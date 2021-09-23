Janine Arnesen-Nolt remembers being a little girl staring into her grandmother’s corner cupboard admiring the Depression glass inside. She liked that it was pink. Arnesen-Nolt now owns the collection and displays it in a humble hutch that belonged to her other grandmother. And the lead designer at Arnesen Nolt Interiors in Lancaster — who offers online interior design courses and published a book this summer called “Become an Interior Designer” — now appreciates that glass for much more than its hue.

Here, Arneson-Nolt shares more details on her Depression glass’ history and what it means to her.

You had some trouble settling on one heirloom to talk about. What gave Depression glass the edge?

I really love American-made, more humble antiques … and Depression glass falls right in line with that. It was from the Depression era, of course. All of the glass businesses that were doing fine European-style cut glass had to do what we’re doing now with COVID. Pivot.

They wanted to keep their factories open. They wanted to keep their people employed. And they wanted to still make some money. But they knew nobody could afford what they were doing. So they started to press this glass. It was machine made … kind of like the poor man’s cut glass. ... It has an unfortunate name. But I think it’s very happy to look at.

The pieces have a lot of personality and because life was dreary they added color to the glass. There are probably 100 patterns, dozens of colors. ... It’s the good old American spirit. So the more I thought about it, I decided: Let’s give Depression glass a little cheer.

Where’s yours from?

My grandmother, Grandmother Lane, from my father’s side. Well, actually, I inherited (Depression glass) from both sides because not a lot of people wanted it. It’s not worth a lot of money. But I don’t care about that. It’s the story behind it. ... You would buy a box of oats ... and in the box you would have a free cup and saucer. If you bought something a little bigger, like maybe a toaster, you could get maybe a creamer. If you bought a refrigerator, you could get a full one-person set. My grandmother didn’t get a full collection but that’s OK. ... They had to work hard for each piece. She was extremely proud of it until the day she died. I like it because it represents best efforts to make the best of a situation.

Do you even track its monetary value?

About 10 years ago I wrote a whole list. One plate might be $5. I have a beautiful Windsor Diamond fruit dish and I thought, “Oh, this is worth a lot of money.” It’s maybe 20 bucks. So, no, I definitely don’t keep it for the monetary value. It just reminds me of my favorite grandma ever and going to her house. It’s remembering her. Remembering her home. Remembering all the great family meals and laughter.

Millennials seemed to hate antiques for a while. But now grandmillennial style is a thing. Ever think about how that pendulum has swung?

Every day. I have 20-something children. That’s age, not quantity. I’ve said, “Don’t you want this? Should I keep this for you?” And usually it’s, “Mom, we don’t want that. We want a minimal life. We don’t even want to own a house. We want to travel.” I applaud them for saying, “No, I don’t want 20 Hummels.” I applaud them for not wanting to accumulate. And yet I think it’s very valuable to have a piece or two. ... To continue the family story is just a really beautiful touch, even if you have a very minimalistic style of design.

So you don’t think that millennials and Gen Zers have truly started embracing antiques?

Not in my house. But I’m doing my part to try and encourage that. I think it will slowly turn. But I don’t think it’s going to happen overnight. At the end of the Depression era, when everybody had money again, they were just throwing Depression glass in the trash like it was garbage. If they had understood and valued it, we’d have more. ... I feel the same about all the antiques my generation is trying to hand down. No, you don’t need to keep all the knick-knacks. But especially some of the furniture pieces? I just don’t want them to get thrown away. The whole story with Depression glass is fascinating. ... If people knew the stories that went with antiques, I think they’d be far more interested in keeping them.