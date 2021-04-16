Most teachers would frown upon students playing with bugs during a lesson. For Beth Horst and Grace Julian, it’s a class requirement, along with playing in dirt.

The women also ask elementary schoolers to plant seeds, pull weeds, and harvest vegetables and herbs as part of The Edible Classroom, a Lancaster County nonprofit that partners with schools to teach children about gardening, healthy eating and sustainable living.

The program, available at nine schools in six school districts, will offer several one-week camps this summer. Some programs will be free for students in a particular school district while at least one camp is open to the public for $100 tuition. Scholarships are available.

“We wanted to reach the community in a meaningful way to engage children to work outside,” said Horst, a former middle school English teacher.

“I love to provide good things for children” said Julian, a master gardener. “I want to empower kids and families with skills for life — growing healthy food.”

The women, who didn’t know each other, started as parent volunteers about nine years ago at two Penn Manor elementary schools, creating school gardens for their own children as well as the rest of their respective campuses. Julian, who started a garden at Central Manor Elementary, and Horst, who began one at Conestoga, finally met when they both worked part time for an estate gardener. They decided to work together in 2017.

“It was too sweet to just keep it at two schools,” Julian recalled.

Learning to love vegetables

Their program seems to be working. Consider fifth grader Benson Zurn, who attends Conestoga. The 11-year-old proudly announced that he not only grows kale, he eats it. Raw.

“I planted peas, kale, tomatoes and basil,” he recalled. He looks forward to attending summer camp because “I get to see all my friends and mess around in the dirt.”

“He’s learned an appreciation that food doesn’t just come from a grocery store or a truck,” said Maribeth Zurn, Benson’s mother and a Conestoga teacher. In fact, one favorite element of the garden class or camp comes at the end of the growing season, when students harvest, prepare and eat their bounty. Benson looks forward to carrot pancakes, snap-pea salads and vegetable smoothies.

“We’ve gotten kids to taste radishes,” marveled Conestoga Principal Tamara Baker. “We’ve gotten them to eat things they weren’t ready to try with their parents.” Baker remains impressed with the school’s garden because it fosters “learning that is not in a book. It’s a tremendous benefit.”

Horst and Julian meet with classes several times during the school year. In between, teachers sign up students to weed and water the garden. Maribeth Zurn can see the garden from her classroom window. Each grade maintains two raised beds. Maribeth Zurn’s first graders are collecting cardboard egg cartons that will be buried in the soil to grow lettuce in the shape of the first letter of each student’s first name.

Horst and Julian will also explain how the paper carton will break down in the soil compared with a Styrofoam carton. In addition, kids will learn about composting when they add the egg carton scraps to the compost pile instead of putting the pieces in the trash. Second graders, who study Native American history, often plant corn, beans and squash, a trio of spiritual and sustainable vegetables prized by some Indigenous cultures.

In addition, school gardens often have themes. Students may grow onions and tomatoes and make salsa. Or they may harvest vegetables that go on top of pizza. Maribeth Zurn recalls one growing season that featured vegetables of certain colors planted in such a way that the garden resembled a rainbow.

A growing impact

These days, The Edible Classroom tends to more than 4,700 square feet of vegetables and herbs, involving more than 2,000 students. They harvest more than 1,000 pounds of food a year, and what doesn’t go home with students often gets donated, Julian said.

The nonprofit takes care of 10 gardens, nine at schools and one near Greider Park in Manheim Township. Julian and Horst write grants and seek donations and business sponsors to reduce the cost to school districts and the public. The company has no office, and the women store supplies in their Lancaster County basements.

Although COVID-19 affected The Edible Classroom when schools shut down in March 2020, many of the summer camps thrived. “People wanted to be outdoors,” Horst said. “A lot of people wanted to grow their own food.”

Katherine Kappas wanted to engage her three sons. The East Hempfield mother taught William, 10, Phineas, 9, and Mathias, 8, at home after schools shut down. “It’s hard to find a place for three boys,” said Kappas, who lived in the School District of Lancaster last summer. “This camp was amazing,” she said, explaining that her oldest son deals with autism while her youngest had finished treatment for leukemia before camp started. “They relaxed and connected with Mother Nature.”

Plus, when camp ended, the three Kappas boys brought home enough produce for a family of five for two weeks. In fact, the mother taught her kids to pickle beets and turn cucumbers into pickles.

“I never knew you could have herbs with other food,” said Kappas’ son Mathias, who noted that he enjoys eating baked carrots.

Kappas said she knew her boys enjoyed the gardening camp when they shared excited details about the day when they got in the car for the ride home.

“I wish every kid could do this,” she said.