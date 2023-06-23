Alanna Clark usually spends her weekdays teaching geometry and statistics at J.P. McCaskey High School.

As her summer break started, she traded the classroom for the construction site.

“I love my students,” she says. “And I know that some of my students are refugees and that Habitat for Humanity helps some of the refugees in Lancaster County get a home.”

Yes, she’s getting married in August but Clark says she plans to help build Habitat homes as much as possible during her summer break.

“What better way to spend it than pay it forward, using the time wisely,” she says. “Plus, you get to learn skills so that’s always beneficial as well.”

On Clark’s first day volunteering, she was part of an all-female crew in the first Women Build of the year for Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity. The transformation of a shabby duplex started with last year’s Women Build, where women gutted the building. A few weeks ago, Clark and another group of women, put finishing touches on the fully renovated space near Lebanon Valley Mall. The next Women Build is coming up in Columbia in early August.

Safe, affordable housing

The duplex in Lebanon County is Habitat’s latest home renovation. Teams of volunteers, with some help from professionals, revamped the house from the refinished attic to the new furnace. The home now has safer stairs, new appliances and central air conditioning, a first for the local Habitat agency, says John Neumann, director of construction. A family of five will move here this summer.

Habitat for Humanity renovates and builds homes for people who meet income guidelines and are able to pay an affordable monthly mortgage. Also, single homeowners need to volunteer 250 hours and couples 400 hours. The homebuyers also must have a need for housing.

“What we often see most recently on home applications, the need lies around crowding and affordability,” says Amy Balestier, director of development and communication. There also are issues with pests and mold, things that make a home unhealthy, especially for those with respiratory issues.

In Columbia, the group plans to build a four-unit, multifamily home, replacing two condemned buildings on South Fifth Street. Volunteers are also renovating a home on Fremont Street in Lancaster’s SoWe neighborhood. Then come rehabs on Poplar and St. Joseph streets plus a new development on a portion of the former St. Joseph Hospital campus on Wheatland Avenue.

While there are volunteer opportunities at Habitat’s ReStore, the biggest need is on construction sites like these.

“The more volunteers that we have on site, the quicker these projects are going to get done and then we can start on the next home for the next family,” Balestier says.

How to volunteer Lancaster Lebanon Habitat for Humanity’s next Women Build is Aug. 2 to 5 in Columbia. Volunteers need to be 18 to work on construction sites without a guardian. Before Women Build week, Habitat will have Power Hour construction lessons at 8 a.m. Saturday, July 15, and Saturday, July 22. These sessions will teach construction safety and how to use power tools like saws and drills. There’s no charge to volunteer or attend a Power Hour. Volunteers are asked but not required to fundraise. On average, it costs about $180,000 to transform a condemned or blighted property into a Habitat home. Registration is required to volunteer. To learn more about volunteering outside of Women Build, visit lancasterlebanonhabitat.org or email Audrey Lilley.

Women in construction

Women will tackle some of the first tasks on the Columbia site after subcontractors frame the house and make it watertight. Even on a rainy day, crews will be able to work inside on things like interior framing.

Habitat for Humanity groups around the country have women-only builds to empower women and get the work done. Locally, the Lancaster Lebanon nonprofit’s Women Build took a break during the pandemic. The group brought it back in October.

“Historically speaking, construction is not an industry where women have had a big role. But over the years at Habitat, they’ve made a huge difference in our construction work and our building mission,” Balestier says. “If we’re able to introduce construction to even more women whether they have new skills or old skills if they want to use, why not.

“Maybe they’ll love it and hopefully they’ll come back.”

Nationally, women make up 11 percent of the construction workforce, according to the federal Bureau of Labor and Statistics.

Locally, Habitat sees women volunteers year-round and would like to make Women Build an annual event over one week. Each construction project has its own schedule, so for now, there are multiple builds for women.

Even if the weeks are spread out, they help finish the job. In the fall, one Women Build week advanced construction by two to three weeks, she says.

Chestnut Street construction

In the fall, Women Build volunteers at the Lebanon home gutted the inside of the house.

“They filled the dumpster — I believe it was seven times in a week’s time,” Neumann says. “They were hardcore workers. They were into getting dirty and tearing stuff apart.”

Neumann planned for the Women Build crew in early June to frame two porches. Bad air quality from Canadian forest fires sent the team indoors for painting and hardware installation.

That day, most of the volunteers inside came from Garman Builders. Saige Sommese usually sits at her desk for her job as marketing specialist at the Lititz builder. At the construction site, she learned how to install a doorknob.

“I like being able to be handy,” Sommese says. “And also because we’re a homebuilder, it’s nice to see what the people in the field are doing.”

Lydia Grunden took a break from her job as an executive assistant at Garman to give back to the community through painting.

“It’s pretty cool to be here and know that someone’s going to be able to move into this house,” she says.