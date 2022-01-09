Betty Rutt never lets freezing temperatures, lashing rain or broiling sun interfere with her love for gardening. The 93-year-old tends to sage, saffron and other fragrant herbs in any weather in the warmth of an indoor wheeled garden housed at Brethren Village, a Lititz retirement community.

“It gets me out of my room,” says Rutt, who recalls starting a garden on her husband’s farm in Donegal Township as a newlywed years ago. This mobile collection of African Blue basil, rosemary, Bronze fennel, lavender and other aromatic plants usually stays in the first-floor lounge at the retirement community’s personal care building, which houses about 80 residents.

At Legend of Lancaster in Manor Township, another senior-living community, Jackie Gribble grows her own coleus, a colorful herb, from cuttings from that community’s mobile garden. This way, Gribble, 82, can garden in her room in the center’s memory care building as well as with some of the other 30 residents at the 6-by-4-foot gardening cart.

“I like gardening, and I love my friends,” Gribble explains. She grew up in Yorkshire, England, and recalls planting trees in her garden there.

Providing Rutt and Gribble a daily destination is just one benefit of Seattle-based ElderGrow, which offers therapeutic and culinary garden programs for older adults in about 300 retirement communities across 23 states.

“I want to support people in this chapter of their lives,” says Orla Concannon, who created the company as an MBA class project at the University of Washington’s graduate school. The business plan won a couple of cash prizes, providing the money for Concannon to start ElderGrow on Earth Day in 2015. The company now employs about 13 people.

“Serving elders is a passion,” she says, explaining that a close relationship with her grandmother, who died at 99, provided a personal look at continuing care and activities for senior citizens. “Because of her, I feel that elders are often overlooked,” Concannon says.

For instance, the business owner said she saw beautiful plants, gardens and landscapes at retirement communities, but also noticed how few residents got to handle the lush greenery because of mobility and weather concerns.

Concannon also cites research that shows therapeutic gardening can decrease depression, lower the risk of dementia, improve balance and reduce blood pressure.

A multisensory experience

ElderGrow’s culinary garden provides monthly herbs, recipes and activities to retirement communities. Therapeutic gardens add actual ElderGrow gardeners who lead programs twice a month.

Angie Martin, of Manor Township, is one of them. She serves as ElderGrow’s customer success manager and garden coach, supervising culinary gardens throughout most of the East Coast and Texas. She helps retirement community employees manage their gardens.

Martin also leads the therapeutic garden program at Legend campuses in Lancaster and Lititz, where she helps residents tend a garden that offers experiences with all five senses.

First, garden participants study an herb’s appearance and learn about the country or area the plant hails from, listening to each other and Martin. Participants then touch their own herb sample, crumbling it in their fingers to touch it and access the aroma. Gardeners also can taste delicacies made with that herb, such as hot sage tea, or corn and bean succotash, or a cocktail called Lavender Bees Knees, made with gin and a honey syrup infused with lavender. In addition, art projects include decorating the tops of painted pumpkins with herbs or making corn husk dolls.

“This is an amazing job to have,” says Martin, who learned gardening from her Mennonite family. She talks about Legend residents who recited poems about trees or created “spider” plants with black pipe cleaners for Halloween.

“This improves the quality and quantity of resident lives,” she said.

Esther Miller agrees.

“ElderGrow has a history and a reputation for being successful with people in memory care,” says Miller, who coordinates life enrichment at Legend of Lancaster. “It’s a good hour of learning.”

Susan Miller has the same feeling at Brethren Village. She receives coaching from Martin to lead a culinary garden. “We wanted to provide residents an activity that reduces depression and improves motor skills,” Susan Miller notes. Brethren began its garden this fall. Area Legend campuses began working with ElderGrow in 2018.

January brings Scotland and winter savory herbs to Lancaster County’s ElderGrow programs. Resident gardeners will study British culture and make an herbed salt. They also may taste cock-a-leekie soup, a Scottish dish made with leeks and savory stock. February plans include Cuban oregano that will help fill potpourri bags.

That works for founder Concannon.

“I wanted to find a way to bring nature indoors and improve quality of life,” she says. “I feel strongly that humans, at any age, can continue to grow.”