Some home designers are letting it all hang out.

Literally. Like clothing hanging on racks that aren’t hidden behind closet doors. Like stacks of dishes visible to guests who gather in kitchens. Like towers of folded towels displayed near bathroom sinks.

“We had our sales meeting earlier this week and one of the things we talked about was this spike in demand for floating shelves,” says Jeff Eichenseer, director of marketing at Conestoga Wood Specialties, an East Earl maker of cabinetry parts.

Thanks to an open storage trend, what was once tucked away has, in many cases, become part of decor. It’s a concept that Eichenseer says first took hold in Europe and made its way to U.S. homeowners.

“They see it on HGTV — on so many shows,” Eichenseer says. “They see it and that’s what they want.”

Plenty of celebrities are onboard with open storage, as evidenced by several 2022 installments of Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” video series. Viewable on YouTube, those videos are reminiscent of “MTV Cribs” but for a more refined palate.

In Demi Lovato’s “Open Door” video, the singer shows off a golden cactus statue next to a wall of purses, jackets and perfectly-spaced pairs of heels.

“I have so much clothing in my regular closet that I had to make my guest room into another closet,” Lovato tells Architectural Digest. “You’ve got this like Joshua Tree kind of desert vibes in here. I love it. I think it’s really fun to come in here and see old pieces I haven’t worn in a while.”

Country crooner Kacey Musgraves shares with the magazine that her favorite part of her Nashville home is a wall of open kitchen shelves filled with dishes and plants. And actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow gushes over a line of low kitchen island cubbies that don’t have any doors. Those, she says, fulfill “my dream to have all my pots lined up.” Paltrow’s blue dinnerware is also on display.

“If you get plates that have a beautiful pattern, you want to see them. And usually, they’re just stacked in the cupboard,” Paltrow tells the magazine. “So we did this plate wall. And it brings like a pop of color to the house.”

Not all of Architectural Digest’s “Open Door” celebrities embrace open storage. Travis Barker — uber-tattooed musician and husband to Kourtney Kardashian — has solid, floor-to-ceiling kitchen cabinetry. Even his refrigerator and freezer are behind a cabinet door.

“I just like minimal. I don’t like when people put a bunch of things everywhere,” Barker tells AD. “I like very clean space because it allows me to think and doesn’t, like, crowd my vibe.”

How it’s done

So far, wood has dominated floating shelving requests but ones made of pricier materials are starting to pick up steam, Eichenseer says.

Regardless of the material, large and heavy items should not be perched on beam-like shelves, so many people are opting for low, closed cabinets for those items. That means for floating shelving to work, a kitchen must be big enough for storage below, Eichenseer says.

Just as some items can be too heavy for open shelving, tiny items can cause problems, too, says Elizabeth Byler, creative image director and owner of Lancaster design firm Eden Environments.

“If they are really small, it makes more sense to store them in a closed container so that it doesn’t look cluttered,” says Byler, who uses they/them pronouns.

Done correctly, open shelving can create an illusion of more space, they say.

“If you have a small space and want it to look larger, using open shelving can be helpful ... because visually your eye goes to the back of the shelf instead of hitting a cabinet door or other closed surface,” Byler says.

The concept can also be helpful for people with certain types of neurodivergence who can encounter something called object impermanence, Byler says.

“When you can’t see an item you kind of forget that it exists,” they say. “It’s hard for your brain to recall where it is. When you’re using what I call a visual inventory — where you can see the items in front of you — it just helps you mentally remember what’s there.”

And it can force some necessary choices.

“Most of us have more things than we need or know what to do with,” Byler says. “So when you’re facing this open storage and knowing that you’re going to have to look at it, it does help pare down some of that.”

Trendiness should not be the driver, they say.

“It needs to be something that you actually enjoy having and are willing to keep up,” Byler says. “With open shelving you do have to do more dusting and cleaning and regular maintenance to make sure that it still looks good. It’s just more effort to store your things like that.”

An eye for arranging is key.

“Obviously you don’t want to just throw all of your things onto open shelving,” says Byler, who arranges books at home according to color that triggers memory of which book is which.

However, they have seen blank white paper placed over book spines to make a collection look better.

“I’m very much about functional design,” Byler says. “So when it feels like that is a purely aesthetic choice, I’m not as quick to sign off on it.”

Practical purposes

Sometimes open storage solutions are marketed to those who don’t have a lot of funds or space to spare.

Overstock.com, for example, promotes a $56.99 industrial clothes rack as “good looking and space saving, fit for any tiny home.” One of Overstock’s promotional pictures shows that rack hanging directly in front of a bed.

Kathy Frey, owner of Lancaster’s Festoon Boutique, says if she ever found herself waking up staring at her clothing, she’d be sure to treat it like she does her boutique’s floor. Make clothes look like eye candy, she suggests.

“If your white T-shirt and skinny jeans always look great together on you, put those together,” she says.

Hang some jewelry with an ensemble. Group items according to color or length, Frey says. And her pro tip for making clothing hang nicely on the rack? Look at a dress or shirt like you’re face to face with an invisible person wearing it. Lift up both the sleeves and then let them drop, she says.

In 2020, when Mary Harnish and her husband built their family home in Stevens — which they also use as a bed-and-breakfast — they didn’t want to do closets in the rooms where guests would stay.

“It takes up extra space and B&B guests don’t really need it,” Harnish says.

Instead, some simple but stylish racks from Amazon and Target do the trick.

“Because the B&B is for short stays only ... the open concept works beautifully and our guests seem to like it as well,” Harnish says.

As for any open storage in the rooms she and her family use?

“I love the picture-perfect idea of it but have not found it to be practical in a functioning home,” Harnish says.

She does have some open shelving in her personal bathrooms.

“I don’t mind it. ... And yet it’s hardly ever the picture-perfect state that I’d like it to be,” she says. “If I could go back, I’d make them with a door and a little more space.”