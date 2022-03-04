My taste is a mix of highbrow and lowbrow, and that applies to just about everything I do.

I love prestige television dramas, but I also make time for mind-numbing reality TV. My makeup bag is a mix of name-brand products and drugstore finds. And for our most recent anniversary, my fiance and I paired Popeye’s chicken sandwiches with a nice bottle of prosecco.

So, naturally, when we became homeowners last summer, our plans for furnishing our home were similarly mixed.

While I’m a fan of the concept of “slow decorating” — not rushing to make design decisions until you get to know a space — there are some things you just need immediately to feel at home.

I may not be an expert, but I do love a bargain. Here are a new homeowner’s musings on which home items are worth investing in, and which ones you can get thrifty with.

Worth it

Bed frame

For most of our time renting, my fiance and I had a hand-me-down full-size bed. When it felt like we’d never pull off a home purchase in 2021’s red-hot housing market, we decided to upgrade to a queen while still in our rental. I foolishly purchased a cute, trendy frame from Wayfair.com for about $200. I’m surprised our wedding is still on after the trauma of trying to piece that thing together with instructions that had more room for interpretation than Mona Lisa’s smile.

To make matters worse, the flimsy wood slats the bed came with were all slightly off — some were too big to properly fit in their slots, and others were too short to stay in. As I got into bed on our second or third night with the new frame, I heard loud pops beneath me before I sank a few inches; the slats underneath us began to pop out. I tried getting into bed more gingerly, my own little evening game of Russian roulette. I tried securing the slats with duct tape. Finally, I put a large Tupperware bin of clothes underneath our mattress to support our weight, which was as comfortable as it sounds — not very.

When we purchased our home, it wasn’t even a question that we’d invest in a better quality bed frame. I opted for a significantly more costly model from the brand Thuma, which uses Japanese joinery to connect the bed’s pieces in just a few places — think Lincoln Logs. It’s sturdy and beautiful, and I have no doubt it will last us decades.

Shelving units

My fiance and I collect records, and before moving, we stored our collection on $30 Big Lots shelves that bowed terribly. We grew used to living life on the edge, but one night we returned home to find about 50 records on the floor. Luckily nothing broke, but this was a wake-up call to invest in better shelving. We chose a 5-by-5-square Ikea Kallax shelf. The cube construction helps add to each segment’s overall strength, and we’ve even got room to grow. And at $179, it didn’t break the bank.

Towels

Until we moved, I was still using cheap towels from my college days — one of the many things I waited to replace until we purchased a home. This didn’t make a lot of sense in hindsight, as it’s a simple upgrade if you have it in your means. My favorite are ultra-plush towels from Target’s brand Threshold. Look for the ones that are “bath sheets,” which provide a few more much-appreciated inches of fabric. And at $14 each, they aren’t a significant investment, but one worth making.

Save your cash

Picture frames

Some people are minimalists, loving the space and freedom a blank wall provides. I cannot relate. I love having my walls covered with concert posters, art by friends and family photos. Because of my maximalist tendencies, that meant we were — and still are — in the market for a lot of picture frames.

When I looked online and in traditional stores, I was horrified at how expensive frames — especially large ones — cost. Instead, I’ve been having luck at area thrift stores, especially for larger frames. When I get home, I deconstruct the frame, give it a thorough cleaning, and then put my own art inside.

Some of our walls are brick, which means I’m not eager to drill through them. For these walls, I’ve been enjoying lightweight teakwood poster hangers, which snap together with magnets and are easy to hang from a single nail on a string. They’re about $13-$25 each on Amazon, depending on the size. Because I’m averse to creating a crumbly brick mess, I’ve been using Command Strip hooks, which do the job just fine.

Dressers and wardrobes

There are some wonderful, talented craftspeople in our county, and one day I hope to patronize them. But it just wasn’t in the cards for us financially to purchase brand-new furniture for every room. Instead of trashing our old, scratched-up dressers, which my parents purchased secondhand in the ’80s or ’90s, my dad walked us through refinishing them. It was empowering to put in some elbow grease, and I loved being able to pick the paint color and hardware to my specifications. There was a cost to purchase supplies, of course, but the total was a mere fraction of what a piece from Pottery Barn or West Elm would cost. And, of course, I love that for as long as the dressers are with us, I’ll look at them and remember my dad helping us earn our DIY stripes.

The closets are nearly microscopic in our city home, so I needed more than just our existing dressers. I found a ’90s Ikea wardrobe for $30 at a Habitat for Humanity ReStore while visiting family out of state. It’s a fun, funky lime green. The best part: Because it’s from Ikea, it easily came apart, which proved useful in getting the piece up our narrow stairs. We disassembled it, carried the pieces upstairs, and reassembled it once it was in the room where it would live. Reassembling it took roughly 20 minutes — a fair trade for not scratching up our walls trying to clear a tight corner.

Glassware

There’s something to be said for a nice, matching glassware set — but I’m not the one to say it. Our cabinets are a mishmash of different sets, from the pink goblets I pull out for girls’ night to vintage Pennsylvania firehouse mugs from my fiance’s family. I’ve also enjoyed thrifting glassware, too. I found chic coupe glasses for just 50 cents each at the Willow Street Goodwill a few months back, and they made New Year’s Eve at home feel that much fancier. And when you or a guest inevitably breaks something, there are no hard feelings, as it was never a major investment. Maybe I’ll change my mind one day, but for now, cheap glassware is for me.

Either way

Rugs

I found that rugs had one of the widest price ranges of any of the pieces I looked at. I chose a cost-effective rug from Walmart ($80) for our high-traffic dining room. Much like the glassware, I won’t be heartbroken if there’s a spill or muddy tracks. I also found great runners for our kitchen and hallway from At Home for about $20 each. I ordered online, and picked them up at the Fruitville Pike location. However, I spent about $300 on an extra-plush, 7-by-10-foot rug from Overstock.com for our bedroom, knowing we’d rarely have guests step foot in the room or wear shoes in there ourselves. It’s nice to feel it under my feet first thing in the morning — especially after a night of sleeping on a bed that didn’t fall apart.