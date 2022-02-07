The conservatory features large baskets of streptocarpus ‘Concord Blue,’ stands of orange guzmania, tall yellow Roldana petasitis and a rainbow of orchids, including white and near-black.
Outside, trees stripped of their leaves take on new shapes. There’s color in winterberry, beauty berry and witch hazel.
Through the end of winter, the displays will change as plants bloom and fade. For example, the small yellow blooms of cinnamon wattle (acacia leprosa) vine will be in their peak this weekend and continue through the middle of February.
In early March, the rare blue poppy will make an appearance in the conservatory.
Here’s a look around:
The largest silhouettes in Longwood Gardens' winter landscape can be found in trees, stripped of their leaves.
While Roger Davis, landscape manager of Longwood’s East section, hopes people pay attention to the landscapes at Longwood, after leaving, perhaps they can use the same eye to notice a field out a car window or a snow-covered landscape in a new light.
Susan Procario
Beautyberry brings a pop of purple to the winter landscape. It's also a favorite of mockingbirds, warblers, catbirds, robins, towhees and hermit thrush.
Carol DeGuiseppi
Witch hazel trees bloom in yellow and red.
Harold A Davis
William D. Hill
Longwood Gardens is encouraging guests to take time and take a new look outdoors as they head to the tropical plant-filled conservatory.
HAROLD A DAVIS
Worms and insects aren’t as available in winter so birds like robins look for berries, like these winterberries.
Carol DeGuiseppi
The conservatory features large baskets of streptocarpus ‘Concord Blue.’
Hank Davis
The conservatory has tropical plants and fruit trees like this ornamental grapefruit.