The kitchens in both apartments of a former confectionery have islands wrapped with weathered metal, walls covered in dark green tiles and new appliances.

It takes a closer look to notice the differences. The ground floor apartment has a side-opening oven, a microwave on the counter (not above the range) and a sink with an insert, making it shallower.

Little details like this, plus some bigger changes, make this Musser Park apartment accessible. Through more than a century, the building housed Hupper’s candy factory, then Stroehmann’s cookie cutters, before becoming a home for musician/artist/gardener/collector Frank Weatherly. After Weatherly’s death, Gail Groves Scott and Stephen Hohenwarter opened the next chapter by renovating it into a two-unit apartment building.

A fun idea

The couple can see the renovated house at 215 E. Madison St. from their home on Lime Street.

“It’s just such a cool property,” Groves Scott says. “It was right next to our house and we’re saying ‘huh.’ We just had this idea that we could really do something fun with it.”

Through the years, they’ve renovated their homes. Hohenwarter is a CPA and Groves Scott is an addiction policy advocate who is studying for her doctorate in health policy at St. Joseph’s University. Most recently, they modified a bathroom in their Lancaster Township home to accommodate Groves Scott’s mother, who used a wheelchair.

Their home on Lime Street has three floors. Perhaps they would need a space without stairs some day, they wondered. So they bid on the property at the beginning of the pandemic in an auction on the alley separating the homes. They won.

History of the building Gail Groves Scott has learned more about 215 E. Madison St. through newspaper records and people sharing their memories. Albert Hupper’s confectionery started at 48 E. King St. at the turn of the 1900s. The store moved to 35 E. Orange St. in 1916 and offered lunch. The store closed by 1960. Hupper’s Candy Factory was at 215-217 E. Madison St. It’s unclear if ice cream was made or stored here. Groves Scott found references to candy and chocolate making there. People also shared memories of smelling toasted nuts. Later, the place became the Stroehmann’s cookie cutter factory and in 1983, became a home.

Making things accessible

Groves Scott researched the property and found clues to its past plus a lot of questions. Locals on social media share their memories and people have stopped by to do the same. The space was part of the candy and ice cream making side of Hupper’s, which changed its name through the years.

The building used to be a factory and is too large for a single-family home, at least for a couple with four adult children, Groves Scott says. They settled on two units and got design help from Hohenwarter’s son Drew, an architect who now works at Lancaster’s Tono Group.

First, there were big changes, such as replacing floor joists, which had softened over the years. They added air conditioning and replaced plumbing and electric. With the building stripped down, there was more flexibility with the redesign, making it easier to create an accessible home.

Throughout the ground-level apartment, the thermostat and light switches were lowered. Pocket doors are easier to navigate than swinging doors. There are no thresholds between rooms to trip anyone or any wheels. In a bathroom, there’s a roll-under sink and a tilting mirror replaces a medicine cabinet.

In the kitchen, opening up the space under the sink for accessibility would have removed storage and a garbage disposal, Groves Scott says. A compromise made the sink shallower with a grid insert.

A drawer dishwasher is easier to reach than the conventional dishwasher installed upstairs. The oven is low and opens on the side. The microwave is on the counter, not above the range.

Some of the changes cost more, such as moving a door in the rear to add a ramp.

Not every change came at a cost.

“Just putting things down lower, that doesn’t cost any more,” Groves Scott says.

Thoughtful details

The couple kept some of the factory’s industrial details and added a few new ones, like hand-forged cabinet handles.

A bigger detail was inspired by vintage metal doors spotted in a renovated warehouse.

“Those would be cool but (we) couldn’t find ones that were affordable that we could use throughout the house,” Groves Scott says.

Kimberly Bleacher of KB Welding, Lititz, clad the kitchen islands in metal facing with a patina finish. Why not do the same with the doors?

She wrapped wood-core doors with sheets of weathered metal. Steve Schmucker of Cedars Woodworking & Renovations, Lancaster, hung the doors on barn door tracks in the closets of both apartments. These doors look industrial but aren’t too heavy.