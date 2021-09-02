Editor's Note This is the first in an occasional series in which we ask Lancaster County residents to share the stories of their favorite heirlooms.

Lori Landis’ style might be described as modern freshness mixed with echoes from the past.

That’s how she frames her business, Fishing Creek Furniture, which specializes in antique and painted pieces. And it’s how she decorates her Drumore home. The farmhouse, part of which was built in the 1770s, seems the perfect setting for a circa-1810 grandfather clock that’s been in her husband’s family for generations.

It’s a creation of one of the Breneisens, a well-known Lancaster County clockmaking family. Landis’ husband, Bob, winds it most every day. He bought the clock from his grandfather, Leon Landis, when he moved to a retirement home before he died. Leon Landis — who founded the heating, plumbing and air conditioning business Bob now runs — got it at the estate sale of Bob’s great-great grandfather, Samuel K. Landis.

Lori Landis cherishes the clock. There was a time she might not have.

“I was never really into antiques when I was a kid. Bob grew up around them and I never did,” she says. “He would like to go to all the antique shops and up to Adamstown, and I just wanted to spend time with him. I didn’t care what we were doing.”

Along the way she developed an antique appreciation.

“Then, when we moved into our farmhouse, that’s when it really took off because the house just needed that touch,” she says.

Share your heirloom story Do you have a family heirloom you’d like to tell us about? Send the information — including your name and phone number or email, and a photo if you have one — to features@lnpnews.com, or mail to Life & Culture, LNP Media Group, PO Box 1329, Lancaster, PA, 17608-1328.

Where do you have the clock displayed?

We have an open floor plan. So it’s kind of in the center. ... We wanted it in a prime location where we could see it from anywhere in the downstairs.

How hard is it to maintain? It can be tricky to find someone good with clocks, no?

Yeah, we’ve had to have it worked on a few times. Actually, the last guy was an Amishman. And he did an awesome job. It’s funny, the last few guys were clock experts and it would be like $300 for them to work on it for a half an hour. And this Amish guy came and worked on it and charged us $20. It was amazing. ... We did have to go pick him up and take him home.

What happens that you need to call folks in?

It wouldn’t chime. We kept making sure it was level. And this last guy, the Amishman, said it’s not necessarily ‘level,’ it’s just that there’s a fixed spot that the clock likes. And if it’s not in that specific spot then it won’t work right. He just kind of moved it around a little bit and found the spot. So we’re scared to touch it now. If we move it just a tad it might not work again.

Can you describe the sound?

His dad has a grandfather clock, and that one sounds real deep. This is more of a high-pitched chime. When we first got married, if I fell asleep on the couch or something, it would wake me up. Now it doesn’t.

Ever been to the National Watch and Clock Museum in Columbia?

We love that.

See anything similar to yours there?

They have some similar ones. We’ve never seen anything exact. They’re all a little different. The artwork is what sets them apart. I’ve seen a lot with ships on them but ours has flowers.

Assuming you’ll never paint this.

There are certain pieces that you can’t touch. It would definitely affect the integrity of the piece. Back then they really didn’t use anything but oils on the wood. It has that aged patina. I wouldn’t want to ever touch that.

Do your kids pay it any attention?

Our son, Christian, he’s the youngest, has said he would like it one day. Our daughter and Bob’s oldest son — they’re not really into history or antiques as much as Christian. So I think the youngest is the one that may want it. Bob hopes that it will stay in the family, obviously.

You recently shared with your customers that you expect to put your home on the market sometime in the near future. The clock is presumably going with you to your next home?

Yes, we will absolutely be taking the clock with us.