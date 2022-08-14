We have a short-grass lawn in New Holland that I occasionally study closely in summer. Lawns are an ever-expanding, human-made habitat in the northeastern United States that I find as interesting as any other habitat. I’ve notice that, though regularly mowed, many lawns are fascinating jungles of adaptable plants and animals during the warmer months.

I enjoy seeing a few kinds of small plants originally from Europe and planted as bulbs, including snowdrops with white flowers, winter aconites that have yellow blooms and scilla and glories-in-the-snow that produce blue and purple blossoms, respectively. These plants that bloom attractively in February and March, spread across lawns, and, to me, beautify them.

I enjoy another group of small, flowering plants on lawns, including ours. Carpets of Veronicas with light-blue blooms, ground ivy that has purple flowers, Indian strawberries and yellow wood sorrel with yellow blossoms beautify many lawns in spring and summer.

Native blue violets and alien dandelions have larger, cheery flowers that I enjoy in April and May. And I watch cottontail rabbits and woodchucks consume leaves on these plants, while a variety of pretty finches and sparrows ingest the parachuted seeds of dandelions on lawns, including ours.

White clover flowers on lawns are special to me. Clover plants produce new blooms after each lawn mowing. Therefore, honeybees and bumblebees have a fresh source of sugary nectar all summer. And I like watching those bees at work on lawns, including ours.

Occasionally, in summer, I poke through the short grass to their roots on our lawn to spot invertebrates. And I find many of them, including slugs, earthworms, ants, wood lice, spiders, millipedes and centipedes, plus others. I also like to watch American robins, gray catbirds, purple grackles and starlings moving over short-grass lawns, including ours, to find, seize and ingest many of those grass-root jungle invertebrates.

And I especially enjoy seeing flickers, a kind of woodpecker, pushing their long, sticky tongues down ant hills on lawns to pull out and swallow many ants. I’ve seen flickers at work many times on our lawn.

Here at home, we are fascinated with male fireflies crawling up grass stems each evening from mid-June to mid-July, while flashing their cold, abdominal lights. We like their charming blinking during summer evenings, into the enveloping darkness.

I also notice signs of creatures on our lawn, even if I don’t see the animals themselves. I note where skunks dug in the lawn to find beetle larvae to eat. I see where gray squirrels buried nuts in the lawn, and where annual cicadas crawled out of the ground to climb trees and squeeze out of their larval shells.

Experiencing all these wonderful, attractive plants and animals on lawns, including ours, does my heart good. I enjoy every one of them, right at home.

The author lives in New Holland.

