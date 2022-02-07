This winter, Longwood Gardens has a mix of tropical plants indoors and stark beauty outdoors.

“Winter Wonder” continues at the Kennett Square site through March 27 as the site undergoes an extensive construction project.

The conservatory features large baskets of streptocarpus ‘Concord Blue,’ stands of orange guzmania, tall yellow Roldana petasitis and a rainbow of orchids, including white and near-black.

Outside, trees stripped of their leaves take on new shapes. There’s color in winterberry, beauty berry and witch hazel.

Through the end of winter, the displays will change as plants bloom and fade. For example, the small yellow blooms of cinnamon wattle (acacia leprosa) vine will be in their peak this weekend and continue through the middle of February.

In early March, the rare blue poppy will make an appearance in the conservatory.

Here’s a look around: