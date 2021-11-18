Like gardening itself, gardening myths and misconceptions are never out of season. Let’s take a look at some popular fall garden misconceptions and how the real answers may benefit your gardening.

Myth: Leave your lawn a little longer at the end of the season.

While it seems logical that longer grass blades would protect your lawn from cold, unfortunately the opposite is true. Leaving longish blades of grass traps moisture and creates a favorable environment for fungal diseases. One such disease, gray snow mold, leaves unsightly brown patches in the lawn when the winter snow retreats. You should gradually mow your lawn lower in the fall with the last mow of the season leaving the dormant grass about 1 1/2 to 2 inches long.

Myth: Clean up your garden before winter sets in.

This statement is about half right. You should remove remnants of annuals and vegetables because traces of disease may overwinter on residue from previous crops. However, you can relax and leave fallen leaves and stems of perennials in your garden beds until spring. This is especially important for increasing pollinator activity in your garden. Leftover leaves and stems provide cover for overwintering beneficial insects.

Myth: There’s no point in weeding in fall; winter will kill the weeds.

If only this were true! Perennial weeds, such as dandelions, Canada thistle, and nutsedge survive year after year on the same root system. Also, winter annual weeds germinate in the fall, survive winter and germinate in the spring. Hairy bittercress is an annual weed especially worth hunting down in fall. Look for small, dark green leaves growing in a rosette form, eventually sporting small white flowers. This low growing weed pops up in landscape beds and thin lawns and can be easily pulled all winter. You definitely want to avoid it going to seed; it can shoot its seeds up to 16 feet from the parent plant.

Myth: Mist your houseplants to raise humidity.

Most houseplants come from tropical areas with high humidity. While the temperature in our homes is fine for these plants, the humidity level is much lower than ideal, especially in winter. Misting has long been recommended to raise humidity levels for houseplants, but research has revealed that you would have to continually mist every few minutes to raise the humidity level around a plant. Clustering plants together or placing them in a room with a humidifier are both more effective solutions if your photosynthetic friends are struggling with dry air.

Myth: Set your houseplants on a windowsill so they get extra light.

This one is also false. While some plants do appreciate the extra light, many tender, tropical plants will struggle with the wide temperature fluctuations that occur around windows. If you are concerned about light for your plants in winter months, you may want to keep them on a shelf with a grow light instead.

For gardening advice year-round, contact Penn State Master Gardeners of Lancaster County at LancasterMG@psu.edu or 717-394-6851.