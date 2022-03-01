March brings spring along with dozens of garden and plant activities.

Instead of moving your tropical houseplants outside or planting tender vegetables like tomatoes or peppers (too soon) in your garden, take that time and learn something new, from bonsai 101 to weed ordinances. There are workshops to make St. Paddy's Day Gnomes and Resurrection planters. As the weather warms, foraging and plant identification walks return.

Here’s a roundup of garden events, virtual and in-person, in the Lancaster County region this March.

Welcoming Seeds Home: Seed Rematriation Webinar Series. Tuesday, March 1, 2 p.m. This webinar from Seed Savers Exchange and partners is the third in a four-part series about how how Indigenous farmers, activists, communities and nations are welcoming seeds home to grow and share. Free. Watch online.

How to Grow a Dye Garden. Tuesday, March 1, 7:30 p.m. This virtual course from Atlas Obscura will show how to plant, grow, harvest and store plants for dyeing in three sessions. Free-$65 (sliding scale). Register online.

Wine Barrel Wall Hanger Workshop. Wednesday, March 2, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, fill a wine barrel ring planter with succulents and dried flowers. At Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, 2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra. $65 (for 12-inch hanger) and $85 (for a 22-inch hanger. Register online.

Watershed Forestry Summit. March 2 and 3. In this virtual summit from Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Western PA Conservancy, learn about riparian forest buffers and lawn conversions. $15. Register online.

Art in Action for Greener, Connected Communities. Thursday, March 3, noon-1 p.m. In this online lecture from the Trust for Public Land and Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, join a conversation about how art can connect us to advance green solutions and environmental equity. Free. Register online.

Monarch Butterfly Migration. Thursday, March 3, 6:30 p.m. In talk for Lititz Garden Club, Jean Kelley shares her trip to Mexico to see the Monarch migration. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Plants 101 Online Workshop. Thursday, March 3, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on houseplant basics. Free. Register online.

Floral Air Plant Terrarium Workshop. Friday, March 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. In this drop-in class from Central Market Flowers, make an airplant terrarium in a glass globe at 258 N. Queen St. $20. Reserving a spot online is recommended.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, March 5, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place inside the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Spring Kickoff. Saturday, March 5, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. This event at Rohrer Seeds will include a seed-packing demonstration and a seed-starting demonstration. At the retail store, 2472 Old Philadelphia Pike.

Bonsai 101. Saturday, March 5, 9 a.m. at Stauffers of Kissel Hill Home & Garden Center, 301 Rohrerstown Road. Free.

Seed swap and garden workshop. Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Swap seeds and learn how to lay out an amazing garden. At Winters Heritage House Museum, 47 E. High St., Elizabethtown. Free. To register, email winters-hh@elizabethtownhistory.org or call 717-367-4672.

DIY Fairy Garden Class. Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m. Make an enchanted plantscape at Esbenshade's Garden Centers 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz and 1749 Bowmansville Road, Mohnton. $29.99, includes supplies. Register at 717-626-7007 (Lititz) or 717-445-6055 (Mohnton) or online (Lititz or Mohnton).

Vintage Succulent Box Workshop. Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. Make a centerpiece with succulents and a candle in a vintage tin box at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $45, includes materials. Register online.

Seed Starting Workshop. Saturday, March 5, 11 a.m. Learn how to start your own seeds indoors at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $10, includes materials for seed-starting windowsill tray. Register online.

March Foraging Walk. Sunday, March 6, 10 a.m.-noon. Join the first foraging walk of the year at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: Alternative Uses of Plants. Sunday, March 6, 1-3 p.m. On this walk, learn about plants for making cordage, fire-starting, weaving and more at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Start Gardening. Monday, March 7, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Learn what, when, where and how to plant your garden in this class from Lancaster County Parks Department. For ages 15 and older. Meet at the environmental center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. All ages. $3 per person, includes seeds you’ll plant during the class. Register by noon, March 4 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Make a Big Impact with Minimalistic Design. Tuesday, March 8, 5-7 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explores how to use less and create negative space for impactful floral arrangements. $59. Register online.

Clean Composting for Small Gardens. Tuesday, March 8, 7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to create your own compost. $19. Register online.

Thomas Woltz: Craft, Conservation and Cattle. Wednesday, March 9, 1-2:30 p.m. In this online conversation from New Directions in the American Landscape, Larry Weaner and Thomas Woltz will talk about landscape architecture from a background of farming, working lands and wild places. $45. Register online.

Deer Tolerant Landscapes. Wednesday, March 9, 6-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn practical ways to deter deer, plus which plants are deer tolerant and which are deer candy. $19. Register online.

Virtual Wine Barrel Wall Hanger Workshop. Thursday, March 10, 6-7 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, fill a wine barrel ring planter with succulents and dried flowers. $80, includes shipping. Register online.

Fresh Harvest: Children Grow in the Garden. Thursday, March 10, 6:30-8:30 p.m. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover ways to garden with children. $12. Register online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Thursday, March 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Propagation 101: Theory Beyond Design Online Workshop. Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on how to propagate houseplants. Free. Register online.

Lush Violet Floral Arrangement Workshop. Thursday, March 10, 7 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement in celebration of International Women’s Day. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Garden Hotline LIVE! Spring Problems and Spring Solutions. Friday, March 11, noon-1 p.m. This online class from Penn State Extension will cover winter garden problems, including seeds and shrub damage. Free. Register online.

GardenWise. Saturday, March 12, 8 a.m. This online class from Penn State Extension will discuss pollinators, soil, climate change and more. $20. Register online.

A Four-Season Garden: Secrets of Success. Saturday, March 12, 9:30-11 a.m. This online talk from Penn State Extension features a virtual tour of suburban gardens through the seasons. $5. Register online.

Second Saturday Gardening Series: Getting to Know Eastern Bluebirds. Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m. This online talk from Penn State Extension focuses on how to attract bluebirds to your garden and keep them coming back. $10. Register online.

Bird Nesting Wreath Workshop. Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. Make a wreath with materials birds can use to make nests at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $40, includes materials to make one wreath. Register online.

St. Paddy's Day Gnome Workshop. Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m. Turn a lemon cypress into a gnome head planter at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $30, includes materials. Register online.

Second Saturday Gardening Series: Wake Up Your Garden, a Spring Task List. Saturday, March 12, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This online talk from Penn State Extension covers planning and preparing a spring garden and when to plant. $4. Register online.

The New Naturalism in Garden Design. Saturday, March 12, 11-12:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to use plants to create a beautiful, functional space. $25. Register online.

Kids' Bird Nesting Wreath Workshop. Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m. Make a wreath with materials birds can use to make nests at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $15, includes materials to make one wreath. For kids ages 5 and older. Register online.

Secret Garden Floral Arrangement Workshop. Saturday, March 12, 7 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a winter floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Lancaster County Conservation District’s annual tree seedling sale. Monday, March 14 (deadline). The sale includes conifers, hardwoods, wildlife food sources, fruit trees, groundcovers and perennials. Orders will be ready for pick-up April 13 at the Farm and Home Center, Lancaster.

Natives Gone Wild. Monday, March 14, 7 p.m. Learn about growing native plants in this talk from Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Succulents class. Tuesday, March 15, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to grow, transplant and overwinter succulents at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $55, includes materials to make a planter. Register online.

Enjoying Succulents in Your Garden. Wednesday, March 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from the Hardy Plant Society’s Mid-Atlantic Group, learn how to incorporate succulents into your home gardens. Free. Register online.

Ficus 101 Online Workshop. Wednesday, March 16, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on ficus care. Free. Register online.

Close Encounters with Nature: Native Design in the Residential Landscape. Wednesday, March 16, 7-8:15 p.m. In this online talk from New Directions in the American Landscape, learn about practical, ecologically-interactive landscape techniques. $25. Register online.

Succulent Workshop. Wednesday, March 16, 8 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a succulent arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Master Gardener Training Information for Lancaster County. Thursday, March 17, 5-6 p.m. Learn about Penn State Extension’s master gardener volunteer program. Free. Register online.

Southern Peach Floral Arrangement Workshop. Thursday, March 17, 8 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a winter floral arrangement. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Winter Blues and Gardens of Green. Saturday, March 19, 8:30 a.m. This webinar from Penn State Extension covers container gardens for every season, the science of leaf patterns and how to multiply perennials. $25. Register online.

My Experiences Creating Fruit Groves and Food Gardens in Central America. Saturday, March 19, 9:30 a.m. This webinar from Penn State Extension teaches how to grow exotic fruit trees and create a food garden in your backyard. $5. Register online.

Spring Pots with Kent Russel. Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m. Learn how to plant amazing spring pots with Flourish Flowers at White Gables Garden House in Cochranville. $72. Register online.

Epic Tomatoes from Your Garden: History, Stories and Tips for Success. Saturday, March 19, 10:30 a.m. This webinar from Penn State Extension focuses on successful tomato growing, harvesting, history and the dwarf tomato project. $10. Register online.

Take the Pain out of Gardening: Square Foot Gardening. Saturday, March 19, 1 p.m. Plant Nite hosts this virtual class. $15 ($35 extra for supplies shipped to your home). Register online.

Create a Humming, Buzzing, Chirping Garden. Sunday, March 20, 1-2:30 p.m. Author Lisa Doseff will read “Grandma Lisa's Humming, Buzzing, Chirping Garden” and learn how to plant for wildlife. Lancaster County Parks Department. Meet at the environmental center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. All ages. $3 per person, includes seeds you’ll plant during the class. Register by noon, March 18 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Learning Together: Jump Start Your Family Garden. Monday, March 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explores how to create a family garden. For adults and children ages 5-10. $45, includes a kit mailed to your home. Register online.

Meet the Pollinators and Certify Your Pollinator Garden. Monday, March 21, 6:30 p.m. This webinar from Penn State Extension focuses on how to make your garden a place for pollinators to thrive. $5. Register online.

Spring Plant Care Online Workshop. Monday, March 21, 7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to prepare houseplants for spring. Free. Register online.

Spring Garden Series: Victory Gardening. Monday, March 21, 7:30-8:30 p.m. This webinar from Penn State Extension teaches how to grow your own food. $5. Register online.

Why You Should Create a Pollinator Oasis in Your Yard that will Minimize Pests and Maximize Yield. Tuesday, March 22, 10 a.m. This talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum is $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Floral Spotlight: Illuminated Fountains. Wednesday, March 23, 4-5:30 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explores how floral design is influenced by the movement of water and color in the site’s fountains. $29 includes a floral design demonstration. Register online.

Bicycling with Butterflies. Wednesday, March 23, 6-7 p.m. In this virtual lecture from Lancaster Conservancy, Sara Dykman shares her journey following the eastern migration of monarch butterflies. Free. Register online.

Gardening with Perennials. Wednesday, March 23, 7 p.m. This webinar from Penn State Extension focuses on starting a perennial garden. Free. Register online.

Weed Ordinances. Wednesday, March 23, 7 p.m. This online talk from Wild Ones will share what to do if the “weed police” knock on your door. Free. Register online.

Gardens and Tonic: Marian Coffin and the Gardens at Gibraltar. Thursday, March 24, 4-5 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn about one of the most prominent female landscape architects of the early 20th century. Free. Register online.

Virtual Succulent Globe Workshop. Thursday, March 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a globe planter filled with succulents. $64 (small globe) or $84 (large globe), includes shipping. Register online.

March Into Spring. Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. This webinar from Penn State Extension has tips on insects, plant diseases, lawn care, vegetable gardening and more. $12. Register online.

Master Gardener Spring Series. Saturday, March 26, 9 a.m. This webinar from Penn State Extension has tips on sustainable gardening, soil and fertilizers, seed saving, food preservation and more. $10. Register online.

For the Love of Roses. Saturday, March 26, 9:30 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, tour a rose garden and learn about rose care. $5. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Signs of Spring. Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve (with a virtual option) covers the earliest flowering plants including snow trillium and hepatica. $25. Register online.

Japanese Tranquility Bowl Workshop. Saturday, March 26, 11 a.m. Make a fern kokedama in a glass planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $40, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Plants as Teachers: Intuitive Plant Communication. Saturday, March 26, 2-4 p.m. Learn about the science behind plant communication and ethnobotanical concepts at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register online.

Dye Garden Planning. Sunday, March 27, 1-3 p.m. Learn about common dye plants of southcentral Pennsylvania. At Handwork House, Lancaster. For ages 16 and older. $25, includes seeds for five varieties of plants. Register online.

The Artist Dives into the Archives: Purple Primula. Wednesday, March 30, 1-3:30 p.m. In this online class from Longwood Gardens, learn about primula auricula while painting this plant. $65 includes materials mailed to your home. Register online.

The Mysteries of Fungi Revealed. Wednesday, March 30, 6-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn about kingdom fungi and how to identify mushrooms. $19. Register online.

Growing Carnivorous Native Plants in a Container. Wednesday, March 30, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from the Hardy Plant Society’s Mid-Atlantic Group, learn how to grow carnivorous plants. Free. Register online.

Garden Charm Floral Arrangement Workshop. Wednesday, March 30, 7 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a spring floral arrangement. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Gardens and Tonic: Fueling the Spring Monarch Migration: How to Prepare Your Yard to Host the Jewels of the Garden. Thursday, March 31, 4-5 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, learn about how to attract and host monarch butterflies. Free. Register online.

Planting for Wildlife. Thursday, March 31, 7-8 p.m. Learn how to create an animal-friendly garden with Lancaster County Parks Department. Meet at the environmental center, 1 Nature’s Way, Lancaster. All ages. $2 per person. Register by noon, March 30 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Monarch Butterflies: Mexico to My Garden. Thursday, March 31, 7 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about what attracts monarch butterflies, how they migrate and more. $5. Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through May 19.

Floral Design Basics II. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens expands on skills learned in the basics class. $99. Register online through May 19.

Everything About Orchids. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on orchids. Free. Register online through Aug. 16.

Vegetables, Herbs, Fruits and Nuts. From March 21-May 2. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of edible plants. $179. Register online.

Houseplants, Succulents and Cacti. From March 21-May 2. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of houseplants. $179. Register online.

Annuals, Perennials and Vines. From March 21-May 2. This online, self-paced course from Longwood Gardens is an introduction to the world of annuals, perennials and vining plants. $179. Register online. https://longwoodgardens.org/events-performances/events/annuals-perennials-and-vines-online-class

And looking into April:

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, April 2, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place inside the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Resurrection Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 2, 11 a.m. Make a Easter centerpiece planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $20, includes materials to make one resurrection garden. Register online.

Pop-up Plant Bar with Terrarium Therapy. Saturday, April 2, 1-3 p.m. at Tanger Outlets and Nissley Vineyards. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$75. Pre-registration is suggested.

Kids Mini Resurrection Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 2, 2 p.m. Make a miniature Easter centerpiece planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $10, includes materials to make one resurrection garden. For children age 5 and older. Register online.

April Foraging Walk. Sunday, April 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Join a foraging walk to learn what the natural world has to offer at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: Spring Ephemerals. Sunday, April 3, 1-3 p.m. Search for early perennial blooms in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Spring Backyard Cutting Garden Class. Tuesday, April 5, 6:30 p.m. (April 9 session sold out). Learn how to start a small cutting garden with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $45. Register online. https://www.flourish.flowers/new-products/backyard-cutting-garden-class-saturday-april-10th-9am/

Creating an Inviting Entry Garden. Wednesday, April 6, 6-7:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Mt. Cuba Center, learn how to plan a stylish front garden. $19. Register online.

Immigrants and the Creation of American Gardening with Wambui Ippolito. Thursday, April 7, noon-1 p.m. In this online lecture from the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, explore the history of American gardening through the lens of the immigrants who helped cultivate practices and plant life that are still used today. $30. Register online.

Spring Container Gardening. Thursday, April 7, 6:30 p.m. In talk for Lititz Garden Club, Chris Abel shares spring container garden tips. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Dried Floral Spring Wreath Workshop. Thursday, April 7, 8 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a dried spring wreath. $90 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Pennsylvania Herb and Garden Festival. Friday, April 8 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and Saturday, April 9 (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.) The show has speakers, workshops and plant-related vendors. Tickets are $10. Children ages 12 and younger are free.

Garden Symposium. Saturday, April 9, 8:30 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about container gardening, small gardens, pest-free gardens and more. $30. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Spring Ephemerals. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve (with a virtual option) covers spring wildflowers including Dutchman’s breeches, bloodroot and Virginia bluebells. $25. Register online.

Nature Photography Class. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn forms of nature photography, including landscape, macro, floral, bird and butterfly photography at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register online.

Backyard Composting. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Insects and Climate. Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about how insect pests and beneficial insects will react as the climate changes. $5. Register online.

Cold Tolerant Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. Make a patio planter with annuals that don't mind the cold at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $50, includes materials to make one resurrection garden. Register online.

Spotted Lanternfly. Saturday, April 9, 11 a.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about spotted lanternfly. $4. Register online.