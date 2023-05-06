May brings the green light for tender and even tropical plants in Lancaster County.

Throughout the Lancaster County area, you’ll find classes to make something green and learn about plants (plus virtual events).

There are talks about planting a dye garden, battling houseplant pests, making compost and more. There’s a morning for kids to explore an arboretum and hands-on workshops for adults to make things like Mother’s Day bouquets, patio planters and dried floral arrangements. Plus there are foraging and wildflower walks, plant swaps, sales and plant giveaways.

Here’s a roundup of plant and gardening events in the region this month beyond Memorial Day. Space is limited at some of these classes and most ask for advance registration, so don't wait if one sounds promising.

Manheim Central Ag Greenhouse plant sale. Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon. The sale is at Manheim Farm Show’s exhibition hall, 502 E. Adele Ave., Manheim and continues Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13. Check plant availability at Facebook or Instagram.

Lancaster County Master Gardener plant sale. Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon at Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Free.

Lebanon County Master Gardeners plant sale. Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon. at Lebanon Valley Exposition Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon in the Brightbill barn. Free.

Chester County Master Gardeners plant sale. Saturday, May 6, 8 a.m.-noon and Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-noon. at East Bradford Township building, 676 Copeland School Road, West Chester. Free.

Horn Farm Center plant sale. Saturday, May 6, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the center, Hellam, York County. Free.

Home Gardening Series: Spotted Lanternfly and What You Need to Know Now. Saturday, May 6, 9:30-11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension (in two parts), learn how to identify spotted lanternflies and how to prevent an infestation. Free. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Late Spring Lovelies. Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores late-spring plants. $25. Register online.

Whimsical Wooden Purse Planter Workshop. Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a patio planter for mom at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $40. Register online.

Bundle Dyeing and Dye Garden Prep Workshop. Saturday, May 6, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn how to dye with fresh and dried flowers plus prepping a dye garden. $115. Register online.

Summer Planter Workshop. Saturday, May 6, 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to plant a heat and drought-tolerant container. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Kid’s Mother’s Day Basket Workshop. Saturday, May 6, 2-3 p.m. Create a gift basket with blooming plants for mom at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $15. For children age 3 and older. Register online.

Succulent Terrarium in a Rose Bowl. Saturday, May 6, 7 p.m. (and May 14). In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a succulent-filled bowl. $35. Register online.

May Foraging Walk. Sunday, May 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Garden Pest Management, Naturally. Monday, May 8, 1 p.m. (and other dates). In this virtual class from Plant Nite, learn how to manage pests naturaly. $25. Register online.

Ask the Experts about Container Design. Monday, May 8, 1 p.m. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on great container gardens. Free. Register online.

Gardening for Insects. Monday, May 8, 7 p.m. Danial Duran from the Department of Environmental Sciences at Rowan University leads this talk for Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: May Flowers. Tuesday, May 9, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore the flowers of May in the garden. Free. Join online.

Mindful Eating Healthy Living From the Ground Up giveaway. Tuesday, May 9, 4-6 p.m. (starts) Lancaster’s Bureau of Health and Master Gardeners of Lancaster County will share free seeds, plants, soil and compost along with gardening tips. Also at Bright Side Baptist Church, 515 Hershey Ave., on Wednesday, May 10; and Union Community Care, 625 S. Duke St., Lancaster, on Thursday, May 11, 4-6 p.m. at each location. No registration is required.

Pests 101: Plant Care Online Workshop. Tuesday, May 9, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to deal with houseplant pests. Free. Register online.

Sweet Potatoes 101. Wednesday, May 10, 5-8 p.m. Learn how to grow sweet potatoes at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $35. Register online.

Composting Crash Course. Wednesday, May 10, 6-6:30 p.m. In this webinar from Pennsylvania Resources Council, learn the abridged version of how to compost. Free. Register online.

Plant and Seed Exchange. Wednesday, May 10, 6:30 p.m. Swap plants and seeds with Conestoga Herb Guild, Millersville VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville. There will also be tips on growing herbs and nigella. $5 for non-members. To register, contact Susan Atkins, 717-725-7451 or atkinsateb@aol.com.

Ask the Experts about Spirea. Thursday, May 11, 1 p.m. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on spirea. Free. Register online.

Understanding Your Garden Q&A. Thursday, May 11, 5-7 p.m. In this session, stop thinking like a gardener and start thinking like an ecosystem at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Early Summer Cheating, Planting Early. Thursday, May 11, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on when to plant. Free. Register online.

Let’s Make Some Garden Magic! Thursday, May 11, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online talk from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to design a magical garden that allows your imagination to soar. $35. Register online.

Secrets of Butterfly Gardening: What Do Butterflies Really Need? Thursday, May 11, 7-8 p.m. This talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve shares how to help butterflies in your space. $15. Register online.

Herb and Garden Faire. Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Explore plant vendors including the heirloom seed project at Landis Valley Valley Village & Farm Museum, 2451 Kissel Hill Road, Lancaster. $12 for adults. Buy tickets online or on-site.

Berks County master gardener sale. Friday, May 12, noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport. Free.

Bring your Mom/Special Person Potting Workshop. Friday, May 12, 5:30 p.m. Plant a heat-tolerant plnater at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 depost can be used for materials to make as many planters as you want. Register online.

Mother’s Day Workshop. Friday, May 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a succulent arrangement for mom at Elizabeth Farms, 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz. $50-61, includes supplies. Register online.

Mother’s Day Wreath. Friday, May 12, 7 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a wreath decorated with preserved flowers. $35 (plus $17 to ship supplies to your home). Register online.

SECA Plant Sale. Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m.-noon. Annuals, perennials, shrubs, herbs, trees and ground cover plants will be sold at SECA Center, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville. Free.

York County master gardeners’ Native Plant Sale. Saturday, May 13, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York. Free.

Summer Planter Workshop. Saturday, May 13, 8:30 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to plant a heat and drought-tolerant container. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Kids Paint a Pot for Mom. Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, paint and plant a pot for mom. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Heritage Creek Farm Camp plant sale. Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. This sale includes vegetable plants, herbs and flowering plants at 2126 Risser Mill Road, Mount Joy. Free.

Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster’s Spring Garden Market. Saturday, May 13, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For sale are herbs, seedlings, perennials, annuals, houseplants and floral arrangements. Free. At Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road.

Mother’s Day Brunch and Blooms. Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-noon. After brunch in the flower field at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a floral arrangement. $72. Register online.

Mother’s Day Floral Design Class. Saturday, May 13, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. In this drop-in class from Jodi Blooms, create a floral arrangement at Fern•ish Home 690 N. Charlotte Street Lancaster. $30, pay at the door.

Arboretum Discovery Day. Saturday, May 13,10-11 a.m. In this event from LancasterHistory and Friends of the Tanger Arboretum, children ages 12 and younger can explore the outdoors and plants plus make a craft. $5 per child. Adults are free. 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. Register online or 717-392-4633.

Mushroom Cultivation. Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn how to grow mushrooms such as oyster and lions mane at home at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $45. Register online.

Spring Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, May 13, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a container garden at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $55. Register online.

Natural Dyes: Creating a Plant-Based Palette. Tuesday, May 16, 7:30-9 p.m. This virtual course from Atlas Obscura (in three parts) will show how to create natural dyes from kitchen scraps to foraged plants. Free-$65 (sliding scale). Register online.

The Latest Buzz on Beekeeping and Pollinators. Wednesday, May 17, 1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Center for Pollinator Research, learn about the importance of pollinators, what’s causing their decline and what you can do to help. Free. Register online.

Growing Disease-Free Tomatoes. Thursday, May 18, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on growing tomatoes. Free. Register online.

DIY Spring Planter. Thursday, May 18, 5:30-7 p.m. Create a planter at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden Center locations. $25 registration will be applied to materials. Bring your own container or buy one. Register online.

Propagation 101: Plant Care Online Workshop. Thursday, May 18, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to multiply your houseplants. Free. Register online.

Making the Garden Better. Thursday, May 18, 6 p.m. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, horticulturalist Dan Hinkley shares garden tips. $20. Register online.

Disability Equity and Justice Outdoors. Thursday, May 18, 7-8 p.m. This talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on inclusion in accessing the outdoors. $15. Register online.

Summer Planter Workshop. Saturday, May 20, 8:30 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to plant a heat and drought-tolerant container. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Botany for Gardeners. Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-noon. This session is an introduction to botany, through a gardener’s lens at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $35. Register online.

Plant exchange. Saturday, May 20, 9-10 a.m. (plant drop-off), 10 a.m.-noon (plant exchange). At Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy. Indoor and outdoor plants are welcome. Register at the library or 717-653-1510.

Lancaster County Art Association plant sale. Saturday, May 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Perennials, annuals and shrubs at 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg.

Nature Series: Container Gardening. Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m. In this talk for The Friends of the Tanger Arboretum, learn how to create a four-season container garden at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. $5 for adults and $3 for children. Register online or 717-392-4633.

Knowing Native Plants: Flowering Shrubs. Saturday, May 20, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores spring-flowering native shrubs. $25. Register online.

Moon Garden Workshop. Saturday, May 20, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a container garden in shades of white, silver and gray that will shine at night at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $55. Register online.

Art at the Farm: Experience Homefields. Saturday, May 20, 1-4 p.m. At Homefields (150 Letort Road, Millersville), learn about native garden design plus artist demonstrations, workshops and music. $15 per person. $30 per family. Register online.

Mother’s Day Floral workshop. Saturday, May 20, 5 p.m. (and May 26) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a spring arrangement for mom. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Pollinator Weekend. Sunday, May 21, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Learn about native plants from experts and vendors at Virtue Local Art Market, 481 E. Market St., Hallam. Free.

Native Plants of Summer. Wednesday, May 22, 10 a.m.-noon. In this online course (in six classes) from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about summer native plants. $205, includes three garden tours. Register online.

Wedding Flower Workshop. Tuesday, May 23, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. In this class at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, learn how to design wedding florals. $395. Register online.

Welcome to a Garden Party at the Iris Garden. Tuesday, May 23, 10 a.m. In this talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum, learn about the care and history of the museum’s irises. $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Flameworked Glass Garden Stakes class. Wednesday, May 24, 6:30-9 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make garden stakes from glass. $110. Register online.

Leaf and Flower Preservation Workshop. Wednesday, May 24, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to preserve leaves, flowers and bouquets. Free. Register online.

Foraging Focus: Stinging Nettles. Thursday, May 25, 5-7 p.m. Learning about the history and ecology of burn hazel plus identification and uses at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register online.

Planting Tender Crops. Thursday, May 25, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on growing edible plants. Free. Register online.

Tomato Grafting for Home Gardeners. Thursday, May 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to graft tomatoes. $5. Register online.

Taking Cues from Habitat: Under-Utilized Native Plants for the Garden. Thursday, May 25, 7:30 p.m. This virtual talk from Philadelphia Botanical Club is open to the public. Register by email.

Buzz Off Mosquito Repellent Potting Workshop. Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to plant a mosquito repelling container. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Annual Iris Show. Saturday, May 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. At Hershey Gardens, the Susquehanna Iris Society exhibits a rainbow of irises for judging and awards. Members will answer questions. Show included in garden admission.

Ecological and Alternative Uses for Fungi. Saturday, May 27, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Learn about new and exploratory science in the field of mycology at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $45. Register online.

Butterfly and Hummingbird Garden Workshop. Saturday, May 27, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a container garden to attract butterflies and hummingbirds at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $55. Register online.

Celebrate Compost Day. Sunday, May 28, 10-11 a.m. In this class from Lancaster County Parks, learn about composting including how to start your own bin. At Lancaster County Central Park’s Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way. For all ages. $3 per person. Register online or 717-295-2055 by noon, Friday, May 26.

Public Trees to Encourage Property Ownership. Tuesday, May 30, noon-1 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how the Lots to Love program revitalized vacated properties. Free. Register online.

Nature Printing. Tuesday, May 30, 7:30-9 p.m. This virtual course from Atlas Obscura (in two sessions) explores the art of nature printing: plant-pressing, botanical printing and hand coloring. Free-$140 (sliding scale). Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays in May, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

And looking into June:

Succession Planting. Thursday, June 1, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on spreading out the planting for a longer harvest. Free. Register online.

June Floral workshop. Thursday, June 1, 6 p.m. (and more dates) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Deer-Resistant Native Plants for the Northeast. Thursday, June 1, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn strategies for protecting your plants from deer. $10. Register online.

Hospice and Community Care plant sale. Friday, June 2, 3-7 p.m. and Saturday, June 3, 7 a.m.-1 p.m. For sale will be perennials, annuals, shrubs, vegetables, herbs, native plants house plants, hanging baskets and succulents at 685 Good Drive, Lancaster.

Bus trip to State College area gardens. Registration deadline is June 2 for this June 14 trip from Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster. Bus leaves at 7:30 a.m. from the Church of the Apostles and returns at 7 p.m. $140, includes lunch and tours of H.O. Smith Botanic Gardens at the Arboretum at Penn State and Hintz Alumni Garden. To register, call Joyce Crider at 717-413-5371.

Hummingbird and Butterfly Planters Workshop. Saturday, June 3, 9 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to plant a hummingbird- and butterfly-friendly container. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Invasive Apothecary. Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This class presents a healing perspective of invasive plants at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $115, includes an invasive plant medicine tincture. Register online.

The Basics of Bonsai. Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m. In this talk for Friends of the Tanger Arboretum, learn about the art of bonsai at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. $5 for adults and $3 for children. Register online or 717-392-4633.

Knowing Native Plants: Focus on Ferns. Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores native ferns. $25. Register online.

June Foraging Walk. Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Alternative Uses of Plants. Sunday, June 4, 1-3 p.m. Explore foraging for plants beyond sustenance, such as cordage spinning, basket weaving, medicinal provisioning, shelter outfitting, bow making and fire starting at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Floral Design 1. June 5-July 17. This online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $509. Register online through May 21.