Andrea Cummins-Disbro is always looking for decorations like the ones your grandmother probably had in her living room.

And she often finds them in Lancaster County.

“People in Lancaster take very good care of their stuff,” says Cummins-Disbro, owner of Lost Orchid Interiors LLC in Newtown Square.

That makes it a go-to destination for the interior stylist when she’s sourcing the increasingly buzzed-about grandmillennial style.

House Beautiful, an interior decorating magazine, is credited with coining that term in late 2019 when the magazine described a set of mid-20s to late 30-year-olds embracing décor that others might consider “stuffy” or “outdated,” like Laura Ashley prints and ruffles.

“Unlike that of the late-aughts hipster, their taste for the antiquated isn’t ironic; it’s less twee than timeless,” according to the magazine. “And although there’s a good bit of shared DNA with prep culture, the two terms aren't entirely interchangeable; the grandmillennial is less Lilly Pulitzer, more faded D. Porthault.”

To envision the latter, think of the type of tablecloths and sheets that would have been used by Porthault customers like Sir Winston Churchill or Audrey Hepburn.

Search the grandmillennial hashtag on Instagram and you’ll likely see needlepoint pillows, Blue Willow plates, fringe, floral wallpaper, gold mirrors, tassels, elaborate china place settings, lion dogs and absolute oceans of chintz.

“There are different ways to interpret grandmillennial,” Cummins-Disbro says. “To some people it’s more ‘granny chic,’ doilies and some of those more traditional things like Staffordshire dogs. For me, it’s more of the Hollywood Regency take on it. More art deco.”

She says many operating in the grandmillennial space are taking cues from late designer Mario Buatta, known as the “The Prince of Chintz.” His 2018 death prompted Architectural Digest to recall Buatta’s “lavish, ultrafeminine bedrooms (that) were American in their sense of gusto and color but utterly English in their comfort, layering, and love of history.”

Other grandmillennial fans — Cummins-Disbro included — better relate to designer Dorothy Draper. Born in the late 1800s, Draper enjoyed color combinations like aubergine and pink with a splash of chartreuse or her signature “cabbage rose” chintz paired with bright stripes, per the website of the company still bearing Draper’s name.

Grandmillennial can involve a mashup of styles and eras, Cummins-Disbro says. Consider a project she did for a client with classic style but a rock ’n’ roll edge. For her, Cummins-Disbro found a traditional decorative plate emblazoned with Ziggy Stardust’s face. That served as in inspiration piece for a look she dubbed “David Bowie meets Radnor Hunt Club” and completed with a shiny black lamp, stacks of colorful coffee table books, bright orange finials and Fornasetti prints in gold frames.

“To me, grandmillennial is a very happy style,” she says. “It’s really about finding these great retro, classic pieces from the past, repurposing them and finding a new way to make them work.”

What about farmhouse style?

Some of Cummins-Disbro’s favorite Lancaster County scores — found on Facebook Marketplace — were a Bali ceremonial umbrella and a blue-and-white double happiness vase. She picked up the latter at a Lancaster County home “in the middle of a cornfield.”

About that cornfield: Much has been written about grandmillennial being a pushback against the ubiquitous farmhouse style. But especially given the Lancaster County backdrop, many residents may not be anxious to trade their barnwood for chintz.

Lori Landis, farmhouse enthusiast and owner of Fishing Creek Furniture in Drumore, uses a lot of country grays and creamy whites for the furniture she paints. Lately, however, Landis has had requests for gold accents — including from one woman who asked to keep the gold and original flower appliques on an inherited piece.

Landis asked that client to send her a picture of that piece in her home and was intrigued to see she’d placed a rattan planter beside it. Rattan is another material that you’ll find often under #grandmillennial.

Landis won’t be giving up farmhouse style any time soon. She finds its muted colors calming and has since moving into a rural stone home — part of which was built in the 1770s and the other in 1866.

With sunlight streaming through white curtains onto white bedspreads, Landis’s guest room looks like it fell out of an Andrew Wyeth painting. But, the tiered lamps that Landis placed between the twin beds did belong to her grandparents. She recently brought those out of storage.

“Shopping your closet” for those types of items is something farmhouse fans could try if they want to at least dip their toe in grandmillennial waters, Cummins-Disbro says.

“Maybe try some of that blue-and-white chinoiserie. That can be a great addition to farmhouse. Or a Grecian bust,” she says. “You’re not redoing everything, you’re just adding in certain pieces.”

Making the old cool again

Luckily, some of the items that work well with grandmillennial style spent years in that room nobody was ever allowed to use. Probable example? A glamorous cream couch that recently landed on the floor at the downtown Lancaster vintage store Space.

“As tacky as it was, that plastic that your grandma wrapped her furniture in did a wonderful job of preserving it for the ages!” reads a January post with photos of that couch on Space’s Facebook.

Space’s owner Jesse Speicher says grandmillennial is not a term he’d use for the store’s “official” style.

“But unofficially, yes, of course, we’re part of it,” he says. “We’re definitely rooted in things like mid-century style, which is influencing all kinds of other things right now.”

The median age of a Space customer is millennial, he says. Nods to the past surround them.

“They’re being bombarded with it. Whether it’s in ads, or in stores or their Instagram — there’s the look,” Speicher says. “They think it’s modern and cool and sometimes they don’t even realize it has roots in the ’60s, ’70s or even ’50s.”

Other times the connection is obvious. Like when décor inspiration strikes while watching “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” — a show that has moved its housewife-turned-comic hero, Midge, into the early ’60s.

Speicher says a “Mrs. Maisel” set designer stopped by Space in January and bought a few things like end tables and a pink hamper.

Quick context for fans of that show: If it were real life, Midge’s son, Ethan, would today be around 65 years old. That means Midge could easily be a millennial’s great-grandma.

Anybody of any age can embrace grandmillennial, says Alison McIndoe, principal at AK Interiors LLC and The Shoppe at AK Interiors.

“Never let anyone box you in or out of a style or design,” she says. “I am not a millennial and have been creating with this approach for over 25 years and will continue to create timeless, well-edited designs blending the old and new into and through the next wave of ‘trends.’ ”

McIndoe has worked Staffordshire dogs into designs but not as often as she’d like. She’s anxious to incorporate a Schumacher wallcovering featuring those.

Some folks may see downsides to the mass embrace of the past.

“When something that they love and has meaning like their grandmother’s favorite ginger jar that she received for a wedding gift starts getting mass produced it can feel invasive,” McIndoe says. “However, it is always about perspective. Creativity allows for endless possibilities.”

Grandmillennial style allows people to blend textures of the past with modern art or metalics, says McIndoe, adding that she’s looking forward to more people embracing her love of chinoiserie in bright pinks and bold blues.

“I love that millennials are looking back and appreciating the spaces that their grandparents created with such enjoyment that they want to create the same atmosphere and aesthetic for their families,” she says. “We are excited with the direction that grandmillennialism is taking design. We can’t wait to share with people old patterns like toile, chintz, plaid and florals in a new way.”

Grandmillennial patterns are being reflected in fashion. Moschino has lately been big into toile. The Vampire’s Wife is offering pink, chinoiserie-style floral blooms. And Batsheva recently debuted jackets featuring a familiar crocheted afghan pattern.

Modeling the Batsheva ensembles for the fall 2021 look book, released last month, were celebrities photographed in their own kitchens, which offered some serious grandmother vibes. Nicky Hilton Rothschild (Paris’s younger sister) even had a live cat on her counter during her shoot.

Rothschild’s Instagram page hints at other grandmillenial-esque touches such as peachy floral wallpaper, a tasseled table skirt and giant pillow with her youngest daughter’s name stitched inside what appears to be — according to a member of the Lancaster Modern Quilt Guild — a traditional Dresden plate quilt block.

Pandemic influence

Lancaster County is, of course, a sweet spot for anything stitched, or embroidered, or crocheted by hand, says Andi Taylor, of New Holland, who sells her vintage finds online as the owner of Junkyard Elves. She often finds needlepoint or afghan blankets at church or yard sales then sells them at Calkins’ Vine and the Branches in Bird-in-Hand or through Etsy. She’s lately been shipping a lot of needlepoint and crochet to California and Oregon.

“The whole décor world is moving away from minimalist,” she says. People aren’t moving toward clutter but they are toward color, she says.

Taylor, a Gen-Xer, has long embraced things that remind her of childhood and said it feels like the pandemic has sent others in search of those memories.

“I think it’s that feeling of heritage and family,” Taylor says. “It might not actually be from their family. But it at least reminds them of growing up when things were — I don’t want to say safer — but simpler.”