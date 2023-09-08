This spring, Erica Runkles spread a new seed in her kitchen garden and lined the crop with a border of shells collected by her late mother.

The seeds sprouted, growing tall with light blue flowers, the color of the sky, she says. The flowers were so light, they dipped with the weight of a pollinating bee. These flax flowers were delicate enough to fly away in the wind yet what’s inside the stems is one of the strongest natural fibers.

While the crop in her Manor Township garden was new, flax has been grown and used as fiber throughout the world for more than 30,000 years. Watching her flax, Runkles thought of the back to her own ancestors growing the same crop and then processing it into yarn. This plant became something much more than beautiful.

“I’m taking something pretty elemental and making something that’s hardy and sturdy,” she says. “It gave me a new fascination of a new aspect of life.”

Runkles’ square yard of flax is a tiny part of a fiber revolution rooted in the past with hopes for the future. Growing flax has connections with farming, sustainability, manufacturing, clothing and climate change. The project starts in the smallest plots like hers.

Heritage fiber

Flax is the oldest fiber known to be used by humans. Archaeologists found flax fibers more than 34,000 years old in what’s now the Republic of Georgia.

In early Pennsylvania life, flax was such an important crop, a flax plant made it onto the seal of Germantown (founded in 1683) along with a weaver’s shuttle and a grape vine.

In Lancaster County’s past, just about every family would have farmed flax, says Ellyn Nolt, coordinator of the Heirloom Seed Project at Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum.

The linen from flax was used to make clothing, household linens plus feed bags and rope, says Joe Schott, the museum’s farm manager. It was important for Pennsylvania Germans, so Landis Valley has grown flax for more than 20 years.

In the mid-1800s, flax seed and fiber can be found in local farm inventories. Eventually industrial hemp became a more popular crop, producing more fiber for a similar amount of work, Schott says. Then cotton became more affordable and accessible. By the late 1800s, flax’s time was over.

Growing an industry

Heidi Barr rediscovered fine linen about a decade ago while moving from making dance costumes (with short lives) to kitchen textiles (with long lives).

“Through that work I started looking for a local source of linen fabric and came to discover that there is zero infrastructure for processing flax into linen in North America, in particular, seed to spinnable fiber,” says Barr, who lives in Philadelphia. “Then I went down this rabbit hole.”

She and Emma de Long, a farmer in Pottstown, Montgomery County, created the Pennsylvania Flax Project, a collective of people working to reestablish the flax industry for fine linen in Pennsylvania, from seed to spinnable fiber.

Flax for fine linen differs from edible flax seed and flax varieties used to make non-woven materials for things like furniture and kayaks.

The statewide group joins nonprofits throughout the country supporting local fiber growers, dyers and makers. Barr and de Long started the Pennsylvania project in 2020 in part to build community about climate-beneficial textiles.

“Textiles are responsible for 10% of global greenhouse emissions,” Barr says. “Flax not only doesn’t emit greenhouse gases, but it is a carbon capture plant, as are all plants.”

Making linen from flax isn’t new and it has the potential for a big impact.

“Pennsylvania in particular is really prime for it. We have a good climate for it. We have millions of acres of farmland,” Barr says. “Flax fits nicely into rotation with other commodity crops also on diversified vegetable farms. It’s economically competitive for the farmer. There’s no downside to this.”

Their biggest challenge has been financial. It’s expensive to buy and import harvesting equipment to share, find storage for flax during processing and eventually a mill to process locally grown flax.

In addition to building a co-op, the group’s studying how flax performs as a crop throughout Pennsylvania. In 2021, Barr and de Long recruited eight growers to grow flax in square-yard plots and report the results. The following year, 60 people signed up. This community science information will be helpful for gardeners and farmers.

Another component is learning which seed performs best in Pennsylvania. Patented seed can be grown for fiber but the seed can’t be saved and sold. The group first tried domestic seed from Oregon and then tried seed from Landis Valley’s Heirloom Seed Project, which is imported from Europe.

This year, the flax project started a seed trial with 68 varieties of seed from the U.S.D.A. National Germplasm System with help from the Experimental Farm Network in Philadelphia at Truelove Seeds. The flax that does well will be tested for things like fiber quality. The top ones will go on to create a homegrown seed bank.

Learn more about flax To learn more about Pennsylvania Flax Project and its square yard project, sign up for the group’s email list at paflaxproject.com. Project leaders share events on the website and Instagram. The next event is a hands-on workshop processing flax from retted straw into spinnable fiber 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Kneehigh Farm, Pottstown ($35 per person). To hear more about the Pennsylvania Flax Project from Heidi Barr and Emma de Long, check out the pair’s appearance on the Lancaster Farming Industrial Hemp Podcast at lanc.news/flaxpodcast. To learn more about or volunteer with Landis Valley Village and Farm Museum’s Heirloom Seed Project, visit landisvalleymuseum.org or email landisvalleyhsp@gmail.com.

Processing flax

The flax project’s volunteer gardeners focus on the growing side. Landis Valley has seen growing interest in its flax harvest, says site administrator David Blackburn. Part of that comes from a farm that stopped selling dried flax “straw.” Weavers want Landis Valley’s straw to finish for their own use. Historic sites need straw for demonstrations.

Joe Schott, the museum’s farm manager, grows about one-third of an acre of flax. That’s enough for the site’s own demonstrations and enough to sell to sites like Historic Williamsburg and Patrick Henry’s Red Hill in Virginia.

In the meantime, the heirloom seed project sells flax seed year-round and had two orders waiting to ship last week, says Nolt, the head of the project.

The museum’s also heard from people interested in harvesting and processing flax. Staff offered a flax 101 class in July. In the sold-out workshop, people harvested flax and learned about the laborious process to turn it into fiber.

The class won’t be the last, Blackburn says.

“There seems to be from a small but growing community of spinners and weavers, as well as folks who are just interested,” he says.

Tips for growing flax To grow flax in Lancaster County, plant in a space with full sun from March through early May to harvest in July.

Flax isn’t a difficult crop, but weeding will help. Otherwise, the plants can be crowded by fast-growing weeds.

Do not mow with a conventional mower. The long fibers will wrap around mower blades.

Want seasonal gardening articles and tips sent to your inbox weekly? Sign up for our Gardening newsletter here.