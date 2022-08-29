In September, school’s back in session.

There are dozens of chances for plant fans of all ages to learn more about horticulture and gardens.

Check out an herb festival or join a foraging walk to gather food.

Sign up for a class to learn how to grow dahlias or ask the experts about roses.

There are also lots of sessions to make fall planters, some in bushels, some topping pumpkins.

Here’s a roundup of garden events in the Lancaster County region this September.

Preserving Herbs. Thursday, Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m. This session from Manheim Historical Society’s series celebrating botanical heritage will also have a session about native plants plus a display of 18th century botanicals. Free. At the Fasig Log House, 30 E. High St., Manheim.

Shrubs. Thursday, Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m. In a talk for Lititz Garden Club, Sinclair Adam, director of Penn State's trial garden will talk shrubs. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Sunflower Pickin’ Days at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September, 10 a.m.-dark. Plus Labor Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets ($13) include entry to the sunflower patch, one sunflower and, once the corn maze opens, entry to corn maze plus rides.

Backyard Composting. Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

A Grandparent Connection: Woodland Plants Hike. Saturday, Sept. 3, 10-11 a.m. Children ages 4-12 and their adults can join a hike with Lancaster County Parks along Mill Creek. $2 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Me, Myself and iNaturalist. Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. In this class from Lancaster County Parks, learn how iNaturalist can identify plants, insects and fungus. $3 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Sunflower Festival. Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. Explore sunflower fields, zinnia fields, plus music, kids entertainment, craft vendors and mini photo sessions. Festival included with admission to the farm.

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturday, Sept. 3, 10-11 a.m. (Fall tours start Oct. 1.) Free with garden admission.

Pepper Power! Saturday, Sept. 3, 1-3 p.m. Learn about the peppers grown at Homefields Farm, plus a pepper product tasting. At Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. $15. Register online.

Paper Botanicals. Saturday, Sept. 3, 7-8:30 p.m. (starts). In this online, five-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn how to create plants, fungi and woodland scenes from paper. $235. Register online.

Sharing Recipes and the History of Plants. Sunday, Sept. 4, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Late Summer Abundance. Tuesday, Sept. 6, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s late summer blooms. Free. Join online.

All Things Dahlias. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to grow and arrange dahlias with Mindi Bruckhart of Cool Spring Garden at Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $88. Register online.

Edible Herbs. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. Learn about herbs you can eat at the monthly meeting of Town and Country Garden Club. At $5 donation for non-members. At Homestead Village’s Bachman Center, 633 Community Way, Lancaster.

Garden Hotline Live: Fall Flops and Their Fixes. Friday, Sept. 9, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about fall gardening problems and tips to reduce pesticides in your garden. Free. Register online.

Garden bus trip. Wednesday, Sept. 21 (registration deadline Sept. 9.) Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster hosts a bus trip to several gardens in Delaware. Open to the public. $124. Register by calling Joyce Crider (717-413-5371) by Sept. 9.

Plant swap at Historic Poole Forge, 1940 Main St., Narvon. Friday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. Bring plants in containers with labels and growing instructions.

Wine Barrel Wall Hanger Workshop. Friday, Sept. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this workshop from Terrarium Therapy, fill a wine barrel ring planter with succulents and dried flowers. At Nissley Vineyards, 140 Vintage Dr., Bainbridge. $59 (for 12-inch hanger) and $80 (for a 22-inch hanger), includes wine sampling. Register online.

Late Summer’s Garden floral workshop. Friday, Sept. 9, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, Sept. 10, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place in the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Herb Festival. Saturday, Sept. 10, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Conestoga Herb Guild hosts an herb-filled day with speakers and a marketplace. At Millersville VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville.

Foraging Foundations Weekend. Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn how to begin or deepen your path towards building a relationship with land and incorporate wild plants into your life at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $125. Register online.

Fall Planter workshop. Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-noon at Tudbinks, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Bring your own planter or buy one from the business. Register online.

Delight in Your Fall Garden: It's Not Just Another Growing Season. Saturday, Sept. 10, 10 a.m.-noon. In this session from Penn State Extension, take a tour through the idea gardens and learn about fall gardening. Free. At Southeast Agricultural Research and Extension Center, 1446 Auction Road, Manheim. Register online.

Historical Trees of Lancaster County. Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. The Friends of the Tanger Arboretum present this talk about intriguing local trees. Talk is at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave. Free. Register online.

Half-Bushel Basket Fall Planter Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a fall planter in a half-peck bushel basket with Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $45. Register online.

Bring a Friend Fall Planting Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 10, 11 a.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a fall planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Foraging for Wild Tea and Other Drinks. Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn how to forage for plants to make drinks at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Yoga and Meditation. Sunday, Sept. 11, 10-11 a.m. Join a yoga and meditation class outside at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. $12. Register online.

Pop-up Plant Bar. Sunday, Sept. 11, 11-2 p.m. at Old Republic Distillery, Ephrata, 3 Dutchland Ave., Ephrata with Terrarium Therapy. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$75. Register online.

Foraging for Edibles and Flowers. Sunday, Sept. 11, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Guided Nature Walk: Invasive Plant Species. Sunday, Sept. 11, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to spot invasive plants in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Planting Fall Bulbs for Spring. Sunday, Sept. 11, 1-2:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn how to add bulbs to your garden to support pollinators. $5. Register online.

Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide. Monday, Sept. 12, 7 p.m. Author and horticulturist Jenny Rose Carey talks flowers. Lancaster Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Fall Planter workshop. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m.-noon at Tudbinks, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Bring your own planter or buy one from the business. Register online.

Beyond Tree Identification: Learning the Secrets of Trees. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 6:30-8 p.m. (starts). In this online, four-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn tree botany and identification. $80. Register online.

Plant and Taste Class. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Hudson Botanical, 2433 Old Philadelphia Pike, Smoketown with Terrarium Therapy. Learn how to plant and grow herbs. Includes an herb garden and food that incorporates herbs. $80. Register online

Tiny Ecosystems: Making Terrariums with the Terrarium Shop. Wednesday, Sept. 14, 8:30-10 p.m. (starts). In this online, three-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn the history of terrariums and how to make your own. $150. Register online.

Floral Spotlight: Gardens of Italy. Thursday, Sept. 15, 6-7:30 p.m. This online talk from Longwood Gardens explores how Pierre S. du Pont’s travels to Italy influenced the design of Longwood. $29 includes a floral design demonstration. Register online.

Fall into Gardening. Saturday, Sept. 17, 9-11:30 a.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn how to make compost and how to care for houseplants. $20. Register online.

Stained Glass Garden Stakes class. Saturday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a garden stake from stained glass. $145. Register online.

Open Kokedama Bar. Saturday, Sept 17, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Stop in and make a planter rooted in a moss-covered ball at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike and 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $5, plants cost extra. No registration required.

Monarch Tagging. Saturday, Sept. 17, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tag butterflies before they migrate to Mexico at Susquehanna National Heritage Area, Columbia Crossing. Free. Register online.

Bring a Friend Fall Planting Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a fall planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Botanical Pumpkin Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Deco-podge organic elements on a small pumpkin at Ken’s Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $20, includes materials. Register online.

Half-Bushel Basket Fall Planter Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Make a fall planter in a half-peck bushel basket with Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $45. Register online.

Penn-Jersey District Rose Show at Hershey Gardens. Saturday, Sept. 17, 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The show includes tours of the rose garden, judging, a pruning demonstration and live music. Free with garden admission.

Half-Bushel Basket Fall Planter Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2-3:30 p.m. Make a fall planter in a half-peck bushel basket with Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $45. Register online.

Yoga and Meditation. Sunday, Sept. 18, 10-11 a.m. Join a yoga and meditation class outside at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. $12. Register online.

Butterfly Walk with the Lancaster Butterfly Club. Sunday, Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Home Food Preservation: Drying Foods. Monday, Sept. 19, 1-2:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn how to dry foods, such as fruits, vegetables, herbs and meat. $5. Register online.

Manheim Historical Society open house. Sunday, Sept. 18. The station will be open 1-4 p.m. A wildlife habitat program is at 2 p.m. There also will be a native plant sale and book signing of a children’s gardening book, Grandma Lisa’s Humming, Buzzing, Chirping Garden. Free. At the Manheim Railroad Station, 210 S. Charlotte St., Manheim.

Fall Centerpiece Class. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to create your own fall floral centerpiece with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $88. Register online.

Pumpkin Succulent Workshop. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Make a succulent-topped pumpkin centerpiece with Gallery Grow on the rooftop at Tellus360, 24 E. King St. $40. Register online.

Backyard Composting. Thursday, Sept. 22, 5-7 p.m. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

A Journey Through Your Garden. Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, David Culp will cover bulbs, promising plants and how to liven up a fall garden. $20. Register online.

Autumn Sunset floral workshop. Thursday, Sept. 22, 8 p.m. (and more days) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Bringing the Wild Home: A Nature Inspired Garden. Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-noon. In this in-person event from Lancaster Conservancy at Kellys Run Nature Preserve, learn about creating a native plant garden. Free. Register online.

York County Parks Native Plant Sale. Saturday, Sept. 24, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York.

Knowing Native Plants: The Amazing Aster Family: Classic Asters and Their Colorful Companions. Saturday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on plants in the aster family. $25. Register online.

Macrame and Succulent Planter Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Create a macrame plant hanger for a succulent at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $45, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Succulent Pumpkin Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Top a pumpkin with succulents to create a fall centerpiece at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $40. Register online.

Bring a Friend Fall Planting Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a fall planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Fall Planter workshop. Saturday, Sept. 24, 1-3 p.m. at Tudbinks, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Bring your own planter or buy one from the business. Register online.

Succulent Garden Art Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2-3 p.m. Create a mini living work of art with succulents at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $45, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Pumpkin Planter workshop. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 6 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a succulent arrangement in a pumpkin planter. $15 (plus $50 to ship supplies). Register online.

Bonsai exhibit at Hershey Gardens. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.-Saturday, Oct. 15, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. The show from Susquehanna Bonsai Club will be on display in the hoop house. Free with garden admission.

Pond Twilight Walk. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 5-7 p.m. This class from Penn State Extension will cover pond plant identification, water testing, pond ecology and more. At Millport Conservancy, 737 E. Millport Road, Lititz. $10. Register online.

Gardening for all Seasons: Brambles, Blueberries and Strawberries. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 6:30-7:45 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn the basics of growing brambles. Free. Register online.

Geo Terrarium Workshop. Thursday, Sept. 29, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Terrarium Therapy, make a terrarium filled with succulents. $85, $90, includes materials shipped to your home. Register online.

Ongoing:

Returning. This site-specific art installation and labyrinth made from fruit treesis openduring Kauffman Orchards’ U-Pick hours through October. There are also workshops and guided walks.

The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on the importance of plants in our lives. Free. Register online through Sept. 15.

And looking into October:

Hugelkultur Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.-noon. Learn about this gardening technique that involves nutrients, moisture retention and fungal populations at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $35. Register online.

Beginning a Botanical Sketchbook. Saturday, Oct. 1, 9-11:30 a.m. This class at Hershey Gardens will focus on starting and maintaining a botanical sketchbook. $30 for non-members. Register online.

Bring a Friend Fall Planting Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a fall planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Fall Harvest Succulent Planter in a Rustic Barnwood Box Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a succulent planter at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. $40, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Gnome Pumpkin Decorating Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-noon. Create a pumpkin gnome at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $25, includes materials to make one gnome. Register online.

October Foraging Walk. Sunday, Oct. 2, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk focused on herbaceous and tree species at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Native Plant Gardens walk. Sunday, Oct. 2, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Guided Nature Walk: Edible, Medicinal and Alternative Uses of Plants. Sunday, Oct. 2, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to spot plants used for food, medicine, rope-making and fire-making in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Gardening with Pets in Mind. Tuesday, Oct. 4, 6-7:30 p.m. In this online class from Mt. Cuba Center, learn which common plants cause problems for cats and dogs. $19. Register online.

People, Plants and Landscape Design. Wednesday, Oct. 5, 6-8 p.m. (starts). This online course (in four sessions) from Longwood Gardens explores how to define spaces that support plants and people. $169. Register online.

Introduction to Floral Design I. Thursday, Oct. 6, 4-5 p.m. (starts). This online course (in three sessions) from Longwood Gardens teaches the skills to spark floral design creativity. $509. Register online.

Spooky Plant Party. Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Stop in to make a carnivorous plant-filled terrarium at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike and 3552 W. Newport Road, Intercourse. Terrariums start at $15. No registration required.

Bring a Friend Fall Planting Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. In this class from Perfect Pots, learn how to make a fall planter. At the greenhouse, 745 Strasburg Pike, Strasburg. $10 deposit required and will be used for materials. Register at 717-917-8733 or online.

Halloween Porch Pot Workshop. Saturday, Oct. 8, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Create a Halloween-themed planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike. $45, includes materials to make one planter. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Trees of the Preserve. Saturday, Oct. 8, 1-4 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve focuses on native trees in their fall glory. $25. Register online.

Butterfly Walk with the Lancaster Butterfly Club. Sunday, Oct. 9, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. This session is part of the farmer’s almanac series at Homefields Farm, 150 Letort Road, Millersville. Free.

Home Gardening Series: Preparing Your Landscape for Winter. Sunday, Oct. 9, 6:30-7:45 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn how to winterize your landscape and improve soil health. $5. Register online.