Dried flowers are back; how to grow them and make your own arrangement [photos, videos]

The rainbow of blooms starts with red starflower and fades into mustard billy balls, green ferns and blue thistle.

There are buckets of grasses and palms upstairs and even more flowers hang overhead.

And every last one won’t die, even under the care of the blackest thumb. They’re all dried flowers.

From the giant cloud arrangements hanging overhead to the tiny pixie bouquets, this is a new version of an old trend. They’re popping up at local florists and make-your-own workshops. While some dried flowers in the 1970s may have been glued onto velvet, today’s everlasting flowers can be found tied onto crystals. They’re not sealed inside Lucite but gathered into airy arrangements. They’re pretty, preserved.

“I love dried flowers because they are a way to extend the beauty of flowers beyond the vase and really use every single piece of flower,” says Emily Birk, manager of Central Market Flowers on King.

Growing popularity

While fresh flowers can last a few weeks, dried flowers can last much longer. Former president Ulysses S. Grant’s funeral flowers may live up to the everlasting name. The floral arrangements from his 1885 funeral are faded but they still sit in his home in upstate New York.

About a century after his funeral, dried flowers made a comeback. That trend sticks with Laura Lapp, whose mother had a flower shop.

“Our whole basement was a dried floral wonderland, back then,” says Lapp, owner of Perfect Pots. “Which has been a challenge for me to see dried florals in a new light, because I’m thinking back to my childhood and the smell of eucalyptus just brings it all back.

“But what we're creating is, we’re combining modern and European elements. Yes, it’s dried florals, but we’re able to create an end product that looks completely different than designs of decades past.”

Lapp’s devoted much of Central Market Flowers on King to dried flowers. Her business, Perfect Pots, started in Strasburg with a focus on container plants and then expanded to several locations devoted to fresh flowers.

When Perfect Pots moved into the former El Jardin Flower and Garden Room on Queen Street, that space became a fresh floral production center. Lapp saw an opportunity to give the flower shop a few blocks away on King Street its own personality.

The move into preserved flowers started by drying fresh flowers to make things like biodegradable flower confetti. The team added dried flowers like bunny tails to fresh flower bouquets and then created miniature dried arrangements.

Dried flower care To preserve dried flowers, keep them out of direct sunlight.

While some houseplants love high humidity, dried flowers do not.

Dust with something delicate like a feather duster.

Or, use a hair dryer for hands-free dusting. Keep it on the low or coolest setting.

“They were as popular if not more exciting to some of our customers so that piqued our interest,” Lapp says.

In November, the space on King became a “dried floral wonderland” with some houseplants as well.

Dried flowers are sold by the stem or in bouquets, on wreaths, wall hangings and overhead “clouds” along with a tall dried-flower topiary in the window to show what’s possible.

The wide range of flowers and grasses come from local flower farms and beyond plus eucalyptus and lavender dried in-house.

The eucalyptus may bring back memories but designers like Emily Birk enjoy coming up with new forms, like flower-topped crystals and flower-adorned hair combs and bracelets.

“I like to show her, like, how beautiful they can be,” says Birk, manager of the store.

MVP plants include bunny tail grass. Lagurus ovatus has a great texture, bring a whimsical element to an arrangement and come in a wide range of colors, she says.

Tinted limonium helps blend together flowers in different colors.

And globe thistle is a striking spiky orb that could be considered a weed but is beautiful in a bouquet, Birk says.

A rainbow of options

Dried flower arrangements can be colorful or neutral.

Floral Designs of Mount Joy has a neutral display that’s evolved through the seasons with floral arrangements of bleached grasses, flowers and loofahs.

Earlier this year, Trish Snyder of Flourish Flowers made a neutral dried wedding bouquet and boutonniere.

Dry your own Some flowers and seed pods hold their shape and color better than others when dried. These are a few plants to dry with air and patience. Flowers: Baby's breath (gypsophila)

Bells of Ireland

Statice

Strawflower

Yarrow (yellow varieties are best to dry) Seed heads: Dock

Milkweed

Money plant

Queen Anne's lace

Teasel Grasses: Fountain grass

Hare's-tail/bunny tail grass

Quaking grass

Pampas grass

Plume grass Missouri Ag Extension has an extensive list of even more plants to dry at lanc.news/DriedList.

She used things from her own flower farm in East Earl like bunny tails, strawflowers and German statice. She found money plant locally and gathered bleached peacock feathers and bleached ferns.

Dried flowers were out of style when she started her floral business 21 years ago but Snyder has since made minimalist dried flower wreaths and led classes showing people how to make their own.

Lately, bleached dried flowers have a boho look and have been especially popular.

It was a fun challenge to make all-dried arrangements, Snyder says, but they were a little stiffer to work with compared to fresh flowers.

One of the trickiest parts of was wrapping it up and shipping it to the wedding in Florida.

Both arrived intact and will last for a while after the big day.