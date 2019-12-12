For architects, it all starts with houses and it usually ends with houses
Ask any architect why they pursued a career in architecture and the majority will tell you they wanted to design houses. Residential design is the common denominator of virtually all building types. While often small in scale, they can be large in demands and complexities imposed by the homeowner, budget constraints, site constraints and many intangibles.
Interestingly, young architects will typically begin their career doing residential design, but will redirect their focus to other building types to expand their knowledge only to come full circle at the end their careers by returning to residential design. Notable Lancaster architects C. Emlen Urban and Henry Y. Shaub were great examples of this common career pattern.
Unlike Urban’s large and sometimes monumental residential designs, Shaub’s domestic commissions were modest in size, but were equally impressive in their execution in terms of design styles, scale and use of materials. Shaub’s home designs were affordable, but very appealing, including his personal residence on Wheatland Avenue. His preferred design style for residences appears to have been English Tudor and English Cotswald, defined by sweeping roof forms and a romantic quality.
Shaub, however, also had many successful instances of Georgian Revival, Dutch Revival, Mission Revival and one very unique Storybook Style. In all cases, his residential designs were attractive and distinctive.
As a testament to Shaub’s ability to design highly sought after homes, the former Lancaster New Era and Intelligencer Journal newspapers (which were combined, along with the former Sunday News, to form LNP) retained him to design the grand prize for a campaign meant to increase newspaper subscribers in 1923. The English Type duplex residence was located in the exclusive development of Glen-Moore Circle on Oak Lane in Lancaster. The stucco exterior with long sloping roofs, tall chimneys, casement windows and wood accents was the centerpiece of the successful campaign.
Perhaps the most telling story about Shaub’s career and his understated lifestyle was the fact that he spent nearly 50 years of his life enjoying the laid-back existence that comes with owning a cabin in historic Mount Gretna. The one-story dwelling in Lebanon County was his escape from the rigors of running a very successful practice in Lancaster city. According to a newspaper article published July 21, 1959, he would leave his office promptly at 5 p.m. each day to make the 19-mile trek back to Mount Gretna to enjoy the warmth of hearth and home.
Is it true Shaub designed a split-level house?
Yes, Henry Y Shaub designed the first split-level house in Lancaster County in 1937.
What is Storybook Style?
Storybook Style, sometimes called Provincial Revivalism or Hansel and Gretel, was a popular 1920s architectural style initiated in Hollywood based on the whimsy of children’s fairy tale books. Characteristics included straw roofs, crooked rooflines and asymmetrical windows and doors.
How would you describe Shaub’s private home on Wheatland Avenue?
His home is best described as Eclectic Revival. It is a combination of Colonial Revival with the formal broken pediment above the front door and English Country characterized by the long sloping roof and tall chimney.
This column is contributed by Gregory J. Scott, FAIA, a local architect with more than four decades of national experience in innovation and design. He is a member of the American Institute of Architects’ College of Fellows. Email GScott@rlps.com.