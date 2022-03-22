Spring is here!

Where can you find spring flowers?

Here’s more about what’s blooming and what’s coming up at gardens, parks and preserves in the region as of March 21.

Daffodils

Snowdrops

Crocus

Forsythia

Next up: Flowering quince

In bloom near the Shuts Environmental Library (3 Nature’s Way, Lancaster) are Siberian squill, daffodils and forsythia.

Near Indian Rock, wildflowers have yet to bloom.

Lenten rose (hellebore orientalis)

Cornelian Cherry Dogwood (Cornus mas)

Star Magnolia (Magnolia stellata)

Okame cherry tree (Prunus 'Okame')

Skunk cabbage (Symplocarpus foetidus)

Cyclamen (cyclamen coum)

Amur Adonis (adonis amurensis ‘Fukujukai’)

Tommasini’s crocus (crocus tommasinianus)

Lenten rose (helleborus orientalis)

Tubergen squill (scilla mischtschenkoana)

Bodnant viburnum (viburnum x bodnantense ‘Dawn’)

Crocus (crocus chrysanthus ‘Blue Pearl’)

Daffodil (Narcissu ‘Tete-a-tete’)

Shenks Ferry Wildflower Preserve usually reaches peak bloom in mid-April. We're waiting for details about the preserve and others managed by Lancaster Conservancy.