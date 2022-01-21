In fall of 2021 two popular landscape plants were added to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s list of noxious weeds: Japanese barberry (Berberis thunbergii) and Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana).

According to Pennsylvania law, a noxious weed is “a plant that is determined to be injurious to public health, crops, livestock, agricultural land or other property.” Most plants on the noxious weed list are recognized nuisances (for example, Canada thistle, poison hemlock and stiltgrass). However, Japanese barberry and Callery pear trees have long been promoted for residential and commercial landscaping. Their placement on the noxious weed list includes a phased plan for making their propagation and sale in Pennsylvania illegal.

Why are Japanese barberry and Callery pear problems?

Japanese barberry has been valued for its dark red foliage and deer resistance due to thorns. Callery pear (also known by the cultivar name “Bradford”) became a popular street tree in the mid-20th century because of its spring blossoms, rounded canopy and fall color. Though they may not seem “invasive” to residents, both plants have escaped cultivation and aggressively taken over natural areas, crowding out native plants.

How did this happen? Japanese barberry has berries that many people do not even notice. Birds eat these berries and then disperse them in meadows, pastures and woods. Japanese barberry also spreads when its branches touch the ground and root.

Likewise, Callery pears have small, hard fruit inedible to humans, but birds and small mammals eat them and distribute the seeds.

What should residents do?

By fall of 2022 it will no longer be possible to purchase Japanese barberry or Callery pear trees in Pennsylvania. At this time, residents are encouraged, but not required, to remove existing plants.

Though sterile cultivars of Japanese barberry may be available soon, Master Gardeners recommend that residents choose native plants as beneficial additions to the landscape.

Native plants to replace Japanese barberry:

— Ninebark (Physocarpus opulifolius) has burgundy foliage and peeling bark that adds winter interest.

— Smooth hydrangea (Hydrangea arborescens) is a native version of the popular shrub.

— Virginia sweetspire (Itea virginica) sports cylindrical, aromatic spring blossoms and lovely fall color.

— Inkberry (Ilex glabra) is a broad-leaved evergreen in the holly family.

Native, spring-blooming, replacements for Callery pear:

— Serviceberry (Amelanchier canadensis) has lovely white spring blossoms and berries attractive to birds.

— Redbud (Cercis canadensis) is known for its purple spring flowers; white cultivars are also available.

— Crabapple (Malus, spp.) Though both native and exotic varieties of crabapples are available, natural hybridization has made all crabapples friendly to native wildlife.

Understandably, residents may be concerned about replacement costs. If Japanese barberry bushes are small, digging them out could be a do-it-yourself project. Removal of Callery pear would require the services of a landscaper or arborist.

Replacing Callery pear may have cost benefits in the long run, since this tree is known to split and lose branches easily in high winds.

For more native plant suggestions and advice on removing invasives, please reach out to the Garden Hotline: LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is an area coordinator, for several counties including Lancaster, for the Penn State Extension Master Gardener program.