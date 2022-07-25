The sunflower superbloom's on the horizon in Lancaster County.

There are several sunflower festivals to check out plus sessions, in-person and virtual, to make floral arrangements and succulent planters as well as learn about topics like bees and photographing flowers.

There’s a garden tour in Mount Gretna, a yoga class inside a greenhouse and a national symposium coming to Lancaster.

Here’s a roundup of garden events in the Lancaster County region this August.

Perennial Plant Association national symposium. Monday, Aug. 1, 9:30-3:15 p.m. While most of the week-long conference is for professionals, Monday has sessions for home gardeners with topics about pollinators and native gardens at Lancaster Marriott at Penn Square. $215. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Late Summer Blooms. Tuesday, Aug. 2, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s summer blooms. Free. Join online.

Lancaster Compost Co-Ops: Orientation. Tuesday, Aug. 2, 6 p.m. (and more dates at other locations). Learn the basics of compost and how to become a member of the co-op. Free. At Culliton Park (other sessions are at different locations).

Growing Malting Barley for Craft Beverages. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about how to fertilize, harvest, dry and store barley for brewing. Free. Register online.

Oral Histories for the Community Garden. Wednesday, Aug. 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. In this online lecture from Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, learn how to conduct an oral history to preserve your community garden’s memory. Free. Register online.

Protecting Yourself from Tick Bites. Thursday, Aug. 4, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will share how to avoid, prevent and reduce tick bites and tick-borne diseases. $15. Register online.

Ask the Alliance: Bees! Thursday, Aug. 4, noon-12:45 p.m. In this virtual workshop from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn how to spot and identify bees, plant bee habitats and rehome unwanted bees. Free. Register online.

Making Soap. Thursday, Aug. 4, 5-8 p.m. This session from Manheim Historical Society’s series celebrating our botanical heritage will also have a display of 18th century botanicals. Free. At the Fasig Log House, 30 E. High St., Manheim.

Night in the Garden. Friday, Aug. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rohrer Seeds, 2472 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster. Spend the night in the trial garden with a meal, grilling demo and garden activities. $45. Register online.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, Aug. 6, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place in the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Mt. Gretna Tour of Homes. Saturday, Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tour at least 12 homes and gardens. Rain or shine. $20 in advance. $25 the day of the tour.

August Foraging Walk. Sunday, Aug. 7, 10 a.m.-noon. Take a foraging walk focused on herbaceous and tree species at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: the Art of Seeing and the Science of Observation. Sunday, Aug. 7, 1-3 p.m. Take an ecological adventure walk through the woods and meadows at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

A Walk in the Native Wildflower Meadow. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 1-2:30 p.m. (and Aug. 21). Join a hike with Lancaster County Parks in search of summer wildflowers and insects. $3 per person, all ages. Register online or call 717-295-2055.

Ask the Alliance: Managing Your Stormwater. Thursday, Aug. 11, noon-12:45 p.m. In this virtual workshop from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn how to manage stormwater. Free. Register online.

Lessons Learned: Helpful Hints on your Journey into Native Plants. Thursday, Aug. 11, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will share tips about native plants. $15. Register online.

Honeycomb floral workshop. Thursday, Aug. 11, 8 p.m. (and more dates). In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Sunflower Days. Friday, Aug. 12 (starts) at Verdant View Farm, 429 Strasburg Road, Paradise. Explore this farm's 50,000 sunflowers Aug. 12-13, 19, 20 and 26-27. Fridays, hours are 5-8 p.m. and Saturdays, hours are 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Tickets are $10 for Aug 12-13, $15 for other days online or $5 more at the gate.

Women’s Intro to Foraging. Friday, Aug. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Join a foraging walk led by a woman for women to learn the essentials of foraging. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Summer Nature Journaling: Meadow Form and Function. Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-noon. In this in-person event from Lancaster Conservancy at Kellys Run Nature Preserve, take a hike and draw your findings. $20. Register online.

Open House at John Rudy Park. Saturday, Aug. 13, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. This day from Penn State Master Gardeners of York County will have garden tours, educational workshops and tomato tasting at the gardens next to the park administration building, 400 Mundis Race Road, York. Free.

Butterfly and Floral Photography. Saturday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn how to photograph flowers and insects. At Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $30. Register online.

Pop-up Plant Bar. Saturday, Aug. 13, 1-4 p.m. at Nissley Vineyards at Tanger Outlets with Terrarium Therapy. Build your own succulent arrangement, prices vary from $15-$75. Register online.

Testing Your Soil: What You Really Need to Know. Sunday, Aug. 14, 1-2:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about testing your soil. $5. Register online.

Landscape Pest Identification Walk. Wednesday, Aug. 17, noon-4 p.m. This event from Penn State Master Gardeners of York County will cover identifying and managing insects, diseases and weeds. At Millbourne Gardens, 1700 Powder Mill Road, York. $20. Register online.

Secret Garden floral workshop. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 6 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Succulent Birdhouse class. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Mount Gretna Craft Brewery, 2701 Horseshoe Pike, Palmyra with Terrarium Therapy. $59. Register online.

Succulent Birdhouse class (virtual). Wednesday, Aug. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. with Terrarium Therapy. $75-79, includes materials shipped to your home. Register online.

Designing Modern Floral Arrangements. Wednesday, Aug. 17, 7-8:30 p.m. (starts). In this online, four-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn how to create modern floral arrangements. $220. Register online.

Ask the Alliance: Identify Trees in the Watershed. Thursday, Aug. 18, noon-12:45 p.m. In this virtual workshop from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn how to identify trees in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. Free. Register online.

A Journey Through Your Garden: Meadows and More. Thursday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m. In this virtual session from Garden Design magazine, David Culp will share tips on meadows plus what do with hell strips. $20. Register online.

From Enthusiast to Restorationist: A Naturalist Journey. Thursday, Aug. 18, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will share tips about restoring a native ecosystem. $15. Register online.

Growing Your Garden Knowledge. Saturday, Aug. 20, 9-11 a.m. Join this wide-ranging Q&A about gardening, soil, design and more at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Sunflower Festival. Saturday, Aug. 20, 27 and Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Cherry Crest Adventure Farm, 150 Cherry Hill Road, Ronks. Explore sunflower fields, zinnia fields, plus music, kids entertainment, craft vendors and mini photo sessions. Festival included with admission to the farm.

Sunflower Festival. Saturday, Aug. 20 (plus Aug. 21, Aug. 27, Aug. 28, Sept. 3-5) at Country Barn, 211 S. Donerville Road. Tickets for ages 3-64 are $13 with more options to add activities and food. (Check online to see if sunflowers are blooming.)

Vegetable Disease ID and Prevention. Tuesday, Aug. 23, noon-1:30 p.m. In this webinar from Pasa Sustainable Agriculture will cover how to recognize diseases, respond and prevent more disease. $10. Register online.

Beach Side Slope Bowl workshop. Tuesday, Aug. 23, 6 p.m. In this virtual class from Plant Nite, make a beach-themed succulent planter. $15 (plus $45 to ship supplies). Register online.

Native Plant Gardens: Designing for Beauty. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2-3 p.m. In this virtual class from the Ecological Landscape Alliance, learn design tips for an ecologically sustainable and beautiful garden. $10 for non-members. Register online.

Epic Tomatoes from Your Garden: History, Stories and Tips for Success. Wednesday, Aug. 24, 7-8:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn how to grow and harvest tomatoes. $10. Register online.

Ask the Alliance: How to Prevent Trash from Entering Your Waterways. Thursday, Aug. 25, noon-12:45 p.m. In this virtual workshop from the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay, learn how to keep trash out of our waterways. Free. Register online.

Lyme Disease and Other Tick-borne Diseases in Pennsylvania. Thursday, Aug. 25, 7-8 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will cover signs and prevention of Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases. $15. Register online.

Stained Glass Garden Stakes class. Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. In this class from Pennsylvania Guild of Craftsmen, Lancaster, make a garden stake from stained glass. $145. Register online.

Knowing Native Plants: The Amazing Aster Family: Confusing Yellow Composites. Saturday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This online talk from Bowman’s Hill Wildflower Preserve will cover signs and yellow members of the aster family. $25. Register online.

Nutrient Dense Gardening. Saturday, Aug. 27, 1-4 p.m. Learn how gardeners can enhance soil, encourage robust microbial soil food webs and grow tasty crops in this session at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Late Summer Arbor Decorating and Centerpieces. Saturday, Aug. 27, 3-9 p.m. Learn how to create your own arbor spray and centerpiece with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $165, includes a meal. Register online.

Flower Farming Workshop. Tuesday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn how to run a flower farm with Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $295, includes lunch. Register online.

Have You Had Your Vitamin Tree? Tuesday, Aug. 30, noon-1:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn about the research on healthy trees and healthy people. Free. Register online.

Succulent Planter workshop. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 8 p.m. In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a succulent planter. $65 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Ongoing:

Take a one-hour guided tour of Hershey Gardens with biologist Ray Barbehenn. Saturdays, 10-11 a.m. Free with garden admission.

Everything About Orchids. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on orchids. Free. Register online through Aug. 16.

The World of Plants: Exploring Horticulture. This self-paced online course from Longwood Gardens focuses on the importance of plants in our lives. Free. Register online through Sept. 15.

Plant Care 101. In this online workshop from The Sill, learn the basics of plant care. Free. Register online.

And looking into September:

Preserving Herbs. Thursday, Sept. 1, 5-8 p.m. This session from Manheim Historical Society’s series celebrating botanical heritage will also have a session about native plants plus a display of 18th century botanicals. Free. At the Fasig Log House, 30 E. High St., Manheim.

Late Summer’s Garden floral workshop. Thursday, Sept. 1, 8 p.m. (and Sept. 9) In this virtual class from Alice’s Table, make a floral arrangement. $70 (includes materials shipped to your home). Register online.

Sunflower Pickin’ Days at Oregon Dairy, 2900 Oregon Pike, Lititz. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays in September, 10 a.m.-dark. Plus Labor Day, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tickets ($13) include entry to the sunflower patch, one sunflower and, once the corn maze opens, entry to corn maze plus rides.

Backyard Composting. Saturday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn how to make your own compost at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Paper Botanicals. Saturday, Sept. 3, 7-8:30 p.m. (starts). In this online, five-session class from Atlas Obscura, learn how to create plants, fungi and woodland scenes from paper. $235. Register online.

Virtual Lunchtime Tour: Late Summer Abundance. Tuesday, Sept. 6, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual event from Scott Arboretum tour the site’s late summer blooms. Free. Join online.

All Things Dahlias. Wednesday, Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m. Learn how to grow and arrange dahlias with Mindi Bruckhart of Cool Spring Garden at Flourish Flowers in East Earl. $88. Register online.

Garden Hotline Live: Fall Flops and Their Fixes. Friday, Sept. 9, noon-1 p.m. In this virtual talk from Penn State Extension, learn about fall gardening problems and tips to reduce pesticides in your garden. Free. Register online.

Yoga in the Greenhouse. Saturday, Sept. 10, 7:45-9 a.m. Take a yoga class from The Yoga Place in the greenhouse at Esbenshade's Garden Centers, 546 E. 28th Division Highway, Lititz. $15. Register at 717-626-7007 or online.

Foraging Foundations Weekend. Saturday, Sept. 10 and Sunday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Learn how to begin or deepen your path towards building a relationship with land and incorporate wild plants into your life at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $125. Register online.

Foraging for Wild Tea and Other Drinks. Sunday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m.-noon. Learn how to forage for plants to make drinks at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $25. Register online.

Guided Nature Walk: Invasive Plant Species. Sunday, Sept. 11, 1-3 p.m. Learn how to spot invasive plants in this walk at Horn Farm Center, 4945 Horn Road, Hallam. $15. Register online.

Planting Fall Bulbs for Spring. Sunday, Sept. 11, 1-2:30 p.m. In this virtual class from Penn State Extension, learn how to add bulbs to your garden to support pollinators. $5. Register online.