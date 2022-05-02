If you’re excited to get growing, May brings lots of plant sales and more to Lancaster County.

There are dozens of classes to learn how to plant a rain garden, how to grow summer bulbs and how to make houseplants happy.

Here’s a roundup of garden events, virtual and in-person, in the Lancaster County region this May.

Lititz Historical Foundation plant exchange. Sunday, May 1, 1:30 p.m. Exchange perennials in containers with identification. At Mary Oehme Gardens, behind the Lititz Museum, 137-145 E. Main St., Lititz. Free. More information: 717-627-4636 or on Facebook at lanc.news/LExchange.

Potting 101 Online Workshop. Monday, May 2, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on potting houseplants. Free. Register online.

Conestoga House reopens. Tuesday, May 3. The site will be open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon-7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person ages 10 and older.

Spring Centerpiece Class. Tuesday, May 3, 6:30 p.m. (plus Tuesday, May 10). Learn how to make an arrangement with tulips, daffodils and spring flowers with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $88, includes your own arrangement and refreshments. Register online.

Summer Planter Workshop. Tuesday, May 3, 6:30-8 p.m. Create a container summer and tropical plants at Tudbink's Farm, Conestoga. Bring your own planter or buy one. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Late Spring Blooms. Wednesday, May 4, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual tour from Scott Arboretum, learn about the site’s late spring-blooming plants. Free. Watch online.

Floral Spotlight: Brandywine Valley. Wednesday, May 4, 4-5::30 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explains how the Brandywine region influenced the DuPonts along with a floral design demonstration. $29 includes a list of materials to make your own arrangement. Register online.

Spreading Happiness with your Mom or Special Person Potting Workshop. Wednesday, May 4, 5:30 p.m. (plus May 5 and 7). Make a heat-tolerant planter at Perfect Pots’ greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register online.

Jump into STEM: Native Plants. Thursday, May 5, 10-11 a.m. Learn about native plants in a hike at Muhlenberg Native Plant Meadow with Lancaster County Parks Department. For ages 3 and older. $3 per child and $1 per adult. Register by noon, May 4 at 717-295-2055 or online.

Ask the Experts about Gladiolus. Wednesday, May 5, noon. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on the bulb of the year. Free. Register online.

Ruthless Nature: Why Plants Grow Where They Do and Why They Do Not. Thursday, May 5, 8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores how to find the “Goldilocks zone” to help plants thrive. $15. Register online.

Bees and Beekeeping. Thursday, May 5, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Lori Stahl of Lancaster County Beekeepers Association talks bees. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Identification and Management of Invasive Knotweed. Thursday, May 5, 7-8:30 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn how to identify and manage knotweed. Free. Register online.

Herb & Garden Faire. Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. This event has plants from the museum’s heirloom seed project plus other vendors. Tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors ages 65 and older and $8 for ages 6-11.

Manheim Central Ag Department Greenhouse Sale. Friday, May 6, 1-6 p.m. (starts) Students will sell dozens of types of plants (vegetables, herbs and fruit) they grew. The sale is at the high school, 400 Adele Ave., Manheim. Enter through agriculture gate in the rear of building. The sale continues Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-noon; Friday, May 13, 1-6 p.m. and Saturday, May 14, 8 a.m.-noon. For more information, follow the group on Facebook or Instagram.

Mother’s Day Pixie Posie Dried Bouquet. Friday, May 6, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Make a tiny dried flower bouquet at Central Market Flowers on Queen, 258 N. Queen St., Lancaster. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register online (not required but encouraged.)

Berks County’s master gardener sale. Friday, May 6, noon-7 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road, Leesport.

Mother’s Day Eclectic Succulent Planter Workshop. Friday, May 6, 6-7 p.m. Create a succulent planter in an upcycled container at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $15, includes materials to make one planter. Succulents cost extra. Register online.

Lancaster County Master Gardeners plant sale. Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Perennials, herbs and vegetables are for sale. Ask a master gardener your plant questions. Free. At arm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster.

SECA Plant Sale. Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Annuals, perennials, herbs, native trees and ground cover plants will be sold at SECA Center, 299 Park Ave., Quarryville. Free.

Kids Paint a Pot for Mom. Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Kids can plant and paint a pot for mom at Perfect Pots’ greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike. $6, includes all materials. Register online.

Lebanon County’s master gardener plant sale and garden faire. Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m.-noon at Lebanon Valley Exposition Center, 80 Rocherty Road, Lebanon in the Brightbill barn. Free.

York County master gardeners’ Native Plant Sale. Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at John Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York. Free.

Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster’s Spring Garden Market. Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free. at Manheim Township Community Park, 209 Petersburg Road.

Plant exchange. Saturday, May 1, 8-9 a.m. (plant drop-off), 9-11 a.m. (plant exchange). At Milanof-Schock Library, 1184 Anderson Ferry Road, Mount Joy. Indoor and outdoor plants are welcome. Register by May 5 at 717-653-1510.

Lancaster County Art Association plant sale. Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Perennials, annuals and shrubs plus bird houses by local artists and garden sculptures at 149 Precision Ave., Strasburg. For more information, call 717-687-7061.

Heirloom plant sale. Saturday, May 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Horn Farm Center, Hellam, York County. Plants are grown organically on the farm and include vegetables, flowers, fruit and herbs. New this year are grasses, herbaceous perennials and vines.

Knowing Native Plants: Late Spring Lovelies. Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores the wildlife and landscape value of late-blooming spring wildflowers. $25 (an in-person ticket with a guided walk is $30). Register online.

Mother’s Day Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, May 7, 11 a.m. Make a plant-filled container garden at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $50, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

The Humane Gardener. Monday, May 9, 7 p.m. Author Nancy Lawson will talk about nurturing a backyard habitat for wildlife in this talk from Lancaster County Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Growing Hops in Your Garden for Brewing and More. Wednesday, May 11, noon-1 p.m. In this online talk from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow hops. Free. Register online.

Ask the Experts about Lilacs. Wednesday, May 11, noon. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on the shrub of the year. Free. Register online.

Bring a Friend Summer Potting Workshop. Wednesday, May 11, 5:30 p.m. (plus May 14 and May 21 classes) Plant a heat-tolerant planter at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit can be used for materials to make as many planters as you want. Register online.

A Holistic Approach to Regenerative Design. Thursday, May 12, 6-8 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explores the concept of regenerative design. $29 includes a list of materials to make your own arrangement. Register online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Thursday, May 12, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Carnivorous Plants. Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores the variability of carnivorous plants and shares tips to grow them. $15. Register online.

Plants 101 Online Workshop. Thursday, May 12, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on houseplant care. Free. Register online.

Spring Soiree Workshop. Thursday, May 12, 8 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a Mother’s Day floral arrangement. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Pink and Pearl Workshop. Friday, May 13, 7 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a pink and white floral arrangement. $72 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Spring Photo Forage. Saturday, May 14, 9-11 a.m. In this event from Blade and Spade Apothecary, learn about foraging in the woods. $155, includes photo shoot. Register online.

Gardening with Natives Seminar and Field Trip. Saturday, May 14, 9:30-3:30 p.m. In this seminar from Penn State Extension, learn what to plant under trees, what works well in the shade plus join a field trip to two gardens. $40. Register online.

Stream Health and Riparian Buffer Walk. Saturday, May 14, 9:30-10:30 a.m. In this class from Penn State Extension, learn about water quality and how to protect it, at Penn State Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim. $10. Register online.

Stormwater Best Management Practices Walk. Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m.- noon. In this class from Penn State Extension, learn about how rain gardens, barrels, lawn conversions and more can manage stormwater, at Penn State Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim. $10. Register online.

Spring Container Garden Workshop. Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a container garden at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $50, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Planning and Accomplishing a Rose Garden. Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In this online talk from Penn State Extension, learn about growing roses. $4. Register online.

Take the Pain out of Gardening: Square Foot Gardening. Saturday, May 14, 1 p.m. Plant Nite hosts this virtual class. $35. Register online.

Secret Garden Workshop. Saturday, May 14, 7 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Home Gardening Series: Growing Summer Bulbs. Sunday, May 15, 1-2:30 p.m. In this online talk from Penn State Extension, learn about growing summer bulbs, such as dahlias. $5. Register online.

Amethyst Rose Bowl. Monday, May 16, 7 p.m. Plant Nite hosts this virtual class. $15 ($45 extra for supplies). Register online.

Ask the Experts about Peppers. Tuesday, May 17, 11 a.m.. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on how to grow peppers. Free. Register online.

Colorful Watering Can Container Workshop. Wednesday, May 18, 5:30 p.m. Plant a heat-tolerant container garden in a watering can at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit can be used for materials to make as many planters as you want. Register online.

Wine Barrel Wall Hanger Workshop. Wednesday, May 18, 6-7 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make an upcycled wine barrel wall planter. At Old Republic Distillery Ephrata, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata. $85, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Tiny Ecosystems: Making Terrariums With the Terrarium Shop. Wednesday, May 18, 8:30-10 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn the history of terrariums and how to make your own. $150. Register online.

Ask the Experts about New Vegetable Varieties. Wednesday, May 19, 1 p.m.. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on new vegetable varieties to grow. Free. Register online.

Yoga on the Greenhouse Patio. Saturday, May 21, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place outside the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Tips for Container Gardening. Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m. In this talk from Friends of the Tanger Arboretum, learn how to create patio planters. At LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave. Free for arboretum members. Reserve tickets online or at 717-392-4633.

Plant Walk: Herbal Field First Aid. Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m.-noon. Join a walk to discover common wild plants to use in first aid situations at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Flowering Shrubs. Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores the wildlife value and landscape beauty of native shrubs. $25 (in-person class with a guided walk is $30). Register online.

Importance of Native Plants in Residential Gardens. Saturday, May 21, 10:30-11:30 a.m. In this online talk from Penn State Extension, learn about the benefits of growing native plants. $10. Register online.

Moon Garden Workshop. Saturday, May 21, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a container garden that “glows” at night at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $50, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Spring Arbor and Centerpiece Class. Saturday, May 21, 3-9 p.m. Make an arbor spray and centerpiece with spring flowers at Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $165, includes your own arrangements and a catered meal. Register online.

The View from Federal Twist: A New Way of Thinking about Gardens, Nature and Ourselves. Sunday, May 22, 4-5:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from the Hardy Plant Society’s Mid-Atlantic Group, learn how this gardener worked with, not against, nature and existing ecology. Free. Register online.

Wedding Flower Workshop. Tuesday, May 24, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn how to design wedding arbors, bouquets and boutonnieres at Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $395, includes lunch. Register online.

The Garden that’s in the Most Photographs. Tuesday, May 24, 10 a.m. This talk at Reading Public Museum's arboretum explores the history and data about the museum's perennial garden. $5 for non-members. Register at 610-371-5850 x223 or wendy.koller@readingpublicmuseum.org.

Ask the Experts about Verbena. Wednesday, May 25, noon. This online talk from National Garden Bureau focuses on how to grow verbena and mix with other annuals. Free. Register online.

Macrame Houseplant Plant Hanger Workshop. Wednesday, May 25, 5:30 p.m. Learn a series of basic knots for beginners at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $40 includes materials. Register online.

Orchid 101: Online Workshop. Wednesday, May 25, 7 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to care for orchids. Free. Register online.

Kokedama Snake Plant Workshop. Thursday, May 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual workshop from Terrarium Therapy, make a moss-covered ball planted with sansevieria. $68, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Rain Garden Design. Thursday, May 26, 7-8 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explains the benefits of installing rain gardens and rain barrels to reduce flooding. $15. Register online.

Succulent Planter Workshop. Thursday, May 26, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a succulent planter. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Annual Iris Show. Saturday, May 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. At Hershey Gardens, the Susquehanna Iris Society exhibits a rainbow of irises for judging and awards. Members will answer questions. Show included in garden admission.

Plant Swap. Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St. Bring plants, cuttings or seeds.

Butterfly and Hummingbird Container Workshop. Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a container garden for butterflies and hummingbirds at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $50, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Buzz Off Mosquito Repellent Potting Workshop. Saturday, May 28, 11 a.m. (plus a 2 p.m. class) Make a planter to prevent mosquitoes at Perfect Pots' greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit will be used for materials. Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Floral Design Basics. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers the foundational skills needed to create floral arrangements. $99. Register online through May 19.

Floral Design Basics II. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens expands on skills learned in the basics class. $99. Register online through May 19.

Understanding Plants. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens covers plant identification, plant names, plus plant morphology and terminology. $189. Register online through June 5.

Everything About Orchids. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on orchids. Free. Register online through Aug. 16.

The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on the importance of plants in our lives. Free. Register online through Sept. 15.

And looking into June:

Plants 101 Online Workshop. Thursday, June 2, 7 p.m. This webinar from The Sill focuses on houseplant care. Free. Register online.

Over the Rainbow Workshop. Thursday, June 2, 8 p.m In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a rainbow floral arrangement. $80 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Women’s Intro to Foraging. Friday, June 3, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join a foraging walk led by a woman for women to learn the essentials of foraging. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Kokedama Succulent Project. Friday, June 3, 7 p.m. Plant Nite hosts this virtual class. $15 ($45 extra for supplies). Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Focus on Ferns. Saturday, June 4, 1-4 p.m. This virtual talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores native ferns. $25 (in-person class with a guided walk is $30). Register online.

June Foraging Walk. Sunday, June 5, 10 a.m.-noon. Join a foraging walk to learn what the natural world has to offer at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: Wildflowers. Sunday, June 5, 1-3 p.m. Join a foraging walk to learn about wildflowers at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Soil Science: Exploring the World Beneath Our Feet With Annie Novak. Monday, June 6, 6:30-8 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, dig into the composition, ecology, health and restoration of soils. $65. Register online.