Take a break during the dog days of summer to learn something new about plants.

Throughout the Lancaster County region in July are classes to learn about your garden and make something green. There also are virtual events.

There are talks about harvesting rainwater, how trees communicate, growing perennials and more. There are hands-on workshops for adults to make things like hosta-printed vases, kokedama planters and woven branch art. Plus there are walks to forage, a butterfly celebration, a moth hunt and yoga classes on a farm.

Here’s a roundup of plant and gardening events in the region throughout July.

Pop-up Plant Bar. Saturday, July 1, 3-10 p.m. Terrarium Therapy hosts this plant bar, where you can build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$85. At Elizabeth Farms, 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz. Register online.

Plants 101. Wednesday, July 5, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to care for houseplants. Free. Register online.

Tiny Ecosystems. Wednesday, July 5, 8:30-10 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn how to build your own terrarium. $150 (not including materials). Register online.

Kid’s Floral Design Class. Thursday, July 6, 9 a.m. (and 6:30 p.m.) Kids ages 5-15 will learn how to harvest flowers and make a floral arrangement at Flourish Flowers, East Earl, make a floral arrangement. $32. Register online.

Insect Identification. Thursday, July 6, 5-7 p.m. Learn how to identify garden insects, many of which are beneficial or harmless. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

July Floral workshop. Thursday, July 6, 8 p.m. (and July 15). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Glass Blown Hanging Plant Holder class. Saturday, July 8, 1-4 p.m. (and July 20). In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make two air plant holders with flameworked glass. $110. Register online.

July Foraging Walk. Sunday, July 9, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Butterfly Celebration. Sunday, July 9, 1-4 p.m. At Homefields (150 Letort Road, Millersville), join the National Butterfly Count, learn about butterfly gardening plus more activities. $15 per person, $30 per family. Register online.

Make a Glass Cactus class. Sunday, July 9, 1-4 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a flame-worked glass cactus. $115. Register online.

Afternoon Garden Tea. Sunday, July 9, 2 p.m. At Historic Schaefferstown, explore the heirloom garden, learn about natural dyeing with plants, growing edible and medicinal plants and organic gardening. $5 suggested donation per person.

Everything Perennials. Monday, July 10, 7 p.m. Garden writer John Friel leads this talk for Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Watersheds and Rain Barrels Webinar. Tuesday, July 11, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from Pennsylvania Resources Council, learn how to harvest rainwater for your garden. $20 ($80 for webinar and a rain barrel). Register online.

Tap Talks: Invaluable Wetlands. Wednesday, July 12, 6-7:30 p.m. In this talk from Penn State Extension, learn about the importance of wetlands. Free. At Artifice Ales and Meade, 55 Main St., Manheim. Register online.

Cactus 101. Wednesday, July 12, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to care for cacti. Free. Register online.

Botanical Watercolor. Wednesday, July 12, 6-8 p.m. (starts). In this three-part class with Pennsylvania College of Art and Design, learn how to capture leaves, flowers and more on the page. $65. Register online.

Native Orchid Conservation Efforts at Longwood Gardens. Wednesday, July 12, 6:30 p.m. In this talk at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, learn about orchid conservation in Pennsylvania. In the visitors center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens. Free. No registration required.

Bringing Back the American Chestnut. Thursday, July 13, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores the importance of this iconic tree. $15. Register online.

Woody Plant Conference. Friday, July 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. This conference from Morris Arboretum, Chanticleer, Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, Scott Arboretum and Tyler Arboretum has sessions on trees, shrubs and plants for the Mid-Atlantic. $149. The in-person conference is at Scott Arboretum. There’s also a virtual option. $149. Register online.

Nature Journal Tour. Saturday, July 15, 9-11:30 a.m. In this class from Lancaster Conservancy, take a hike and draw, paint or write observations in a nature journal. At Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve, 601 Gault Road, New Holland. $5. Register online.

Gather, Connect and Grow: A Workshop for Community Gardeners. Saturday, July 15, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In this session from Master Gardeners of Lancaster County, learn about community gardens. At Southeast Agricultural Research and Education Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim. Free. Register via email.

July Foraging Walk. Sunday, July 16, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Ceramic Hosta Leaf Vase. Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a vase with texture from a hosta leaf. $60. Register online.

Flameworked Glass Garden Stakes class. Saturday, July 16, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make garden stakes from glass. $110. Register online.

Kokedama workshop. Sunday, July 16, noon-1:10 p.m. In this class from Gallery Grow, make a kokedama hanging planter at Pocket Books, 903 Wheatland Ave., Lancaster. $25. Register online.

Wildlife Food Plot Series. Tuesday, July 18 and Thursday, July 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. In this two-part webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to improve food plots for deer and wildlife. $25. Register online.

These are Not Your Grandpa’s Quail. Wednesday, July 19, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Blue Ridge PRISM, learn about modern bobwhite quail habitat management. Free. Register online.

Ask the Alliance: Converting Lawn to Native Meadow Habitat. Thursday, July 20, noon. In this virtual talk from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn how to go from lawn to meadow. Free. Register online.

Colorful Mushroom Garden Stakes class. Thursday, July 20, 1-3 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make ceramic garden decorations. $65. Register online.

Air Plant 101. Thursday, July 20, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to care for air plants. Free. Register online.

Tree Communication. Thursday, July 20, 6:30-8 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn the science and mysteries of how trees communicate. $80. Register online.

Bird’s Eye View Planter. Thursday, July 20, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual class from Terrarium Therapy, make an indoor-outdoor succulent planter. $55 or $75. Register online.

Knowing the Natural World. Thursday, July 20, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve is a photographic journey through the Sourlands, a woodland in central New Jersey. $15. Register online.

Seed the Future: Grow Something Good. Friday, July 21 and Saturday, July 22. Seed Savers Exchange hosts a virtual conference with more than 20 sessions. Tickets start at $20. Register online.

Hummingbird Banding Demonstration. Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. In this session at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, learn about hummingbirds and what flowers they prefer. A licensed bird bander will catch, band and release hummingbirds in the garden. In the visitors center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens. Free. No registration required.

Branch Weaving. Saturday, July 22, 1-2:45 p.m. In this class with Lancaster County Parks, learn how to weave with branches and natural materials at the Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way. $5 per person (age 10 and older recommended). Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Lepidoptera (aka moths) Lighting. Saturday, July 22, 8-11 p.m. (and July 29 at Wizard Ranch). In this class from Lancaster Conservancy, learn how to identify moths and how to make your backyard a moth haven. At Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea. $5. Register online.

Botanical Plaster Plaques class. Sunday, July 23, 9:30 a.m.-noon. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a plaster plaque impression of a favorite flower, leaf or herb. $60. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Summer Wonder. Tuesday, July 25, noon-12:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore summer gardens. Free. Join online.

Eliminating Barriers to Green Stormwater Infrastructure Implementation. Wednesday, July 26, 6:30-8:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about green stormwater infrastructure and how to improve water quality. Free. Register online.

Native Tree and Shrub Sale Species Overview. Wednesday, July 26, 7-8:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about native trees and shrubs. Free. Register online.

Functional Movement for Everyday Life. Thursday, July 27, 5-6:30 p.m. This outdoor movement class is informed by garden tasks. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. Free. Register online.

Succulent Birdhouse Planter. Thursday, July 27, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual class from Terrarium Therapy, make a bird house with a succulent-topped roof. $85. Register online.

The Native Bees of Pennsylvania. Thursday, July 27, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores pollination identification of Pennsylvania’s native bees. $15. Register online.

Getting it Right the First Time. Saturday, July 29, 9-10:30 a.m. In this class from Master Gardeners of Lancaster County, learn how to build and maintain healthy soil. At Southeast Agricultural Research and Education Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim. Free. Register online or 717-394-6851.

Creating Habitat for Butterflies. Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m. In this talk for Friends of the Tanger Arboretum, learn how to help butterflies in your garden at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. $5 for adults and $3 for children. Register online or 717-392-4633.

Knowing Native Plants: Meadow Magic. Saturday, July 29, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve (with a virtual option) explores native plants that thrive in meadows. $25. Register online.

Making Pigments with Plants for Painting, Drawing and Surface Design. Saturday, July 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn how to make your own pigments from plants. $115. Add lunch for $20. Register online.

Natives: Something for Everyone. Saturday, July 29, 1-2:30 p.m. In this class from Master Gardeners of Lancaster County, learn a range of native plants. At Southeast Agricultural Research and Education Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim. Free. Register online or at 717-394-6851.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays in July, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Yoga for All. Sundays through mid-September, 10-11 a.m. At Homefields (150 Letort Road, Millersville), join a yoga class on the farm. $14. Register online.

Floral Design. There are three self-paced online courses from Longwood Gardens advance your floral design skills. $99 each.

Flower Trials. Daily through Aug. 31, dawn to dusk. Explore the plants at Penn State’s Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Rd, Manheim. Free.

And looking into August:

The Realities of Building and Maintaining Meadows. Thursday, Aug. 3, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores designing, building and maintaining meadows. $15. Register online.

Wild Edible Plant Hike. Saturday, Aug. 5, 9 a.m. In this hike at Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area, learn how to identify berries and edible mushrooms. Meet at the visitors center, 100 Museum Road, Stevens. Free.

Meadow Exploration. Saturday, Aug. 5, 9-11 a.m. (and Aug. 12 at Clark Nature Preserve). In this session from Lancaster Conservancy, explore the complexity of meadow habitat, including plants, insects and birds. At Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve, 1060 Accomac Road, York. $5. Register online.

Natural Dye: Wax and Paste Resist. Saturday, Aug. 5, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn how to create patterns by painting on fabric with wax and plant-based dyes. $115, includes up to 5 pounds of textiles to dye. Add lunch for $20. Register online.

Succulent Terrarium Soy Candle Making. Sunday, Aug. 6, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, learn how to make a succulent you can light on fire. $10 ($20 extra for supplies shipped to your home). Register online.