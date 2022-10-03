October brings the season’s first frosts, bringing the growing season to an end for tender plants. There still are dozens of classes to make your thumb greener or at least make a fall planter.

There are dozens of classes to learn how to make your garden pet-friendly, why dead trees are good for your garden and how to make biochar.

There are workshops (virtual and in-person) to make things like biochar, air plant wreaths, succulent pumpkins and spooky terrariums.

You can also go outside for a plant swap, a butterfly walk and a poetry and plants class.

Here’s a roundup of garden events, virtual and in-person, in the Lancaster County region this October.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, Oct. 1, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place in the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Hugelkultur Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-noon. Learn about this gardening technique that involves nutrients, moisture retention and fungal populations at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $35. Register online.

Beginning a Botanical Sketchbook. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9-11:30 a.m. This class at Hershey Gardens will focus on starting and maintaining a botanical sketchbook. $30 for non-members. Register online.

Fall Container workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m. Make a fall planter at Esbenshade's Garden Centers locations. $31. Register online.

Grow and Gather Fall Planting Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a fall planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Fall Harvest Succulent Planter in a Rustic Barnwood Box Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a succulent planter at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $40, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Gnome Pumpkin Decorating Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a pumpkin gnome at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $25, includes materials to make one gnome. Register online.

October Foraging Walk. Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk focused on herbaceous and tree species at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Native Plant Gardens walk. Sunday, Oct. 2, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Guided Nature Walk: Edible, Medicinal and Alternative Uses of Plants. Sunday, Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to spot plants used for food, medicine, rope-making and fire-making in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

At a Crossroads: Socially Just Landscapes. Monday, Oct. 3, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. In this online talk from New York Botanical Garden, learn how landscape architecture can afford a broader understanding of place and identity. $35. Register online.

Gardening with Pets in Mind. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6-7:30 p.m. In this online class from Mount Cuba Center, learn which common plants cause problems for cats and dogs. $19. Register online.

People, Plants and Landscape Design. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m. (starts). This online course (in four sessions) from Longwood Gardens explores how to define spaces that support plants and people. $169. Register online.

Introduction to Floral Design I. Friday, Oct. 7, 4-5 p.m. (starts). This online course (in three sessions) from Longwood Gardens teaches the skills to spark floral design creativity. $509. Register online.

Growing Water Wise: Becoming Water Wise. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about tackling stormwater with the watershed friendly certification program. Free. Register online.

The Native PawPaw Tree. Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Master Gardener Gini Cormier will talk about pawpaws. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Green and Natural Burials. Thursday, Oct. 6, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on green burial options and how they can combat climate change. $15. Register online.

Nature in Autumn. Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-noon. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about late fall wildflowers, insects, foliage and fall bird migration. $10. Register online.

Poetry and Plants at the Tanger Arboretum. Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-noon. Study poetry in conversation with the natural world on the grounds of LancasterHistory in this Pennsylvania College of Art and Design class at the arboretum, 230 N. President Ave, Lancaster. $30. Register online.

Putting Your Garden to Bed. Saturday, Oct. 8, 10-11:30 a.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about lawn care, bulbs, winter plant protection and more. $10. Register online.

Walk-in Succulent Pumpkins. Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Make succulent pumpkins with Ken’s Gardens at Smucker Village’s Fall Festival. Mini pumpkin prices start at $15 and large pumpkins start at $35. No registration required.

Halloween Porch Pot Party. Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a fall planter with a pumpkin at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Grow and Gather Fall Planting Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a fall planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Knowing Native Plants: Trees of the Preserve. Saturday, Oct. 8, 1-4 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on native trees in their fall glory. $25. Register online.

Butterfly Walk with the Lancaster Butterfly Club. Sunday, Oct. 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Home Gardening Series: Preparing Your Landscape for Winter. Sunday, Oct. 9, 6:30-7:45 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn how to winterize your landscape and improve soil health. $5. Register online.

The History and Horticulture of Laurel Hill and West Laurel Hill Cemetery and Arboretum. Monday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Horticulturist Gregg Tepper shares more about this historic cemetery. Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Late Summer Abundance. Tuesday, Oct. 11, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s fall color. Free. Join online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Tuesday, Oct. 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Nature Hour: The History and Health of Pennsylvania’s Woods. Wednesday, Oct.12, 6-7 p.m. In this virtual talk from Lancaster Conservancy, learn how past management shaped Pennsylvania’s woods. Free. Register online.

Spooktacular Terrarium Happy Hour Workshop. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 5:30-7 p.m. Build a terrarium filled with carnivorous plants at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $40, includes materials. Register online.

Woodland Terrarium Workshop. Wednesday, Oct. 13, 6 p.m. Create a terrarium with plants and woodland accessories. At Central Market Flowers on Queen, 258 N. Queen St., Lancaster. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-209-1176 or online.

What is Native? Context Matters. Thursday, Oct. 13, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on determining when to select local plants. $15. Register online.

Perennial Plant Conference. Friday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This conference (with a virtual option) from Chanticleer, Longwood Gardens, the Hardy Plant Society, the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society and the Scott Arboretum will include topics such as immigrant gardeners, native plants and a talk from Martha Stewart. $149. Register online.

Pollinators’ Best Hope: A New Approach to Pollinator Habitat That Starts in Your Yard. Friday, Oct. 14, 10 a.m. In this virtual talk from Ohio State University, Doug Tallamy will talk about attracting pollinators to your yard. Free. Register online.

Plant swap. Friday, Oct. 14, noon-3 p.m. Take a plant, leave a plant, swap a plant (indoor plants only) at Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke Street. Free.

Pumpkin Succulent Workshop. Friday, Oct. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, top a pumpkin with succulents. At Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Dr., Bainbridge. $60, includes wine sampling. Register online.

Endless Summer: Fall Garden Seminar. Saturday, Oct. 15, 8:30 a.m.-noon. In this virtual seminar from Penn State Extension, learn about adding annuals, cacti and succulents to your garden and more. $20. Register online.

Succulent Garden workshop. Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. Make a low-maintenance succulent planter at Esbenshade's Garden Centers locations. $30. Register online.

Past, Present, Pumpkins! Saturday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m. Learn about the history of pumpkins and why we use them as decorations at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Avenue, Lancaster. $5 per child over age 10, includes a pumpkin to decorate. Adults are free. Register online.

Spooky Succulent Garden Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a succulent garden with Halloween accessories with Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $35. Register online.

Pumpkin Spice Dried Floral Mini Pumpkin Stack Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a pumpkin stack decorated with dried florals. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Botanical Pumpkins Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 15, 11 a.m.-noon. Top a pumpkin with leaves and organic elements at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $20. Register online.

Autumn Sunset floral workshop. Saturday, Oct. 15, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Butterfly Walk with the Lancaster Butterfly Club. Sunday, Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Troubled Beauty: A Manifesto for Ugly Duckling Landscapes. Monday, Oct. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online talk from New York Botanical Garden, learn how a landscape architect has turned toxic industrial sites and degraded urban landscapes into “swans.” $35. Register online.

Beach Side Slope Bowl workshop. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a beach-themed succulent arrangement. $15 ($45 to ship supplies). Register online.

Pumpkin Succulent Workshop. Sunday, Oct. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, top a pumpkin with succulents. At Old Republic Distillery, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata. $60. Register online.

You Can Garden for Life. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 6:30-8 p.m. In this online class from Mount Cuba Center, learn ways to garden as you age in comfort, safety, ease and joy. $25. Register online.

Ten Reasons Why Immersion in Nature is Good for Your Health. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 7 p.m. This lecture at Hershey Gardens will cover the health benefits of spending time in nature. Free. Register at 717-566-4122 or office@manada.org.

Sustaining the Serpentine Barrens Bus Tour. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Learn about two unique serpentine barrens and conservation efforts in this event from Penn State Extension at Nottingham County Park, 150 Park Road, Nottingham. $35. Register online.

Spooktacular Terrarium Happy Hour Workshop. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 6-7:30 p.m. Build a terrarium filled with carnivorous plants with Ken’s Gardens at Tellus360, 24 E. King St. $40. Register online.

Growing Saffron Crocus. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 7-8:30 p.m. Learn about the growing the most expensive spice in the world at this class at Penn State Extension's Lebanon County office, 2120 Cornwall Road. $5. Register online.

Life After Death. Thursday, Oct. 20, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on the benefits of dead and dying trees. $15. Register online.

Autumn Pumpkin Harvest floral workshop. Thursday, Oct. 20, 8 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $85 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Creating Pollinator Gardens: The Role of Plant Choice and Design. Friday, Oct. 21, 10 a.m. In this virtual talk from Ohio State University, Harland Patch will talk about attracting pollinators to your yard. Free. Register online.

Magnificent Magnolia Wreath workshop. Friday, Oct. 21, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a magnolia wreath. $110 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Leca Planter Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Learn how to use lightweight expanded clay aggregate and create a semi-hydroponic planter with Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $25. Register online.

Fairy Garden Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make and maintain a fairy garden. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Biochar and Soil Carbon. Saturday, Oct. 22, 1-5 p.m. Learn how wood scraps can be turned into a biochar to improve soil health at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $40. Register online.

Pumpkin Spice Dried Floral Mini Pumpkin Stack Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a pumpkin stack decorated with dried florals. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Foraging for Edibles and Flowers. Sunday, Oct. 23, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Fun Fall Leaf Centerpieces. Monday, Oct. 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This online class from Longwood Gardens shows how to make a beautiful fall centerpiece with natural materials. $55 includes materials shipped to your home. For ages 5 to adults. Register online.

Succulent Pumpkin Happy Hour Workshop. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 5:30-7 p.m. Top a pumpkin with succulents at Gallery Grow, 150 N. Prince St. $40, includes materials. Register online.

Know Your Natives: Seeds. Wednesday, Oct. 26, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about harvesting, processing and saving seeds from native perennials and shrubs. $5. Register online.

Specialty Mushrooms Cultivation 101. Thursday, Oct. 27, 5:30-7 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow mushrooms such as shiitake, oyster, loin’s mane and maitake. $30. Register online.

A Journey Through Your Garden. Thursday, Oct. 27, 6 p.m. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, David Culp will cover foliage color, winter garden planning and bulbs. $20. Register online.

Pumpkin Succulent Workshop. Thursday, Oct. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, top a pumpkin with succulents. $75, includes materials shipped to your home. Register online.

Pollinators in Pop Culture. Thursday, Oct. 27, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on misinformation about insects and to improve the messaging about important invertebrates. $15. Register online.

Fall Florals in Pumpkin Containers. Thursday, Oct. 27, 1 p.m. In this meeting of the Women's Garden Club of Lancaster County, Chris Abel of Custom Container Gardening will demonstrate vibrant fall floral arranging using pumpkins. At St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 301 St. Thomas Road, Lancaster. $5 donation for guests.

Creating and Managing Habitat for Native Bees. Friday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. In this virtual talk from Ohio State University, Heather Holm will talk about attracting native bees to your yard. Free. Register online.

Air plant Wreath workshop. Saturday, Oct. 29, 10 a.m. Make a low-maintenance air plant wreath at Esbenshade's Garden Centers locations. $27. Register online.

Mini Kokedama Terrarium Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m.-noon. Make a fall-themed terrarium inside a vase and top it with a hanging moss ball planter. At Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $45. Register online.

Butterfly Walk with the Lancaster Butterfly Club. Sunday, Oct. 30, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Fall Nature Journaling: Color and Landscape at Clark Nature Preserve. Sunday, Oct. 30, 1-4 p.m. In this in-person event from Lancaster Conservancy at Clark Nature Preserve, 400 House Rock Road, Pequea, take a hike and learn how to record the landscape in your journal. $20. Register online.

Ongoing:

Returning. This site-specific art installation and labyrinth made from fruit trees is open during Kauffman Orchards’ U-Pick hours through October. There are also workshops and guided walks.

Bonsai exhibit. Through Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The show from Susquehanna Bonsai Club will be on display in the hoop house at Hershey Gardens. Free with garden admission.

Saturdays (starting Oct. 8), 10-11 a.m. Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Free with garden admission.

Annuals, Perennials and Vines. Starts Oct. 10. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of annuals, perennials and vining plants. $179. Available through Nov. 21. Register online.

Houseplants, Succulents and Cacti. Starts Oct. 10. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of houseplants. $179. Available through Nov. 21. Register online.

Trees, Shrubs and Conifers. Starts Oct. 10. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of woody plants. $179. Available through Nov. 21. Register online.

Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits and Nuts. Starts Oct. 10. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of edible plants. $179. Available through Nov. 21. Register online.

And looking into November:

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Late Summer Abundance. Tuesday, Nov. 1, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s fall color. Free. Join online.

Know Your Natives: Shrubs. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about shrubs that look great and pollinators love. $5. Register online.

Northview Through the Seasons. Wednesday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m. Jenny Rose Carey will talk about her new book “The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide” at the monthly meeting of Town and Country Garden Club. $5 donation for non-members. At Homestead Village’s Bachman Center, 633 Community Way, Lancaster.

Creating Year-Round Interest with Native Perennials. Thursday, Nov. 3, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Master Gardener Adam Barkafski will talk about perennial plants that look great year-round. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Learning Native Lenape Plants. Thursday, Nov. 3, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on how the Lenape people use plants for medicine. $15. Register online.

Deciding To Create A Pollinator Garden Is The Easy Step. What To Do Next? Friday, Nov. 4, 10 a.m. In this virtual talk from Ohio State University, Matthew Shepherd from the Xerces Society focuses on attracting pollinators to your yard. Free. Register online.

Give Thanks floral workshop. Saturday, Nov. 5, 6 p.m. (and other dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a Thanksgiving floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Foraging for Roots. Sunday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk focused on roots at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Sharing Recipes and the History of Plants. Sunday, Nov. 6, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Guided Nature Walk: Plant Identification. Sunday, Nov. 6, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to identify plants using bark and budding patterns in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.