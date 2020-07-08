Editor's note: This story was originally published in 2015.

Tucked away in Lancaster County Central Park is an architectural gem with a long history.

Rock Ford Plantation was the home of General Edward Hand, an Irish-born hero of the Revolutionary War who was a compatriot of George Washington. Hand and his wife, Katherine, had the house built between 1792 and 1794, and raised seven children there.

The name “plantation” can be a little misleading, says Samuel Slaymaker, director of Rock Ford. It doesn’t refer to an expansive property with slave workers, like you might have found in the South at the time, but instead refers to a large farm.

At the time the Hands lived on the property, Rock Ford included about 177 acres of land on both sides of the nearby Conestoga River and was divided into upper and lower farms. Today, Rock Ford encompasses 33 acres of land.

After the house was sold in 1810, it was owned by a series of absentee landlords, Slaymaker says, and was occupied by tenant farmers.

“The Hands were the only owners to ever live here, and that remains true today,” he says. “Over the years, the house was never remodeled and never added on to.”

By the mid-1900s, the property had been purchased by Pennsylvania Power and Water Co. for use as office space and was then sold to a local trash company, where the land and mansion were scheduled to become the site of a trash incinerator and landfill.

The Junior League of Lancaster stepped in in 1957 to rescue the property. The organization conducted extensive research on the building’s history, restoring both the exterior and interior before opening the property to the public in 1960.

Today, Rock Ford Plantation offers tours April through October, with seasonal events through Christmas.

Why is it called Rock Ford Plantation?

Before the Hands bought the property, the area was known as Rock Ford, referring to the Conestoga River, Slaymaker says, noting that a “ford” is a place where the water is shallow and the bottom is hard enough to cross easily. As for the “rock” part, there are different versions of the story, but Slaymaker says it most likely comes from the rocky cliff on the property.

What style is the house?

A brick house built in the classical Georgian style, Rock Ford reflects a house structure popular in Hand’s native country as well as in the British colonies. The structure emphasizes symmetry of doors and windows, with four-over-four room plans and central halls.

“It’s considered the best-preserved example of Georgian architecture in Pennsylvania,” Slaymaker says.

What’s special about the porch?

Called a “colonnaded piazza,” the wrap-around porch is the only major structural part of the house that is not original. Originally constructed of exposed wood, it had rotted over the years, but the restoration group was able to reconstruct it using 19th-century photos so it looks as true to the original as possible, Slaymaker says. The current porch was built in the mid-1960s.

What’s unique about the brickwork?

Close observation of the exterior bricks reveals a perfect example of a technique called “penciling,” where a round rod was drawn through still-wet mortar between bricks, creating a concave line. This technique gave the appearance of very clean lines in the mortar, making less-than-perfect bricks seem more symmetrical.