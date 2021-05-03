Despite the collection of millstones dotting the property, there is nothing “run of the mill” about Diana and Ken Hill’s Mount Joy home.

The Georgian-style farmhouse on Garfield Road stands tall, representing a microcosm of Lancaster history — from mill to iron furnace to governor’s mansion to dairy farm to collector’s paradise — this property has undergone more transformations than a wood frog.

A date stone uncovered beneath plaster reveals the home was completed in 1807 by Martin Greider. It is durable and functional, and it has been in Diana Hill’s family for a century.

“Growing up, it was just an old farmhouse,” she said. “It was pretty rough with no new carpet or paint, and one light bulb per room.”

Her dad was a dairy farmer and “all his money went into that” instead of creature comforts. As her mother once noted, “Your father wouldn’t notice anything needed fixing unless the ceiling fell on his dinner plate.”

While Diana’s classmates were in awe of the house, she insists it was pretty primitive, though still a great place to grow up.

“We skated on the creek in the winter, camped in the fields, and popped popcorn in the fireplace,” she says.

But seven people, including her grandmother, shared the house with a single bathroom.

“When I was a kid, I said I was going to have a modern house, with chrome furniture. But then I met him,” she said, nudging her husband of over 40 years, Ken.

After meeting as teenagers at “The Loop,” a popular cruising area in Lancaster city, they married in 1978. They lived on another family farm across the street and decided they wanted an old house to restore. Diana’s father sold them the farm, and she moved back into her childhood home in 1984 with her new husband.

Ken was able to put his vast and varied skill set to work, starting with the painstaking process of chiseling off the stucco, sandblasting, and restoring the outside of the house. He also refurbished the 1913 turbines in the mill across the street to make their own electricity, and sell the extra to the power company. The Hills worked together repairing and restoring the interior, like scraping white paint off of 42 steps to bring out the wood’s luster, and applying wallpaper throughout.

The entryway still has the original —from the 1800s — hand-stenciled design in the floor.

“People were born here, got married here and died here,” said Ken, an enthusiastic history buff. It’s the kind of charismatic house you’d see on a postcard, as the Hills recently discovered in a book about Manheim history.

“I was just thumbing through the book and saw our house,” Ken said.

Making history

A bit of sleuthing, historical documents, and an old-time photo album provide insights into the home’s illustrious past before Diana’s great-great-grandfather bought the house.

For instance, the most significant changes to the structure came in the mid-1850s when David Rittenhouse, the ninth governor of Pennsylvania, leased the house and wanted a grander feel.

He stuccoed over the stone work and added shutters, a huge A-shaped peak on the roof, a curved wall in the interior, and made other Victorian changes to make it appear more mansionlike, said Ken. Rittenhouse also added the first indoor bathroom in an upstairs bedroom, using a huge tank to collect rain water off the roof.

The neighborhood also changed over time: The house was once couched between two covered bridges affectionately called Twin Chiques, as they crossed Chiques Creek. But on March 25, 1919 — according to a hand-dated black and white photograph — a steam tractor busted through the floor on Twin No. 2, landing in the creek below. After that, both bridges were replaced. Diana said her grandfather and dad hauled stone for the new concrete bridges.

Old photographs show the property covered in lush trees, nearly hiding the home from the road, earning it the name Pine Lawn Farm. The Hills described a powerful wind shear that came through one day in the 1980s while their children were at school.

“It lopped off all six pine trees about 30 feet up,” said Ken. The landscape has continued to evolve, and the Hills have a couple of goats “to keep the grass down so I don’t have to mow it,” he added.

When the Hills started their family, the old house still needed a lot of time, talent and money. They decided to rent out part of the house to finance improvements. They upgraded about one-third of the house to rent out to tourists.

“It was a bed-and-breakfast without the breakfast,” said Diana, as the occupants had their own kitchen to prepare their meals. The Hills named it the Chrisken Inn, a combination of their first two kids, Christine and Ken. (Later, they had a daughter named Bethany.)

They welcomed guests from around the world at the inn from 1984 to 1995. It enabled Diana to be present for her children’s milestones, while still generating funds to restore the rest of the house.

“When I was a kid, I wished we lived in town, but as you get older, you realize that it’s a pretty great place to grow up,” Diana said. But as time marches onward, she says at some point it won’t be practical. “When I’m cleaning and doing the work, I can’t wait to get out of here. But relaxing and enjoying it, I’d stay forever.”