The conversation about farming and food systems will return to Lancaster at Pasa’s annual conference. There’s also a virtual option this year.

The group formerly known as Pennsylvania Association for Sustainable Agriculture has brought together farmers and people in the local food system for more than 30 years at the annual conference. This year’s lineup covers topics from fertile soil and permaculture to building a more just food system.

The virtual conference is Jan. 17-19. Watch live or watch recordings of each session. The more than 20 talks include discussions about family farms and colonialism, nutrition’s effect on community wellbeing, soil health plus regenerative agriculture and architecture.

The suggested rate is $125 for non-farmers.

The in-person conference is Feb. 8-11 at Lancaster County Convention Center.

The conference has more than 90 sessions on farming and food systems plus a trade show.

Author and scholar Jessica Hernandez will give a keynote talk analyzing why Western structures such as conservation and restoration are not working and offer place-based frameworks of land stewardship informed by Indigenous science.

Fermentation author Sandor Katz, seed farmer Owen Taylor and farm manager Chris Bolden Newsome will lead a discussion about plants, microbes and their people.

There's also a kids program for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The main conference registration is $305 with Wednesday-only and Saturday-only options for $85 each. There are discounts for students and seniors plus scholarships and workshare options.