suggests, it blooms earlier in summer than most phlox varieties. Various colors are available, including "Fashionably Early Crystal" bearing clusters of white flowers tinged with lavender and "Fashionably Early Flamingo" with flowers the color of the popular lawn ornament.

• Bush Honeysuckle Kodiak Fresh: I didn’t know much about this native shrub, whose botanical name is Diervilla, until I read about this new variety. Kodiak Fresh is a compact, drought-tolerant shrub with yellow flowers that support pollinators. Lime-green leaves turn an attractive reddish-orange in fall.

For more information about new plants for the 2022 gardening season, check out the home gardening section of Penn State Extension’s website: lanc.news/HomeGardeningPSU. For garden guidance and questions, please reach out to Lancaster’s Garden Hotline at LancasterMG@psu.edu or call 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.