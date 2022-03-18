From cat shack to she-shed: This couple turned an outbuilding into a crafty retreat [photos, video]

When Jen Strickler and Dennis Brown bought a fixer-upper, they had a five-year plan.

The first year, they scraped and painted the wooden house built in the 1940s.

The next year, they fixed the garage, then the equipment shed.

Next up was a storage shed named the cat shack, after its resident cat and her kittens. They ended up spending more than two years turning the shack into Strickler’s she-shed. Also known as Studio J, it’s become a space for Strickler’s crafty “Jenovations” as well as a place to relax. Every piece inside and out has a story, from the leaded glass window with an accidental shattered pattern to the slate tile from Brown’s family home.

“Dennis says regularly, ‘Why didn't we just tear it completely down?’” Strickler says. “But then we wouldn't have a story.”

Creating a crafty studio

Strickler moved to the home of the she-shed in 2013. The two-acre property in Rapho Township she rented was conveniently close to the turnpike, which helped in her commute to Philadelphia for her job as a loan officer. (She now works for Mortgage America.) By 2016, the owners agreed to sell it to Strickler and Brown, her partner.

At work, Strickler juggles mortgages, math, numbers and people’s emotions. Restoring furniture is a break from all of that. She saw one of the sheds on the property as a good space for her creativity.

The history of the shed is a mystery. Maybe it was a chicken coop or housed pigs. Maybe it became a clubhouse because they found hidden whiskey bottles.

One thing was more obvious: to become a crafty studio, it needed a few changes. Raising the roof by a few feet meant they could stand up in more than just the center of the shed.

Two walls came down, opening up the building for “bump-outs” adding more space, more windows and more light. The finished shed is 18 by 12 feet with a deck in the front that’s a warm, sunny spot – even in wintertime.

The couple found time for their home projects one or two nights a week and on weekends. Strickler has plenty of her own power tools and still appreciates Brown’s skills as an electrician and a perfectionist.

“It would have never turned out like this, ever,” she says. “And it would have taken me at least twice as long because he’s a finisher. I’m a starter.”

Sourcing a she-shed

Strickler sketched out a plan, made a list of the items she needed, set a budget for each component and started her search. She found some items (like the five Andersen windows for $125) on Craigslist.

Some she purchased retail, like the fiber cement siding on the front of the shed.

Some pieces, like the shack’s trim and roof shingles, were found inside other buildings on the property or saved from the renovations of those spaces.

White pine boards saved from the shack demolition became the walls for an addition just the size of a desk Strickler gave a Harley Davidson-inspired makeover. For the walls in the addition, she whitewashed the boards with multiple color stains, highlighting the saw marks. This is the only spot for rustic wood walls inside because this space is a she-shed, Strickler says, not a log cabin.

Some pieces came from neighbors, like the bricks leftover from a new sidewalk. Some came from business connections, like the box of siding used on the rear wall. Look closely at the siding and the top is slightly different. There simply wasn’t enough for the entire wall.

“I knew ahead of time we were going to come short and we just decided to lay it up and we would figure out,” she says. “And it's the back, you know, who sees it? The horse.”

Luckily, a friend had similar siding but with a different texture. The horse next door doesn’t seem to mind, Strickler says.

A lamp above a built-in bench started as a beam salvaged from the shed. They added a pendant light kit. The globes are dollar store vases with holes cut by a glass drill bit. Strickler added rope detail on two globes and Edison bulbs to complete the piece.

The bench started with a skinny set of drawers found at Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore. On top are two 2-by-12-inch boards. Brown turned into a shelf with storage underneath. Strickler burned and painted the wood before cutting grooves with a router. She cut wine corks to fit into the channels. A layer of acrylic sealed everything in place.

Challenges and change orders

Over the two-year project, Strickler estimates the she-shed cost about $2,500-$3,500. Brown’s estimate is a bit higher.

Piecing together the she-shed within budget had its challenges.

For example, Strickler wanted a stained glass window next to the front door. However she couldn’t find one within her budget of $180. She settled for a leaded glass window found for $18.

The window’s shattered pattern was an accident. Brown nailed the trim a little too close to the window glass, cracking it, he says.

“So that was an interesting day while we wandered around the yard for an hour and a half listening to this break,” Strickler says. “Wondering if it was going to fall out.”

A piece of wood temporarily held the window together. Lancaster Paint & Glass Co. added another piece of glass to keep the window intact. The cracks are now one of the many stories here.

“With this building, every step you do, you had to accept it,” Brown says. “Because it wasn’t brand new. You start brand new, you have brand-new levels. Everything’s perfect, square, level. Nothing on this building was, so you just have to accept it and keep on going.”

The main compromise in the shed was one of the final pieces: the floor. Strickler wanted black and white vinyl tile. The flaws of the original floors underneath required a subfloor, which would take the flooring well over the budget of $250. She went for carpet instead, an $80 find that can be replaced with little hassle.

Once the carpet was tacked down, Strickler moved two chairs from Goodwill next to the small electric heater surrounded by slate tile.

“We came down with adult beverages and we turned on the heat, which is so nice, and we just sat here with Potter, our golden retriever,” Strickler says. “And he just laid out like he knew: this is it, we're finally done, the noise is done, the yelling. No, just joking, I think that is when I really felt like I quote-unquote ‘moved in.’”