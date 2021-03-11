Inside the warm greenhouse, rows of pansies form a floral rainbow of purple, blue, yellow, orange and burgundy. Outside, rows of pansies shine under protective panes of glass. They’re the same plants with a different upbringing, says Kathy Trout, co-owner of Ken’s Gardens. On the verge of spring, it’s time for pansies to shine indoors and outdoors.

“They’re the first flower you can plant in the spring that is not sensitive to the frost and the freeze,” Kathy says. “Everything else, if you plant now, Mother Nature will make sure that it doesn’t last. It’s just too cold.

“Pansies can take the cold. They love the cold.”

While most of Lancaster County’s bedding and garden plants grow inside greenhouses in seed trays, plastic plugs and pots, the field pansies at Ken’s Gardens grow outside in the ground. Doing so makes the plants stronger and a bit larger. Beyond the pansy beds, this family-owned grower and garden center has more than a dozen greenhouses filled with this spring’s flowers and foliage plants, vegetables and herbs.

LNP | LancasterOnline will share more about some of the county’s greenhouses before frosts finally fade in a few weeks. These plant producers are part of Lancaster County’s agriculture industry. Their crops can brighten cold days and show where your plants get their start.

A family affair

At Ken’s Gardens, Kathy is a co-owner along with her brother Jim Glick and their two cousins, Kerry Lapp and Kendra Pepe. While Kathy’s part of the second generation of Ken’s Gardens, the Smoketown location has been in her family for four generations. Great-grandfather Isaac started Glick’s Plant Farms there more than a century ago.

In the 1970s, brothers-in-law Norman Glick and Ken Lapp started their own business, growing plants at farmers markets in the region, such as Cowtown Farmers Market in New Jersey and Booths Corner Farmers Market in Delaware County.

These days, the plants grown at Ken’s are sold much closer: in two local retail stores. Kathy and Jim handle the Smoketown store while Kerry and Kendra oversee the Intercourse store. Both stores also have plants grown elsewhere, including houseplant collections, from anthuriums to ZZ plants, and miniature shrubs for terrariums and fairy gardens.

Many varieties

For the plants grown on-site, they get their start at the end of the year and in the first weeks of the new year, often in the germination room. As the plants grow, they’re transplanted into larger containers.

“Right now we are full force into growing,” Kathy says. “Lots of things going on behind the scenes.”

In the production greenhouses grow rows and rows of annuals, vegetables and herbs. Look in the corners of the retail store and you’ll see the overflow with tables filled with tiny plants.

Kathy laughs when asked how many varieties of plants are grown here.

Ken’s grows more than 50 varieties of tomatoes alone. As winter fades, already there are eight varieties of lavender for sale.

Mother Nature’s part

The field pansies have a smaller range, with a focus on Delta and Colossus. They start in September as small seedlings, planted in beds steamed to sterilize the soil without chemicals. By Thanksgiving, the pansies are covered with glass frames or “sashes” at the Smoketown store.

The sashes are opened on rainy days but otherwise, the plants are left alone until the end of February.

Pansies are hardy plants but snow or a hard frost will singe the flowers. So the sashes come off on a sunny day and back on for cold nights as winter turns to spring.

“Mother Nature does the rest,” Kathy says.