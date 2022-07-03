Picture a spacious garden with bright vibrant butterflies flitting around colorful flowers and plants.

That’s what Dick Fulcher, New Holland borough manager, has in mind for residents of the eastern Lancaster County town.

Now, Fulcher and other organizers have kicked off a fundraising campaign to bring the Community Butterfly Garden to life. The campaign began July 1 and aims to raise $125,000 for the project.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a garden, which will live on in our community forever,” Fulcher says.

He shared the idea for the garden with the New Holland Community Memorial Park Association. The plan: to occupy two acres adjacent to Groff Park owned by the borough at East Conestoga Street and North Railroad Avenue. The property is owned by the borough and is part of its wellhead protection area, which houses the new public well at the northwest corner of the park.

The association, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, approved the plan. Fulcher, as park board secretary, is coordinating the fundraising committee.

“Who doesn’t love butterflies?” says Dr. Bob Johnson, committee co-chair, who also chairs the New Holland Borough Water Authority.

The retired physician understands the vital role butterflies as pollinators play in our healthy biodiverse ecosystem. Pollination is essential for fruits, vegetables and flowers to reproduce.

“Our loss of pollinators cannot continue if we wish life to continue as it is today,” says Johnson, who referenced his medical background in biological sciences.

Earlier this year, the Smithsonian Institution reported there are 17,500 species of butterflies in the world with 750 in the United States. Other common pollinators are honeybees and hummingbirds.

Johnson envisions the garden will offer educational opportunities for children as it adds beauty to the existing park.

Mayor Tim Bender, committee co-chair with Johnson, agrees the garden will benefit the community. Having served on the New Holland Borough Water Authority for 15 years, he’s aware how limited open space is in New Holland. He sees the butterfly garden as a good use of land.

“It will provide a space for tranquil walks, meditation and intentionally provide a habitat for butterflies, birds and other pollinators,” Bender says.

Other committee members include Wilbur Horning, Harry Klinger, Amanda Maldonado and Jayne Olin.

Plants in the garden design to attract butterflies include anise hyssop, arrowwood viburnum, bayberry, beeberry, clethra, itea, low bush blueberry, milkweed, ninebark, red twig dogwood, winterberry holly and witch hazel.

The garden will include a walking trail paved with memorial bricks and connecting to Groff Park.

While donations of all amounts are welcomed, those who contribute specific amounts will be acknowledged publicly in the garden. Those who donate $250 may dedicate an engraved memorial brick on the garden’s walking trail; Donors of $1,000-$4,999 will be thanked on a recognition board in the park, and those who donate $5,000 or more will be acknowledged on a Garden Legacy Wall.

Fulcher says grading and underground infrastructure work is expected to begin this fall. The plantings, trail, Garden Legacy Wall and recognition board are planned to be completed by May 1, 2023.