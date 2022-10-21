Oaks are considered “mighty” for many reasons. They often grow to great size and age — some 100 feet in height and 300 years old or more. Oaks are recognized as a keystone species, a plant that holds its ecosystem together.

In his book “The Nature of Oaks,” conservation guru Doug Tallamy states that oak trees support 534 species of butterflies and moths, whose caterpillars are a primary source of food for baby birds. A vast number of additional insect species nurtured by oaks play a role in the food chain.

Oaks provide shelter for nesting animals and their acorns are a major food source for a number of mammals. They also provide shade and four seasons of beauty to humans.

No cause for worry

Obviously, the “support” provided to insects will keep oak leaves and branches from looking pristine, but this causes no lasting harm to the tree. The following phenomena may look distressing but are not usually causes for concern.

Galls

Eggs laid by wasps may leave abnormal growths of plant tissue on the stems or leaves of oaks. Oak galls may resemble small green apples, pine cones, mushrooms or other curiosities. They rarely cause significant harm to the tree.

Oak leaf blister

Similar to some galls, oak leaf blister causes raised buckling on the surface of leaves. A fungus active in spring causes this abnormal growth. Affected leaves usually do not fall prematurely, and no treatment is needed to protect the tree.

Withered leaves

Many oaks varieties do not drop all of their leaves until spring. This is normal, and may occur to maximize nutrients or offer protection from grazing animals, such as deer, which will not be inclined to consume a mouthful of dried leaves along with developing leaf buds.

Oak anthracnose

Caused by a fungus during a cool and wet spring, anthracnose can cause symptoms throughout the season, such as small brown spots, irregular dead areas, and distorted, shriveling leaves. Most affected trees will recover during hot, dry summer weather.

Serious conditions

Bacterial leaf scorch

Unfortunately, our Garden Hotline is receiving many reports of what is possibly bacterial leaf scorch. Evidence of this disease, caused by the bacterium Xylella fastidiosa, includes yellowing and browning of leaves throughout the canopy in late summer and fall. Eventually, whole branches and the entire tree will die.

Oak wilt

Fortunately, oak wilt still occurs mostly to the west of Lancaster County. A fungal pathogen causes a vascular infection that blocks the water and nutrient “circulatory system” of the tree. It can be spread by beetles boring into fresh wood. As a precaution, only prune oaks during the winter.

Oak diagnosis

Master Gardeners of Lancaster County can advise you on the gravity of tree issues through your description, photos and samples sent to the Penn State Plant Disease Clinic.

If the condition appears to be serious, we recommend that the tree owner consult a certified arborist. A list is available at TreesAreGood.org.

For more information, please contact LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.

Lois Miklas is a Penn State Master Gardener for Lancaster County, and a former area Master Gardener coordinator.