Steve Hurst is no stranger to items of sentimental value.

He is the business manager for The Barnyard Boys, a company that salvages and resells antiques, reclaimed lumber, reclaimed flooring, furniture and more.

Mountains of it move through the company’s Peach Bottom showroom and the Little Britain Township barn where periodic Barnyard Boys sales are held.

But Hurst himself holds onto relatively few old items at home. An exception: a pocket watch that once belonged to his grandfather, Paul Hurst, who first checked it for the time as a young teen. The Barnyard Boys’ Hurst says he researched the watch — which he has owned for about a decade — and believes it to be from about 1915 or 1916. That would have made it somewhere around 30 years old when his grandfather got it as a gift.

“I just left it pretty much original,” Hurst says. “I don’t know that I ever cleaned it up.”

That watch is silver but Hurst isn’t overly concerned about its shine. This is one of those cases where it’s the inside that counts.

Why do you keep it?

I actually bought it at my grandfather’s auction. He had a family auction and he put it up for sale. I think I paid $50 or $55 for it. And it had a little note with it that said his mom gave it to him as a boy. She said she’d give him that watch if he didn’t smoke. And, from what I understand, it helped.

Did you ever meet his mom?

No. I remember my great-grandfather just a very little bit.

What was your grandfather like?

He’s actually still living. (He just turned 90.) He has always been a happy man, very friendly. Always … a very big smile.

What prompted you to buy his watch?

I just thought it was a cool piece. I don’t think I knew there was a story behind it when I bought it. ... But an old pocket watch like that? I don’t know if you ever took one of those apart. But all the little mechanisms just clicking right along? I don’t know. It just fascinated me.

Do you wear a watch?

No. With cellphones these days you don’t need a watch.

You must, in your line of work, come across so many items that have stories that most folks will never know. Do you ever wonder about those stories?

Yeah. Of course. We get a lot of stuff. We buy it at auction or we get it from other estates. And it does make you wonder sometimes what the stories are behind it. Very rarely does anything have a note attached to it to tell you the story.

So is it wrong to assume that someone with your job would have a house full of old items?

I don’t usually save a whole lot. I don’t have hoarding tendencies. I’ll buy something and think, “Oh, this is really cool.” Then I think, “I bet I can get money for that.” And I’ll turn around and sell it.

For the business side, you have to be kind of like that. You can’t save everything. You need to resell it and make a profit. That’s part of the business. But that watch? That’s … from Grandpa. There’s no way I’m selling that thing.