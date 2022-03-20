Each square of the Diamond Sampler quilt has a pattern that could be its own full-size quilt.

As a sampler, the quilt is filled with dozens of miniature patterns. No block is alike.

“Some of them have as many as 122 pieces making up the block itself,” says Sara Berkovec, curator of collections at Mennonite Life. “It’s sort of a marvel of intense detailed work.”

The nonprofit, formerly Lancaster Mennonite Historical Society, acquired this quilt from the Clarke Hess estate just before the pandemic. The work of art was going to be the showpiece for a quilt-turning, but that was postponed until the return of Lancaster Quilt Week. While the quilt-turning sessions sold out, the sampler quilt will remain in Mennonite Life’s collection.

Historians know Fanny Bucher made the quilt in 1860 thanks to her initials embroidered on the back. There are signs that she had help. Similar quilts with the same fabric and matching designs have been discovered.