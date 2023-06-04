One warm, sunny afternoon early in May 2012, I had an experience in nature that stuck with me all these years. I was walking across a large lawn in Lancaster County that afternoon and suddenly saw a little flock of butterflies fluttering low across the short grass. I never saw anything like that, so I stopped to watch those butterflies as they were going north. I soon noticed there were other gatherings of butterflies flying low over the lawn as well. With binoculars, I realized the butterflies were red admirals, a common, attractive species here in Lancaster County through summer. Now my curiosity was stimulated. I had seen monarch butterfly migrations heading southwest in past Septembers, but never a red admiral migration going north in May. This was an exciting first for me.

Driving home later that same afternoon, I noticed more and more low-flying gatherings of red admirals moving ever northward over eastern Lancaster County fields. Once, I slowed my car to let red admirals cross a rural road right in front of me. Now I meandered out of my way along country roads to see if I could spot even more of these lovely butterflies in flight. And I did, lots of them, here and there, all the way home.

While sitting on our deck that beautiful, spring evening, I saw more little gangs of red admirals winging low and north over our neighborhood. By now I thought, “What is going on?” To me, those red admirals were thrilling to see. They seemed to be everywhere. I must have seen thousands of them, just where I was that day!

Late that same month, I looked for red admiral larvae on stinging nettle leaves, one of their favorite foods. And I found hundreds of their gray caterpillars with protective bristles in just a few patches of stinging nettles. Female red admirals that flew no farther north than Lancaster County, obviously laid eggs on their caterpillars’ food supply.

Later I learned on our computer that masses of red admirals migrated north over the eastern United States, from New Jersey to Michigan, in early May 2012. And I was fortunate to see the grand passage of these beautiful butterflies, with chocolate-brown upper wings, with an orange stripe on each wing and white spots on the wing tips, fluttering through my home county.

I’ve read that late in summer a new generation of red admirals migrates to the southern United States where they mate, lay eggs and die. I’ve also read that the next generation of larvae, in the South, eat stinging nettles, pupate and emerge as adult butterflies that sip tree sap, nectar from flowers and juice from rotting fruit before pushing north in spring.

And I read that red admirals come north every spring, in masses after a mild winter. They usually migrate high in the sky, but sometimes are low to the ground. where we get to see them, as I did that thrilling day in May 2012.

The great red admiral migration north in May was exciting to me, and to other people. It will happen again, and I hope I get to see it again!

The author lives in New Holland.

