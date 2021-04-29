For some houseplants, the more light, the better. If you have a sunroom or a south-facing window, there are plenty of plants that will thrive in high light.

Our panel of plant experts throughout the Lancaster County region shared their favorites.

Bird of paradise

Bird of paradise is a tropical plant that’s common in warm-weather landscapes, like Florida.

This plant can be grown indoors in any climate, especially the orange bird of paradise (strelitzia reginae) and the white bird of paradise (strelitzia Nicolai). This up and coming houseplant was recommended by Kathy Trout, co-owner of Ken’s Gardens.

This plant needs lots of bright light. However, move this plant out of direct light on the hottest days of summer or risk scorching young leaves.

Think ahead for this large houseplant. Bird of paradise can grow 6 feet tall and will need to be repotted as the roots fill the container, usually every few years.

Fiddle-leaf fig

Fiddle-leaf figs have been trendy for years before the pandemic rush to grow houseplants.

This plant in the ficus family is great in bright sun, says Jen Hollenbaugh, greenhouse manager for Esbenshade’s Garden Centers’ Lititz store.

While it likes lots of light, there are plenty of things this plant doesn’t tolerate: cold drafts, hot air from a heater, low humidity and overwatering. These conditions can cause those beautiful big leaves to drop.

Hoyas

The heart-shaped hoya kerrii may steal the spotlight, especially around Valentine’s Day, but there are hundreds of hoya species.

Most types of hoya come from subtropical and tropical Asia. Some types found in high elevations like cool temperatures at night. Others are used to monsoons and like a lot of water and some need lots of light, so follow instructions for each type of hoya.

One thing that hoyas like is a lot of light, Hollenbaugh says.

Lipstick plant

Lipstick plant gets its name from its bright red flowers that look like mini lipsticks.

Aeschynanthus radicans is a tropical plant that needs bright indirect light to flower, says Jane Krepp, a master gardener. Too much sun can scorch the leaves.

There are also cultivars with orange-red or orange-yellow flowers, curled leaves and variegated leaves.

Succulents

Succulents love full sunlight and can be planted in terrariums to create a living work of art. Lois Nolt, owner of Tillandsia& in Leola suggests jade plants, aloe vera, string of pearls and haworthia.

Succulents come in a wide range of sizes. Small succulent planters can decorate a windowsill without blocking the view, says master gardener Kim Frey.

