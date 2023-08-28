School’s back in session and there are lots of chances to learn about plants.

Throughout the Lancaster County region in September are classes to make something green and learn about your garden and houseplants. There also are virtual events.

There are talks about planting bulbs and vegetables, how to compost, setting up a rain barrel and more. There are hands-on workshops to make things like succulent-topped pumpkins, kokedama and boho dried plant wall hangings. Plus, there’s a tree ID walk, plant bars, sunflower festivals and yoga classes on a farm.

Don’t forget: Sept. 23 is the first day of fall.

Here’s a roundup of plant and gardening events in the region throughout September and looking into October.

Introduction to Phenology. Saturday, Sept. 2, 9-11 a.m. (and Sept. 9 at Welsh Mountain Nature Preserve, Sept. 16 at Mill Creek Nature Preserve). In this session (and walk) from Lancaster Conservancy, explore the study of changes in the natural environment through the seasons and years. At Clark Nature Preserve, 400 House Rock Road, Pequea. $5. Register online.

Sunflower Festival. Saturday, Sept. 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. (and Sept. 9). Explore sunflower fields, zinnia fields, live music, craft vendors, mini photo sessions and drinks from a winery and breweries. Festival included with admission to the farm.

Sunflower Festival. Saturday, Sept. 2, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road (and Sept. 3-4). Tickets ($18) include entry to the sunflower patch, one sunflower plus a train ride, Barnyard Kingdom activities and a fossil dig. There are options to add food and other activities.

September Foraging Walk. Sunday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Watersheds and Rain Barrels Webinar. Wednesday, Sept. 6, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from Pennsylvania Resources Council, learn how to harvest rainwater for your garden. $20 ($80 for webinar and a rain barrel). Register online.

Planting Late Season Vegetables. Thursday, Sept. 7, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on vegetables to plant now. Free. Register online.

Fall Planting of Bulbs and Spring Care. Thursday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. Lititz Garden Club hosts a talk on bulbs. At Luther Acres. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Fall Planter Workshop. Thursday, Sept. 7, 7 p.m. (and Sept. 8, 10 a.m.) In this class, create a fall container in a 10-inch pot. At Jenne's Garden Center & Farm, 49 Martin Road, Myerstown. $29, includes materials and plants. Register online.

Plant swap at Historic Poole Forge, 1940 Main St., Narvon. Friday, Sept. 8, 6 p.m. Bring plants in containers with labels and growing instructions.

All Things Dahlias. Wednesday, Sept. 8, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to grow dahlias from Mindi Brukhart, owner of Cool Spring Garden at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $90. Register online.

Herb Festival. Saturday, Sept. 9, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Conestoga Herb Guild hosts a festival with presentations on herbs plus vendors. At VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville. Free.

Fall Container Gardening for Pollinators. Saturday, Sept. 9, 10-11:30 a.m. Learn how to make a pollinator garden in a container at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $35, includes three native plants. Register online.

Boho Wall Hanging workshop. Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m.-noon. In this workshop from Ken’s Gardens, make a flower palm fan decorated with dried plants at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $50. Register online.

Ceramic Pumpkins. Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. (and 2-4:30 p.m.) In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a clay slab pumpkin. $60. Register online.

Pumpkin Succulent Planter Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 9, 5-6 p.m. In this class from Terrarium Therapy, make a succulent-topped pumpkin at Trellis Marketplace, 153 E. High St., Elizabethtown. $60. Register online.

Fall Festival. Saturday, Sept. 9, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This event from Master Gardeners of Lebanon County has demonstrations of winter sowing, garlic planting plus children's activities at Penn State Extension Lebanon County, 2120 Cornwall Road, Lebanon. Free.

Mushroom Wind Chimes. Sunday, Sept. 10, 1-3:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make ceramic mushroom-shaped wind chimes. $65. Register online.

Pop-up Plant Bar. Sunday, Sept. 10, 3-6 p.m. Terrarium Therapy hosts this plant bar, where you can build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$85. At Steinman Park, 20 W. King St., Lancaster during the Vintage Wine and Food Festival. Register online to reserve a time.

Shrubs and Hedges. Monday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m. Author, designer and Temple professor Eva Monheim talks shrubs and hedges. Lancaster Garden Club at Salem United Church of Christ, 2312 Marietta Ave., Rohrerstown. $5 donation for non-members.

Wedding Flower Workshop. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Spend a day learning about wedding flowers at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $675, includes lunch and dinner. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Mid-September Blooms. Tuesday, Sept. 12, noon-12:30 p.m. In this virtual talk from Scott Arboretum, explore plants that love the heat. Free. Join online.

Ceramic Pumpkin Succulent Centerpiece Happy Hour workshop. Tuesday, Sept. 12, 5:30-6:30 p.m. (and Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. at Ken’s Smoketown and Sunday, Sept. 24, 2 p.m. at Pocket Books) In this class from Ken’s Gardens, make an arrangement with succulents and dried florals in a ceramic pumpkin at 150 N. Prince St., Lancaster. $35. Register online.

DIY Fermented Vinegars: From Start to Sip. Wednesday, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to make fire cider and vinegars from produce and herbs at Conestoga Herb Guild’s monthly meeting, Millersville VFW, 219 Walnut Hill Road, Millersville. $5 for non-members. To register, contact Susan Atkins, 717-725-7451 or atkinsateb@aol.com.

Backyard Composting. Thursday, Sept. 14, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Learn how to make compost at home at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Gardening for Kids of All Ages. Thursday, Sept. 14, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on gardeners of all ages. Free. Register online.

Damsels and Dragons … Flies, That Is! Thursday, Sept. 14, 6-8 p.m. In this session from Lancaster Conservancy, learn about damselflies and dragonflies, including identification, what they can tell us about water quality and their place in the food chain. At Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea. $5. Register online.

DIY Desert Terrarium Building. Thursday, Sept. 14, 6-7:30 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn how to create and care for a desert terrarium. Free. Register online.

Virtual Therapy Thursday: Moss Wall with Air Plants. Thursday, Sept. 14, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual class from Terrarium Therapy, make a framed moss wall work of living art. $70-$90, includes shipping. Register online.

Rain Barrel workshop. Thursday, Sept. 14, 7-8 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn the benefits of installing a rain barrel. Free (with option to purchase a rain barrel for $65 with pick-up in York). Register online.

Succulent Pumpkin Centerpiece Workshop. Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m. (and Sept. 16, 10 a.m.; Sept. 21, 7 p.m.; Oct. 7, 10 a.m.) In this class, create succulent-topped pumpkin centerpiece. At Jenne's Garden Center & Farm, 49 Martin Road, Myerstown. $29, includes materials and plants. Register online.

Fall into Gardening. Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. In this webinar from Penn State Extension, learn about lawn care, spring bulbs and fruit tree pruning. $30. Register online.

York County Parks Native Plant Sale. Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at John C. Rudy County Park, 400 Mundis Race Road, York.

Plant Language: Kin-centric Ecology within Herbalism. Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. This class at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam, explores the meaning of plant language, the ability to understand how and why a plant manifests in the world. $125. Register online.

Fall Planter workshop. Saturday, Sept. 16, 10 a.m.-noon (and Sept. 23) at Tudbinks, 610 Stone Hill Road, Conestoga. $10, includes soil and fertilizer. Bring your own planter or buy one from the business. Register online.

Half Bushel Fall Planter workshop. Saturday, Sept. 16, 11 a.m.-noon. In this workshop from Ken’s Gardens, make a fall planter at Ken's Gardens, 2467 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. $45. Register online.

Penn-Jersey District Rose Show. Saturday, Sept. 16, 1-5 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. at Hershey Gardens. Members of the local district of the American Rose Society will showcase rose specimens, arrangements and photos. Also, pruning demonstrations and children’s activities. Included in garden admission.

Pop-up Plant Bar. Sunday, Sept. 17, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Terrarium Therapy hosts this plant bar, where you can build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$85. At Elizabeth Farms, 262 Hopeland Road, Lititz during Oktoberfest. Register online to reserve a time.

Fall Centerpieces. Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to create a seasonal centerpiece at Flourish Flowers, East Earl. $90. Register online.

Make a Glass Cactus class. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 5:30-8:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a flame-worked glass cactus. $115. Register online.

Fall Planting of Trees, Shrubs and Perennials. Thursday, Sept. 21, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on what to plant now. Free. Register online.

Fall Kokedama workshop. Thursday, Sept. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. In this class from Gallery Grow, make a moss ball plant arrangement at 150 N. Prince St., Lancaster. $25. Register online.

Gardening in Overtime. Thursday, Sept. 21, 6 p.m. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, Dan Benarcik of Chanticleer will talk about getting the most out of your late season display. $20. Register online.

Fall Plant Care. Thursday, Sept. 21, 6-7:30 p.m. In this webinar from The Sill, learn seasonal houseplant care tips. Free. Register online.

Plant and Enjoy! Kokedama Garden Art. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. In this class from Paint and Enjoy Parties, create a kokedama moss ball plant arrangement at Burning Bridge Tavern, 108 Hellam St., Wrightsville. $37. Register online.

Virtual Therapy Thursday: Upcycled Wine Bottle Succulent Workshop. Thursday, Sept. 21, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual class from Terrarium Therapy, make a succulent planter in a wine bottle. $60, includes shipping. Register online.

U.S. Botanic Gardens bus trip. Friday, Sept. 22 is the deadline to reserve a spot for the Oct. 2 trip. The Town and Country Garden Club of Lancaster will lead a bus trip from Church of the Apostles, Lancaster (at 7 a.m.) to the botanic gardens. $100 includes snacks and driver tip. Contact Carol Feister at 717-435-8678 to reserve a spot.

In Incredible Journey: Birding Along the Migratory Pathway. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-noon. In this session (and hike) from Lancaster Conservancy, explore the world of Pennsylvania’s migratory visitors and sharpen your birding observation skills. At Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve, Green Hill Road South, Conestoga. $5. Register online.

Fall Container workshop. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. Make a fall planter at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, (including Lititz and Adamstown locations). $35, includes plants and materials. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Tree Identification. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10-11:30 a.m. In this class with Lancaster County Parks, learn how to identify local trees. Meet at the Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way. $3 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Nature Series: Winter Bird Feeding in the Susquehanna Valley. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10-11 a.m. In this talk for Friends of the Tanger Arboretum, learn about helping birds in your back yard at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. $5 for adults and $3 for children. Register online or 717-392-4633.

Intro to carnivorous plants. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m. Mid-Adlantic Carnivorous Plant Society will give a talk about growing carnivorous plants at the Keystone Clash aquarium convention. The group will also have plants on display. At Holiday Inn Convention Center, Morgantown. $5.

Knowing Native Plants: Classic Asters and Their Colorful Companions. Saturday, Sept. 23, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores the importance of asters to wildlife and people. $25. Register online.

Half Bushel Fall Planter workshop. Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-noon. In this workshop from Ken’s Gardens, make a fall planter at Ken's Gardens, 3552 W. Newport Road, Ronks. $45. Register online.

Indigo Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. In this class from Green Matters Natural Dye Co., Gap, learn how to make your own indigo vat and dye fibers. $115, includes up to 5 pounds of textiles to dye. Add lunch for $20. Register online.

Wine Barrel and Wine Bottle Planter Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 23, noon-1 p.m. In this class from Terrarium Therapy, make a planter from a wine barrel ring or an upcycled wine bottle at Moon Dancer Winery,1330 Klines Run Road, Wrightsville. $44-85. Register online.

Picnic at the Farm. Sunday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. This picnic at Homefields includes food, music, farm tours and activities. $30 ($35 at the door), $10 for ages 13-17. Buy tickets online.

Beginning Insect Watching. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2-5 p.m. In this session (and hike) from Lancaster Conservancy, explore the art and science of insect watching. At Climbers Run Nature Center, 226 Frogtown Road, Pequea. $5. Register online.

Backyard Composting Webinar. Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6-7 p.m. In this webinar from Pennsylvania Resources Council, learn how to compost. $20 ($70 for webinar and a compost bin). Register online.

Bonsai Exhibit. Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. (through Oct. 14) at Hershey Gardens. Members of Susquehanna Bonsai Club will showcase bonsai. Included in garden admission.

Plant and Sip Night. Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-8 p.m.In this workshop from Cottage & Vine, make a fall planter. At Glasshouse Wineworks, 8 S. Charlotte St., Manheim. $80, includes materials and one glass of wine. Register online.

Backyard Composting. Thursday, Sept. 28, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Learn how to make compost at home at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Preserving Herbs and Planting Perennials. Thursday, Sept. 28, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on planting and preservation. Free. Register online.

Trees, Plants and Landscapes Photography workshop. Saturday, Sept. 30, 8-10 a.m. In this class from Penn State Extension, learn how to capture the beauty of nature on your camera. $15. At Harrisburg Cemetery, 521 N. 13th St., Harrisburg. Register online.

Paw Paw: The Best Fruit You May Never Have Tasted. Saturday, Sept. 30, 10-11:30 a.m. In this class from Penn State Extension, learn about growing paw paws and sample the largest fruit native to North America. $10. At Farm and Home Center, 1383 Arcadia Road, Lancaster. Register online.

Past, Present, Pumpkins! Saturday, Sept. 30, 10 a.m.-noon. Explore the history of pumpkins and why they are fall decorations at LancasterHistory, 230 N. President Ave., Lancaster. $5 per child (recommended for children age 12 and younger), includes a jack-o-lantern to decorate. Register online or 717-392-4633.

Late Season Gardening for Pollinators. Saturday, Sept. 30, 10-11 a.m. In this webinar from Longwood Gardens, learn about the plants that add late summer interest to gardens and provide food for pollinators. $29. Register online.

Pumpkin Gourds class. Saturday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, turn a gourd into a pumpkin decoration. $85. Register online.

Plein Air Watercolor Workshop. Saturday, Sept. 30, 12:30-3:30 p.m. This class with Pennsylvania College of Art & Design expands on the outdoor painting. At Long’s Park. $50. Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays in September, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Yoga for All. Sundays through Sept. 17, 10-11 a.m. At Homefields (150 Letort Road, Millersville), join a yoga class on the farm. $14. Register online.

And looking into October:

October Foraging Walk: Wild Teas. Sunday, Oct. 1, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk, focusing on wild plants to make tea, at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Fall Mosaics: Autumn Leaves. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6-9 p.m. (starts) In this class with Pennsylvania College of Art & Design (in two sessions), learn about fall in Japan and make glass mosaics inspired by fall leaves and Japanese culture. $155. Register online.

Putting the Garden to Bed. Tuesday, Oct. 3, 6:30-7:30 a.m. In this class with Lancaster County Parks, learn how to put your garden to bed while helping plants and wildlife. Meet at the Environmental Center, 1 Nature’s Way. $2 per person. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Botanical Watercolor. Wednesday, Oct. 4, 6-9 p.m. In this class with Pennsylvania College of Art & Design, learn about botanical specimens plus how to draw and paint them. $55. Register online.

Garlic is Love. Thursday, Oct. 5, 5-6 p.m. This virtual class from Farm to Table Buy Local focuses on planting garlic now to harvest next year. Free. Register online.

Herb Gardening. Thursday, Oct. 5, 6:30 p.m. Master gardener Adam Barkafsky talks herbs with Lititz Garden Club. At Lititz Public Library. Register at lititzgardenclub@gmail.com.

Virtual Therapy Thursday: Pumpkin Succulent Planter Workshop. Thursday, Oct. 5, 7-8 p.m. In this virtual class from Terrarium Therapy, make a succulent-topped pumpkin. $65, includes shipping. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: Trees of the Preserve. Saturday, Oct. 7, 1-4 p.m. This talk (with a virtual option) from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve explores Pennsylvania’s forests and how to identify the preserve’s native tree species. Register online.