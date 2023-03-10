A love of history, a penchant for gardening and a knack for working with volunteers has led Ellyn Nolt to a job she is quite suited for: that of manager of the Heirloom Seed Project at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum, a living history site that preserves and interprets Pennsylvania German heritage.

Having started last October, Nolt directs a program that, thanks to the work of volunteers, grows, preserves and sells the seeds of heirloom varieties of vegetables cultivated by Pennsylvania Germans in southeastern Pennsylvania from the mid-18th century through 1940.

Those three aspects of the job — the history, the gardens and the volunteers — “just make it seem like a perfect fit for me,” Nolt says.

In her part-time position, Nolt, 45, works closely with Joe Schott, Landis Valley’s farm manager and a former coordinator of the Heirloom Seed Project. Nolt is replacing Joanne Ranck Dirks, who retired last June.

“She’s just good all around. … She’s good with volunteers,” Schott says of Nolt. “I don’t have to tell her a whole lot. She knows what she needs to do, and it makes it a lot easier for me.”

Volunteer Gloria Stevens describes Nolt as “a great asset to the program.” And she loves that Nolt is getting things cleaned up and organized. “She’s a real worker,” Stevens says.

Previously, Nolt worked with the Pennsylvania Master Naturalist program as coordinator for the southeast region from 2015 to 2021. She left that job to help her recently widowed mother with downsizing and a move.

Interested in learning about Lancaster County’s ecology, Nolt herself became a master naturalist in 2013, the first time the training was offered here through the Lancaster Conservancy. Pennsylvania Master Naturalist is a statewide initiative that connects people with their local ecosystems through natural science training and volunteer conservation work.

That, too, was a natural fit for someone with a passion for nature.

Nolt was born in Pennsylvania, in Montgomery County, but her family moved to Warrington, Virginia, when she was in third grade.

When she was a little girl, she loved to go outside and “move the worms,” especially after a rainstorm. Then she became fascinated by birds, and her curiosity about the natural world blossomed.

Early American history also captivated her as an elementary school student. “When I grew up, I wanted to be Laura Ingalls Wilder,” she recalls.

Upon reaching college age, she had to choose between her love of nature and of history when it came time to declare a major at Eastern Mennonite University.

Nature won out, so she majored in biology and secondary education. But she decided she wasn’t cut out for classroom teaching.

After Nolt and her husband, Jeff, moved from Harrisonburg, Virginia, to Lancaster County, where he has family, she worked as an administrative assistant in the office at her church, Blossom Hill Mennonite. Then, amid starting a family, she earned her master’s in environmental science from Drexel University.

While her husband’s family traces its Lancaster County roots to William Penn’s time, Nolt herself discovered that she has Pennsylvania German heritage on her father’s side dating to the early 18th century, with one distant male relative associated with Ephrata Cloister founder Conrad Beisel.

A mother of three, ranging from a college student to a middle-schooler, Nolt also enjoys gardening, planting vegetables, flowers and perennials on a quarter-acre space.

Nolt is still on a learning curve with her new job, and she is grateful that she’s not expected to learn everything all at once.

“There’s a lot to learn about the different varieties, the seed histories, the way different things get planted, how we do it around here,” she said. “That’s why I’m glad that we have such a great institutional memory from the volunteers that have been doing it for 20-plus years and know what we’ve done in the past and what’s worked well.”