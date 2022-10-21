From water damage and increased heating bills, to unwelcome critters (furry or insect) and other long-term issues — leaving holes or cracks in your home’s foundation, walls or roof untended can lead to a plethora of problems down the road. That’s why local experts suggest getting to know your home well — including any potential problem-areas — and tending to issues as soon as possible.

Where is the most common spot to look for holes and cracks in your home?

Cracks in the foundation of your home should be dealt with right away — and likely by an expert, according to Bill Haughery, founder and owner of Precise Inspecting.

“Foundations are the most common areas where you're going to find these kinds of cracks and holes, and they can be the most serious,” Haughery says. “Cracks, I would say, are probably more significant or more dangerous than holes because the crack in a foundation may indicate that you have a serious problem.”

What kinds of foundational cracks and holes are the most serious?

A good rule of thumb: Pay attention to the size and direction of a crack in your home’s foundation.

If the crack is less than one-quarter of an inch, you’re likely not in any serious trouble, Haughery says. In many cases, a horizontal crack can also be less serious.

“Cracks that are vertical are usually more significant than horizontal when you’re talking about foundation, because a vertical crack means that one part of the foundation might be sinking, as opposed to another part that is on solid ground,” Haughery says. “So those kinds of cracks are normally a result of moisture against the foundation or under the foundation. When water soaks into soil, it becomes soft and then that soil can move. And if it stays wet, it turns to mud, and it will significantly affect the foundation. It'll move underneath.”

Haughery puts it plainly: “What a crack does is it usually reveals a problem.”

And a hole in your foundation is almost always an issue — as it can reveal that a pest has made your home their own.

“Holes in foundations are kind of a different kind of an issue. They may indicate that you have an intrusion because of a pest, or a rodent, or something like that,” Haughery says. “Anytime you have holes in a foundation around the base of a house, it’s cause for concern that you might have either intrusion by pests, termites or some kind of rodent. You just don't want them in your house, so seal up those holes.”

Where else should you be looking for holes and cracks in your home?

Though your mind might automatically think “foundation” when you hear the word “crack,” don’t forget to keep an eye out all over your home.

“The majority of people should be looking for holes around doors and windows, especially the bases of your doors, depending on how the building is constructed, especially for brick houses,” says Jacob Payne, owner of Payne Brothers Contracting.

“Walk around your house every once in a while and then go into the basement. If you're seeing daylight in the basement, it usually means something needs to be sealed,” Haughery says. “Walking around the outside of the house, this is where we get into other holes in the exterior. Any time you see holes around windows and doors, they should be sealed because that's an avenue for water to penetrate.”

Also keep an eye out around your roof and in attics, as holes in this area can commonly signify an issue with rodent intrusion, Payne warns.

The space around pipes and vents can be an important space to check for holes, openings and cracks, as well.

“From a pipe and vent situation, especially with dryer vent exits, make sure that they're properly installed,” Payne says. “And make sure the exit vent is properly installed. I've seen a lot of people that have them upside down, which makes a whole lot of no sense as animals can just crawl into your dryer vent and cause issues there.”

How can you fix a hole or crack in your home — and when is it time to call in a professional?

For minor cracks and holes, a savvy homeowner is likely able to fix the issue themselves. However, Haughery suggests doing some research ahead of time.

“YouTube videos are a great resource for homeowners,” Haughery says. “You could Google ‘cracks in a foundation wall’ or ‘holes in your foundation and what to do about it.’ A lot of times you can get some helpful tips that way.”

And though spray foam is an easy tool, it’s not necessarily a long-term solution, Haughery says.

“Spray foam deteriorates and it also allows for intrusion by pests,” he says. “Over time, it doesn't hold up. Basically, the sun’s ultraviolet light breaks it down and so it doesn't last.”

If you are going to go that route, Payne recommends, “looking for higher-quality spray foam.”

But when should you call a professional? If the project is out of your wheelhouse — or if the issue is simply too serious for an amateur to fix properly.

“Any time you see cracks on the outside and on the inside of a house, and you see the walls are leaning — or we call it ‘pushing’ — that can be serious and you need to figure out the problem before you try to just solve it,” Haughery says.

The material you’re working with can also make a big difference in the difficulty level of the project.

“If bricks were loose or stone was loose, you might not want to tackle it yourself, because you might have to take them out and put them back in, as opposed to just filling in around (the hole or crack),” Haughery says.

“For bigger foundation issues, you should tackle them sooner than later,” Payne says. “And for cost-effective purposes, it's better to have a professional come in and take care of it as soon as you notice it.”