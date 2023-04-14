Blame social media. It streams home decorating trends so fast and furiously that practically everything becomes an overnight fad.

Current hot decor topics include cluttercore, which celebrates tchotchkes; Barbiecore, a bubblegum-pink homage to the iconic doll and her world; and whimsigoth, a moody but lighter version of Goth style.

Not to mention every paint company has a so-called color of the year, and they often aren’t even remotely related. They range unashamedly from white to black.

While there are some trends that many people will never embrace, there are others that are very relatable. But here, too, the conversation is so noisy that it’s hard to keep up.

So what are you supposed to do when you’re making over a room or just crave a bit of freshening up in your home?

Brad Weesner of Forshew Interior Design in Lancaster acknowledges that trends can be fun, but you should not go all out with a look.

“Mix it up,” he says. “Start with a foundation of classic pieces, then let your art, textiles and accessories swing your look toward a certain trend or aesthetics.

“Still better, simply do what you love,” Weesner says. “Is it the formality of Winterthur? Or perhaps it’s the uniquely easy and lovely style of English cottages? Or the gracious ways of Southern homes? But whatever look you might like, go with furnishings that’ll suit your lifestyle and bring you joy to look at. Making a style all your own is what gives it a timeless quality.”

Tina Eichelberger, senior designer at Interiors Home of Lancaster doubts that aesthetic trends will ever make it in the Susquehanna Valley.

“We tend to be fairly practical and simple,” she says. “The closest we ever came to cluttercore was the country-primitive style of the Colonial era, only with lots of tchotchkes, and the only age group that may like Barbiecore is grade-schoolers, but they actually got the idea from JoJo Siwa. Maybe I was ahead of my time when I was a teen in the ’70s and chose lots of pinks for my room with orange and lime accents.”

Working with classics

There are some trends that Eichelberger and Weesner think have staying power. One is menswear fabrics and, to some extent, animal prints.

“There seems to be a few on every manufacturer’s fabric wall,” Eichelberger says. “Usually they are added in a small way, as an accent chair or pillows.”

When the industry advocates less color, she likes natural finishes and texture, such as sisal and jute rugs, wood with grains and knots, and rattan furniture. In the design world, this is known as the perfectly imperfect look.

Painted and chinoiserie pieces are favorites of Weesner. He likes the way they can add a bit of fun to many classic styles, from Americana to midcentury modern.

“Classics, from whatever era, needn’t be boring,” he says. “Just the placement of fresh pillows and accessories can create the feeling of a fresh look without the investment of new furniture. And this is a great time to invest in few good antique pieces. They’re at an all-time great value. But when you consider an upholstered item be sure it will sit well. Very old items were made for small people.”

He says luxury hotels are a good source of design inspiration. “Here is comfort, civility and luxury,” he says. “In fact, the entire idea of gracious entertaining and welcoming hospitality are never more present than in traditional interiors. Think of tablecloths, lampshades, window treatments and layered details that suggest that collected-over-time aura.”

Color choices

Weesner says he’s fascinated by color and thinks of manufacturers’ color-of-the-year strategy as the equivalent of fashion designers’ interpretations for each season. However, he frowns at color trends.

“I read somewhere that white kitchens are passé, but I disagree,” he says. “White is white. It will always be a good color in the right hands. It might be obvious, but try to imagine what a look will feel like in eight years, by looking back eight years and seeing how many trends have come and gone.

“Often, when a client asks me to avoid a certain color that is considered out of style, I remind him or her that color is color,” Weesner says. “We are the ones who assign a particular seasonal value, or emotional quotient, to said color. Pink, for example, is just pink. We think it’s just for little girls, but it’s what we do with it that matters. Pair it with black, for instance, and we’ve got art deco. Or with browns to give it masculine flair.”

Shopping strategies

Eichelberger offers some practical advice for buying furniture, whether or not you’re a trend follower.

“If you’re doing an entire room or home from scratch, work with a professional,” she says. “This way you will avoid costly purchasing mistakes. Shopping for parts of a room, be prepared with room measurements, sizes of the furniture you currently have as well as any portable things that will influence your choice, for example, paint swatches, cushions and pictures of the space.

“Finally, be willing to speak with a sales professional. ‘I am just looking’ will make your search difficult,” she says. “Most people think they can find the perfect item on their own, but unless they have special design sense, they’ll not accomplish their goal.”