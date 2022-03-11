It all began in 1978 at a flea market in York. Tucked between glass baubles and scuffed treasures, Marjorie Birch spotted a faded, blue-and-white typewriter ribbon tin with “Chesapeake brand” printed on it. The palm-sized “canvas” featured calm waters beneath puffy clouds and a sailboat in the distance. Being from Maryland, it was a must-have.

Later, Birch found another tin at a consignment shop “to keep the other one company,” she says. Finding those bright, lithographed tins displaying a playful array of designs, fonts and themes became somewhat addictive.

Forty-some years later, Birch has a unique — and enviable — collection of about 165 vintage typewriter ribbon tins dotting her home.

“I like the graphics and the colors,” says Birch, 69, of East Petersburg. “I have a thing for things obsolete.”

Birch started collecting her tins “on foot,” browsing antique shops around the region. She says that antique malls are a good source as they showcase multiple vendors. Some, like Shupp’s Grove Antique Market in Adamstown, occasionally have “advertising antiques” theme week, which Birch enjoys perusing.

“Just get there early,” she says.

While Birch enjoys certain tins made in the United States — especially those with “cute animals” and typewriters — the international market is even more alluring. She says France and England are great sources for typewriter ribbon tins, and some countries less so.

“India has some, but the ones I’ve seen are pretty battered,” she says.

Sometimes, the shipping cost is more than the tin itself — Birch usually skips those. However, she has ribbon tins from Hungary.

“I was OK with that postage, as I got four tins in that shipment,” she says.

She also has a tin from Serbia, the most far-flung country in her collection, which took weeks to arrive.

Birch says her collection increased during “the plague” as her time spent at home on lockdown led to some cool eBay finds. She bids on the vintage tins she likes, but knows when to bail. The most she has paid for a tin is $65. Some tins go for much more.

Etsy is another good online source for collectibles, “But they tend to sell in groups of four tins, when I really only want one,” she says. “That’s how I end up with duplicate tins.”

Birch takes advantage of the zoom-in feature for online purchases, as there can be significant scratches and other damage to the tins, while others are remarkably unscathed.

The typeface and artwork on the typewriter ribbon tins reflects the aesthetic of the day, between the 1870s and the 1960s, note scholars and collectors. An online search reveals colorful, earthy, flamboyant, simple, elegant and whimsical designs, often with striking fonts.

Victorian, art nouveau and art deco styles, post-war slogans, and images of secretaries in action were used liberally to sell the ink ribbons inside, along with place names like Gibraltar, Panama, Manhattan and Woodstock. Artwork includes maps, dogs, typewriters, airplanes, skylines, mountains, battleships, women and silhouettes.

The tiny tins are round or square in shape, with a snug lid — to keep the inked ribbons from drying out — and ready to hold thumbtacks and bobby pins in their next life.

Panama was a popular motif used by Manifold Supplies in Brooklyn, New York, perhaps reflecting interest in the Panama Canal, an astounding engineering achievement completed in 1914. One Panama tin design in Birch’s collection even has paper clips, hooks and other doodads printed on the inside of the tin.

Birch says she feels like each tin illustrates that “an art major got a job,” which she feels good about, having a penchant for words, typeface and art herself. Over the years, Birch has been an “accidental graphic designer” by trade and currently works as a typist/proofreader at Lancaster Farming.

Birch’s typewriter ribbon tin collection is artfully arranged on her built-in bookshelf, loosely echoing the titles, and on antique tables in themed travel groupings or by color. Her cats deftly stroll between the tins, occasionally knocking one onto the floor.

A thoughtful collector by nature — she also has a bevy of her favorite children’s books and ranks as a conchologist with her assemblage of seashells — Birch acknowledges she’s the antithesis of Japanese organizing maven Marie Kondo’s philosophy. But she insists her collectibles bring her joy.

“I just look at them and I feel good,” she says.