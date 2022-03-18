Candles have been warming hearts and hearths for thousands of years. These days, consumers can find a dizzying array of candle shapes formed in votives, pillars, tapers, jars, tumblers and artistic free-standing creations. They are made with different waxes, wicks, fragrances and colors.

Candles are a well-received go-to gift and an affordable little luxury for the home. For the flame-averse, there’s also flickering faux candles, which use a tiny light bulb instead of flame.

Joyful celebrations, religious rituals and calming ambiance all warrant a stylized piece of wax with a wick running through it. Once relied upon as a light source, the popularity of candles has never dimmed despite the ubiquity of electricity and battery-powered light.

Fired up about candles

Lancaster County has many convenient candle options including the unique, handcrafted works from Barrick Design; the down-home, hand-dipped “primitives” from The Old Candle Barn; and the national chain Yankee Candle, which provides scented candles and nearly every fire accessory known to man.

“The human psyche is still attracted to the warmth of the flame,” says Rick Faulkner, owner of Barrick Design. He should know — he has been making candles for 50 years.

Faulkner’s studio, a spacious brick building on Mulberry Street, is part retail shop, part mailing station — he ships to craft galleries around the country — and part pouring and creating space. His candles are sleek, shapely and vibrant. Faulkner explains he uses high-end paraffin wax, making his candles clean burning and nearly dripless if burned away from drafts.

But think before you light, Faulkner says. “Always put the candle on something fireproof, and away from curtains.”

Though scented candles are popular, Faulkner’s are scentless, which many people prefer.

“Mine are more about a visual statement — interesting form, nice saturated colors. Sculptural but simple,” he says.

Faulkner opts for top-shelf paraffin wax, but there’s no one-size-fits-all wax option for candle makers.

Different waxes have different attributes, according to the website for Candlewic, a Doylestown business that sells supplies and provides support for candle and soap producers. For instance, the best waxes for freestanding pillar candles are paraffin, beeswax and palm wax. And paraffin has “excellent scent throw,” while soy wax has a “soft, creamy look” and is used in containers.

According to a Zion Market Research report, the top raw materials used in candles include beeswax, stearin, paraffin wax, rapeseed wax, palm wax and soy wax.

Wick-ed

Wicks are another crucial component. Faulkner says the braided material sucks up molten wax, vaporizes, then burns. Wicks are typically cotton with a little wood fiber to stiffen it. “You want it to curl a little bit,” he says.

Some candles have multiple wicks — Yankee Candle at Park City Center features large rounds with a whopping five wicks.

The store also carries a fireside fragrance — “the natural scents of amber, vetiver and musk to perfectly capture the essence of a cozy evening by a warm fire” — from Wood Wick that actually “crackles as it burns.”

If wicks are not your bailiwick, but you want fragrance in a room, try melting wax tarts, also called wax melts.

The website for the candle company Simply Fragrant Home notes, “wax melts are completely wick-less scented pieces of wax that are melted in a warmer,” which can be electric or a potpourri vessel with a tea light heating the wax; the heat releases the scent of choice. Wax melts have the advantage of the scent being adjustable — add more or less wax for the size of the room you are scenting. The wax can be re-melted for multiple olfactory experiences.

Yankee Candle offers personalized jar candles where customers can add photos and messages to the outside of the candle — perfect for bridesmaids’ gifts or other milestone events. The store also provides candle tools like Zippos, snuffers, wick trimmers and fire starters as well as vent clips for the car, and pendant fragrance kits that dangle from the rearview mirror. You’ll never have to smell the real world again!

Most of Yankee’s candles are a coconut and soy wax blend and heavily scented. One store associate notes that Pink Sands is a hugely popular scent that smells like it sounds, followed by Midsummer Night, a masculine cologne-like blend.

Old-fashioned appeal

For candle aficionados looking for something locally dipped and quaintly named, The Old Candle Barn in Intercourse is a must-visit. Their jar scents include Pappy’s Pipe, Grammy’s Kitchen, Spun Sugar, Chai Latte, Apple Crumb and Butterscotch. But their best-seller all year long is Balsam Fir, says Melissa Hurst, owner and candle maven.

Hurst also offers words of caution.

“Jar candles are safer than pillars and tapers,” she says. “Candles should never be unsupervised and kids and pets should be a consideration,” to avoid accidents.

She offers a burning tip: If the wick is too long, the flame “dances” and creates soot. Keep candle wicks trimmed to one-quarter-inch long for optimum burning, she says.

As for fragrance, “I like the food smells more than the florals,” Hurst says. “But it’s all personal preference.”

Hurst describes the creation of Grandma Miller’s Cookies candle scent: “The fragrance is based on my memory of the cookies our grandmother gave us for the ride home from her house in Sugarcreek, Ohio.”

She says it took her and her sister, Jen, three years of “putting our noses together” to get the exact scent.

The Old Candle Barn gift shop has a full color palette of candles and plenty of metal, glass and wood accessories. Along with floaters, hearts, firestarters and melters, they feature lumpy candles and grubby finish candles for a unique style.

Another popular trend is using a wax sleeve — decorated with seasonal or nature themes — that slips over a rechargeable LED “flame effect” pillar. Hurst says her staff can show customers how to make lighted centerpieces on a tray with different holders, changing foliage and sleeve through the seasons.

Hurst says the USB charge lasts about 30 hours, is ideal for centerpieces as there is no cord, and it’s easy to change out the wax sleeve. “And it’s safe,” she adds.

Customers to The Old Candle Barn can go downstairs and observe candles being poured and dipped the “old-fashioned way” by local craftsmen. Rachel, an Amish woman, dips tapers hanging from candle rings into hot wax. Each ring holds eight pairs of candles. The rings are then hung from an Amish wagon wheel to cure. Each wheel holds 10 rings.

“It takes about 30 dips to make a standard taper,” Hurst says.

Their color goes all through the candle, she says, but low-quality candles just color the outside. Luminous colors, flickering warmth and fragrances for every taste await candle fans everywhere.